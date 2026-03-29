Side-By-Side Pics Of Lauren Sánchez & Kris Jenner Sparked Shady Face Comparisons
On the list of face transformations that left celebrities unrecognizable, two people should certainly be at the top. Matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner has undergone a plastic surgery glow up, which might have come with a change in wardrobe to match. While this type of work is par for the course for the Jenner/Kardashian family, it seems that another notable personality might have been taking notes. Though she hasn't admitted to having work done, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has certainly gone on quite the journey. However, it's gotten to the point that some people online have taken note at just how eerily similar the rumored work done on both Jenner and Sánchez Bezos appears to be.
Kris Jenner & Lauren Sanchez Bezos must share the same plastic surgeon pic.twitter.com/078eZjfBFh
— MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) March 16, 2026
In a March 2026 post on X, a user suggested, "Kris Jenner & Lauren [Sánchez] Bezos must share the same plastic surgeon," complete with a side-by-side photo of the two women. The comparisons didn't end there; others noticed that the hair and makeup styling of Jenner and Sánchez Bezos also made it seem like they shared the same team. "Same hairdresser too," wrote one user. "That's what I was thinking," mentioned another. "[Same] stylist, too." Although the similarities appeared to be flowing, there did seem to be a crowd favorite between the two.
Kris Jenner might have a better plastic surgeon than Lauren Sánchez Bezos
Considering the lavish life Lauren Sánchez Bezos leads with husband Jeff Bezos, it's quite interesting that her speculated plastic surgery looks so obvious. When in a direct comparison with near look-alike Kris Jenner, many were quick to point out that it was Jenner, not Lauren, who appeared to have the more elite work done.
"Kris actually looks great. Lauren, not so much," wrote one user on X. "I think Jenner looks better," mentioned another. The concept of paying for good work was tossed around, with another person suggesting, "It looks like Kris Jenner paid full price and got better results." Yet another user pointed out perceived flaws in Lauren's work such as, "Her mouth is weird," which led them to insinuate that, "[Sánchez] got the discounted surgery version."
Though there's room to suggest that Lauren's plastic surgery could possibly cost a pretty penny, it seems that in the court of public opinion, it's coming up short. Considering that part of Lauren's facial work seems to have gone too far, it could be a reminder of the issues of excess. Though Jenner's dramatic facelift might have come with a missed spot, her overall transformation has the public still stunned. Perhaps it might be time for Lauren to tone down the purported filler and allow for her face to naturally smolder on its own.