Tragic Details About The NSYNC Band Members Are So Sad

When the archivists of our future travel back from Mars to collect the artifacts of late '90s and early '00s life for their metaverse museums, something NSYNC-related will certainly be on display. Back then, the group — comprised of future superstar Justin Timberlake, everyman Chris Kirkpatrick, de facto hype man Joey Fatone, the shy Lance Bass, and unsung hero J.C. Chasez — was a pop powerhouse. Between forming in 1995 and disbanding seven years later (save for the occasional performance, like singing the national anthem and a song on the "Trolls" soundtrack), the group scored nine top-10 hits and held the record for first-week album sales until 2015. They're impressive achievements, not least when you consider that The Backstreet Boys were also in their imperial phase at the same time.

So, at the height of their fame, most of NSYNC thought they'd only be taking a brief hiatus in 2002. "Justin was going to start his solo album which we were super supportive of. I thought that was a great idea," said Lance Bass when speaking in the 2024 documentary "Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands" (via People). However, that so-called brief hiatus turned out to be longer than expected. "The label told us, 'Look, come back in six months,'" continued Bass. "[W]e were supposed to go right into the next album. And that just never happened."

So, let's take a look at the tragic details of these boy band members both pre- and post-NSYNC.