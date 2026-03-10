Sarah Huckabee Sanders Had An Awkward Floppy Footwear Fail In DC
While politicians aren't usually graded on how well they dress from day to day, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has an eye for outfits that miss the mark so completely it's impossible to ignore. The political nepo baby daughter of Mike Huckabee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders became a household name when she took on the duty of White House press secretary for Donald Trump in 2017. From there, she went on to become governor of Arkansas. Unfortunately, being in charge of the state with one of the lowest rankings in education hasn't helped her fashion sense any.
In the Instagram video, published in February 2026, Huckabee Sanders is seen in Washington, D.C., wearing what appears to be an Ice Blue Embellished Nicola Dress and a pair of Gucci Beige Raffia Princetown Horsebit Mules. If those are indeed the elements of her 'fit, the whole ensemble could cost her close to $850 (if the shoes were on sale, that is), and that price would take someone making minimum wage in her state over 77 hours to afford. While some people commenting on the video stood up for the governor, who has been saddled with some brutal nicknames, others felt differently, saying she looked "Tacky as hell."
Additionally, the caption of the video specifically called out her shoe choice, labeling the floppy pair as "slippers" — and although they aren't actually meant to be worn before bed, the mules' style and color looked pretty casual for a politician spending the day in D.C. The whole ensemble, especially the choice of footwear, continues Huckabee Sanders' long tradition of less-than-flattering outfit choices.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has often faced criticism for her outfits
Seeing Sarah Huckabee Sanders wandering around Washington, D.C., in unflattering shoes is nothing new. The mother of three has an affinity for some seriously bland footwear. Between her heeled sandals and those (possibly) Gucci mules, she appears to be building a collection of inoffensive beige shoes. Sadly for her, that hasn't helped her overall style.
When it comes to complete ensembles, Huckabee Sanders' choices would send the the fashion police into a tizzy. The governor of Arkansas' bold patterned outfits have made her a target online, with users across all forms of social media taking aim at her choices. On X, Huckabee Sanders' fashion has been compared to "the curtains from a Greek grandmother's house," while others have said, "Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with dress courtesy of Super 8 Motel curtains!" Meanwhile, on Bluesky, it was once noted that one of her floral frocks "is made of whatever's left of the couch after JD Vance had his way with it."
When Huckabee Sanders moves away from the big patterns, she likes to go with a leather look that is, sadly, not any better. The outfits aren't the only thing she could use some help with; Huckabee Sanders' makeup mistakes are impossible to ignore. But, to her credit, she has been able to avoid the jarring plastic surgery transformations so many in the MAGA-sphere have gone through.