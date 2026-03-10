Sarah Huckabee Sanders Had An Awkward Floppy Footwear Fail In DC

While politicians aren't usually graded on how well they dress from day to day, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has an eye for outfits that miss the mark so completely it's impossible to ignore. The political nepo baby daughter of Mike Huckabee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders became a household name when she took on the duty of White House press secretary for Donald Trump in 2017. From there, she went on to become governor of Arkansas. Unfortunately, being in charge of the state with one of the lowest rankings in education hasn't helped her fashion sense any.

In the Instagram video, published in February 2026, Huckabee Sanders is seen in Washington, D.C., wearing what appears to be an Ice Blue Embellished Nicola Dress and a pair of Gucci Beige Raffia Princetown Horsebit Mules. If those are indeed the elements of her 'fit, the whole ensemble could cost her close to $850 (if the shoes were on sale, that is), and that price would take someone making minimum wage in her state over 77 hours to afford. While some people commenting on the video stood up for the governor, who has been saddled with some brutal nicknames, others felt differently, saying she looked "Tacky as hell."

Additionally, the caption of the video specifically called out her shoe choice, labeling the floppy pair as "slippers" — and although they aren't actually meant to be worn before bed, the mules' style and color looked pretty casual for a politician spending the day in D.C. The whole ensemble, especially the choice of footwear, continues Huckabee Sanders' long tradition of less-than-flattering outfit choices.