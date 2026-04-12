Trump Photos That Should've Made Him Think Twice About His Bruce Springsteen 'Prune' Roast
Donald Trump has a reputation for insulting people right in front of him, and when that's not possible, social media is a viable option. In April 2026, the president sounded off against Bruce Springsteen, denouncing the rocker's skin on Truth Social. In his tirade, Trump claimed Springsteen "looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon." Less than a year earlier, Trump made a similar comment, again on Truth Social, proclaiming, "This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT." However, it seems like Trump would have been better off heeding his own advice and watching his words.
In both instances, Trump's scathing criticism of Bruce Springsteen's "bad plastic surgeon" is beyond ironic, and it opened the door for an avalanche of criticism about his own appearance. Although Trump may have boasted at a rally about his "beautiful white skin getting nice and tan" at one of his beach properties (via Instagram), there are many photos of him that show the downsides to forgoing sun protection. Since Trump's ego often depends on adulation, any snarky words pointed in his direction are likely to sting even more.
While Trump may claim that he doesn't look his best in artificial light, photo evidence demonstrates that indoors or outside, his skin needs some TLC. "It's time to put moisture back," makeup artist Victoria Stiles informed Vanity Fair in 2017 of Trump's orange face. "As Melania would concur, there is no price tag on good skin care."
High altitudes didn't do Trump's face any favors
Bruce Springsteen's skin has gotten accolades, even from a zoomed-in perspective. In contrast, Donald Trump has sometimes discovered that the lens can be quite unforgiving. In this shot from February 2026, Trump's face looks lined and blotchy. Since the president was on Air Force One, it was a smart decision to skip foundation amid the dry air. Unfortunately, Trump's reputation for not sleeping especially on planes, can take a toll on the skin. Here, the president looks like he could benefit from moisturizer and some water to stay hydrated.
Trump's uneven bronzer spotlighted his dry skin
Donald Trump went back to bronzer, albeit unevenly, for an April 2026 press conference. In this case, the president was sporting a gradient effect. While his ears and the area closer to his hairline were a pinker hue, the color gradually became more orange, especially his upper lip and chin. This darker layer of product magnifies how dry the president's skin looked. Trump has a weird habit of spraying others with fragrances, and if he's adding a similar alcohol-based product to his own post-shave routine, he could be eliminating even more moisture from his face.
Trump's golf enthusiasm may have impacted his skin
Even as president, Donald Trump still manages to fit a regular tee-time into his schedule. Unfortunately, all those decades out on the course seem to have taken a toll on his skin. If Trump's dry, lined cheek is any indication, the president's skincare regimen doesn't seem to include regular sunscreen application. Although a ball cap like he's wearing here does shield his face from the sun, he'd be better served with a broader-brimmed hat to provide more coverage and protect his ears.
Outdoor light put Trump's dry skin on blast
Although Donald Trump has beef with non-incandescent lightbulbs, natural lighting isn't doing him any favors. Since the sun's rays spotlight any and every skin flaw, outdoor photos like this one put his overly-textured visage front and center. To make matters worse, Trump's white shirt bounces even more of the light up into his face, highlighting its craggy, desiccated appearance and magnifying every line and pore. While Trump purportedly used a hydrating concealer around 2019, the president clearly needed more moisture here.
Trump's hands have taken a toll over the years
Dry facial skin aside, the signs of aging are noticeable with Donald Trump's jarring hand bruise. However, Trump's not alone in this difficulty. According to Penn Smith Skin Care, our hands age at a much faster rate than our face — 47% faster, in fact. While Trump can't stop time, a lifetime of sun exposure hasn't helped. On Trump's right hand, although the layer of concealer doesn't fully mask the bruise, it does lessen the appearance of visible veins and creases, especially compared to his left hand. Similar to his face, Trump would likely benefit from adding some moisture here.
Trump's neck is showing the decades, too
As Nora Ephron famously pointed out, the neck can be a particularly sensitive indicator of aging. Even when Donald Trump isn't dealing with a gnarly, rumor-inducing neck rash, his neck shows his skin isn't what it used to be. This low angle shot puts those details on blast, highlighting the folds of skin extending down from his jaw. Rather than insulting Bruce Springsteen about possible plastic surgery, there are some cosmetic procedures that could benefit Trump. Speaking exclusively to The List, Dr. Michael Niccole suggested "an expertly performed facelift and neck lift" to turn back the clock.