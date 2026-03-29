The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Robert De Niro

Few actors in cinema history have committed themselves as deeply to their craft as Robert De Niro. In his younger years, this often meant going to punishing lengths through physical transformations and mentally draining role preparation. It's not without reason that De Niro is preceded by a reputation as one of the greatest method actors the world has ever seen. His immersion in his roles is guided by a simple mantra, as he told AARP: "Every character has a certain rhythm to it, and you have to do whatever it takes to locate that."

"Taxi Driver" was one of the earliest, most famous examples of how far De Niro was willing to go for his career. To get into the skin of the deeply unstable, alienated lead Travis Bickle, De Niro went to impressive lengths — from studying how an assassin's mind works to even taking up 12-hour shifts as an actual cabbie around New York City.

De Niro's preparation for his role in "Raging Bull" was another experiment in the extreme. For the biopic of boxing champ Jake LaMotta, he pushed his limits by undergoing a drastic weight transformation of nearly 60 pounds and even fighting actual boxing matches. It goes without saying that his training for the role was intense and exhaustive; more so because it was actually overseen by LaMotta personally. The result was a performance so seminal that it inevitably secured De Niro an Oscar for Best Actor.