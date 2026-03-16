Pam Bondi Isn't Escaping The Nose Job Accusations Anytime Soon

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi is no stranger to finding herself in the hot seat. Considering her rather embarrassing history of public meltdowns, the American public is doubtful of her capacity to stay professional while handling serious cases. She's even earned a plethora of brutal nicknames following her mismanagement of the Jeffrey Epstein files, but protecting the elite isn't the only accusation Bondi is seemingly dodging.

While she has managed to more or less escape "Mar-a-Lago face," there are still suspicions that Bondi's look isn't totally natural. Yes, she has mostly avoided the Botox, filler, and pricey hair extensions we see clogging up the White House admin, but what Bondi looked like in her younger years suggests that she has had one procedure in particular. It seems she preferred to downsize a key feature of her face: her nose.

What's most notable about these nose job accusations isn't actually the existence of the procedure, but rather that it's poorly done. Bondi used to have a button nose, but recent pics of the AG show just how much the tip has receded, even looking uncharacteristically pointed in certain shots.

Netizens have come to the consensus that her nose job is not only obvious, but botched. One user on X dubbed it "the worst nose job in America," with others echoing that it's "really bad" and incredibly obvious. Plastic surgeons have revealed which "aesthetic enhancements" Bondi has had done to her face, but there might be more to her shifting look.