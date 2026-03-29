Side-By-Side Pics Of Lauren Sánchez & Kris Jenner Sparked Shady Face Comparisons

On the list of face transformations that left celebrities unrecognizable, two people should certainly be at the top. Matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner has undergone a plastic surgery glow up, which might have come with a change in wardrobe to match. While this type of work is par for the course for the Jenner/Kardashian family, it seems that another notable personality might have been taking notes. Though she hasn't admitted to having work done, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has certainly gone on quite the journey. However, it's gotten to the point that some people online have taken note at just how eerily similar the rumored work done on both Jenner and Sánchez Bezos appears to be.

Kris Jenner & Lauren Sanchez Bezos must share the same plastic surgeon pic.twitter.com/078eZjfBFh — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) March 16, 2026

In a March 2026 post on X, a user suggested, "Kris Jenner & Lauren [Sánchez] Bezos must share the same plastic surgeon," complete with a side-by-side photo of the two women. The comparisons didn't end there; others noticed that the hair and makeup styling of Jenner and Sánchez Bezos also made it seem like they shared the same team. "Same hairdresser too," wrote one user. "That's what I was thinking," mentioned another. "[Same] stylist, too." Although the similarities appeared to be flowing, there did seem to be a crowd favorite between the two.