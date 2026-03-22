Ivanka Trump Set Wig Rumors Ablaze After This Eyebrow-Raising Appearance

Ivanka Trump has spent a long time in the limelight, meaning her looks have always been a topic of discussion. The eldest Trump daughter has had quite the facial transformation from her childhood to her father's time in the White House. In addition to seemingly upgrading her Mar-a-Lago face, Ivanka has also made substantial investments in other aspects of her appearance. In 2020, it was reported that Donald Trump's companies had spent $95,464 on styling Ivanka's hair, which was actually browner in her younger years.

Despite all the money spent on her upkeep, Ivanka's looks still fall short from time to time. For instance, her hairstyle raised some eyebrows during a 2025 appearance on CNBC, and people started to wonder if she was wearing a wig. Her hair at the time had an undefined middle part, and her bangs fell flatly around her forehead.

People on social media certainly let their opinions about Ivanka's hair be known. One person asked on X, "What is with this family and their hair?" Another agreed, commenting, "It almost doesn't look like her. That whole family is weird." Many people believed that she was wearing a wig, with one person writing, "This is, and some of the other tragic hair situations Ivanka endures are, just really bad wigs. She can afford better but apparently inherited her father's refusal to listen to anyone for input." Another person added, "They've stolen so much money and that's the best hair she can afford?"