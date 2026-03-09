Kristi Noem's In-Laws Reveal The Embarrassing Truth About Husband Bryon's Loyalty
Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem's relationship goes all the way back to high school, which feels like more than a lifetime ago. For starters, Kristi no longer sports the blonde curls that she wore in the couple's 1992 wedding photo. While a hair change is hardly surprising, the years-long rumors of an affair between Kristi and Corey Lewandowski have been causing many people to wonder why she and Bryon haven't gotten divorced. Even though Bryon might give Kristi the cold shoulder on social media, he's still committed to her IRL. "He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do," a family member confided to the New York Post. "But it seems like there would be some limit to that." Another added simply, "Bryon is a Christian man, and he believes that marriage is forever."
Naturally, it was probably easier to cheer Kristi on before the affair rumors initially surfaced in late 2021. "Everything we do, we do together," Bryon proudly informed the Black Hills Pioneer in 2019, when his wife first began serving as the governor of South Dakota, adding, "This decision was made together, and we knew things would look different if she won." Part of Kristi's new role involved spending a lot more time apart from him. Since the state capital was over three hours' drive from the Noems' home, Bryon remained there while their son completed high school. Between parenting and running his insurance business, Bryon also embraced his role as the first gentleman of South Dakota, touring the state and sharing pictures on social media.
Bryon Noem's vows have been pushed to the limit
Despite his impressive dedication to Kristi Noem, her husband could eventually reach his breaking point. During Kristi's brief tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, Bryon Noem showed up for multiple congressional hearings. Although some thought the timing was suspicious when Bryon showed up at the December hearing, in particular, based on his family's telling comments, it seems he was just doing his duty. However, judging by the businessman's despondent expression at the proceedings, Bryon looked like it was taking a significant toll on him. Unfortunately, the March 2026 hearings were considerably more traumatic, since Bryon had a front-row seat to hints about the affair rumors between his wife and Corey Lewandowski.
A photo of the double bed in Kristi's private plane was front and center as Bryon gritted his teeth and watched the proceedings. However, one of his family members viewed the ordeal as a potential positive for the longtime couple. "I actually liked that he sat behind her while she was grilled on the ICE atrocities," they admitted to the New York Post. "I think he's ignored the reality. Maybe he has to face it now." However, it's entirely possible that Bryon will continue to stick to his vows.
He wasn't there every minute of the lengthy hearings, so the former first gentleman of South Dakota missed out on some crucial moments, like when Kristi discussed the expensive ads that led to Donald Trump's decision to officially axe her. Bryon was also absent when Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove asked Kristi, "Have you had sexual relations with Lewandowski?" (via YouTube). And crucially, the politician dodged the question, decrying it as "tabloid garbage."