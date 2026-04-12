Trump Photos That Should've Made Him Think Twice About His Bruce Springsteen 'Prune' Roast

Donald Trump has a reputation for insulting people right in front of him, and when that's not possible, social media is a viable option. In April 2026, the president sounded off against Bruce Springsteen, denouncing the rocker's skin on Truth Social. In his tirade, Trump claimed Springsteen "looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon." Less than a year earlier, Trump made a similar comment, again on Truth Social, proclaiming, "This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT." However, it seems like Trump would have been better off heeding his own advice and watching his words.

In both instances, Trump's scathing criticism of Bruce Springsteen's "bad plastic surgeon" is beyond ironic, and it opened the door for an avalanche of criticism about his own appearance. Although Trump may have boasted at a rally about his "beautiful white skin getting nice and tan" at one of his beach properties (via Instagram), there are many photos of him that show the downsides to forgoing sun protection. Since Trump's ego often depends on adulation, any snarky words pointed in his direction are likely to sting even more.

While Trump may claim that he doesn't look his best in artificial light, photo evidence demonstrates that indoors or outside, his skin needs some TLC. "It's time to put moisture back," makeup artist Victoria Stiles informed Vanity Fair in 2017 of Trump's orange face. "As Melania would concur, there is no price tag on good skin care."