Kristi Noem's In-Laws Reveal The Embarrassing Truth About Husband Bryon's Loyalty

Despite his impressive dedication to Kristi Noem, her husband could eventually reach his breaking point. During Kristi's brief tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, Bryon Noem showed up for multiple congressional hearings. Although some thought the timing was suspicious when Bryon showed up at the December hearing, in particular, based on his family's telling comments, it seems he was just doing his duty. However, judging by the businessman's despondent expression at the proceedings, Bryon looked like it was taking a significant toll on him. Unfortunately, the March 2026 hearings were considerably more traumatic, since Bryon had a front-row seat to hints about the affair rumors between his wife and Corey Lewandowski.

A photo of the double bed in Kristi's private plane was front and center as Bryon gritted his teeth and watched the proceedings. However, one of his family members viewed the ordeal as a potential positive for the longtime couple. "I actually liked that he sat behind her while she was grilled on the ICE atrocities," they admitted to the New York Post. "I think he's ignored the reality. Maybe he has to face it now." However, it's entirely possible that Bryon will continue to stick to his vows.

He wasn't there every minute of the lengthy hearings, so the former first gentleman of South Dakota missed out on some crucial moments, like when Kristi discussed the expensive ads that led to Donald Trump's decision to officially axe her. Bryon was also absent when Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove asked Kristi, "Have you had sexual relations with Lewandowski?" (via YouTube). And crucially, the politician dodged the question, decrying it as "tabloid garbage."