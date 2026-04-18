Cozy Pics Of Donald Trump & Karoline Leavitt That Don't Help Affair Rumors
Karoline Leavitt subtly confirmed she's one of Donald Trump's favorites, and it's likely related to her ability to bolster her boss' ego with outsized adulation. "What a great figure and icon to work for," Leavitt enthused to The Daily Signal in March 2025. "He's hilarious. Literally one of the funniest people I've ever met." A year later, a few days before Trump criticized her performance and briefly questioned her job security, Leavitt kept laying on the praise even when everyone was calling her out. In a conversation with Erika Kirk, Leavitt claimed that while she aimed to stay abreast of the news, Trump always exceeded her knowledge. "He doesn't miss anything anyone says in the whole world," she proclaimed (via McGill Media).
For his part, Trump's comments about Leavitt seems to ignite affair gossip. "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," Trump asserted in August 2025 (via Independent). Even when he's talking about something he won't do, Trump's chummy behavior toward his press secretary seems questionable. "I'm looking for something to grab and it's not going to be Karoline," Trump declared during a mid-flight press conference in January 2026 (via People). However, Leavitt seemed unfazed, standing just behind her boss and beaming as he answered questions.
Trump and Leavitt have been working together for years. The affair rumors have persisted, only bolstered by numerous cozy photos of the duo together.
Leavitt's esteem for Trump is palpable
Karoline Leavitt doesn't need words to express her awe for Donald Trump. As she stood on the sidelines watching Trump answer questions during an October 2025 Air Force One press conference, her adoring gaze and beaming smile telegraphed her enthusiasm. They were on a trip to Asia, and even though Trump has a rep for not sleeping or letting his staff sleep, Leavitt looked bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. "As President Trump says, 'When you love your job, when love your life, you don't need to sleep much,'" Leavitt explained to CBN News in March 2025.
Trump and Leavitt bonded over one of his favorite hobbies
In July 2025, Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt cozied up during a trip to Scotland. Besides work meetings, they enjoyed a relaxing ride in a golf cart while hitting the green. Between their grins, close proximity, and Trump's thumbs up, their pic together became an opportunity for gossip. Since Leavitt's significantly shorter than Trump, the slight tilt of her head makes their pose seem even cozier.
"They're totally having an affair," asserted one Instagram commenter. "She likes em older than 60!" quipped another, referencing Leavitt's massive age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.
Leavitt was a literally source of support for Trump during the campaign
In a gushy Instagram post from January 2024, Karoline Leavitt related the career trajectory that resulted in her becoming Donald Trump's campaign press secretary. They were in Leavitt's home state of New Hampshire, and Trump rested his hand on her shoulder.
Even though he was deep in conversation with someone else, Leavitt looked admiringly at her boss. While Leavitt appears fine with the touch, others found it questionable. "Some would call this groping," one Instagram commenter said.
Leavitt and Trump spend a lot of time together
Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump's body language as they prepared for a February 2026 helicopter ride is a clear indicator of their tight relationship. The pair seemed to be deep in conversation as they walked comfortably side by side. Although Leavitt won't be mistaken for a Melania Trump look-alike, her oversized shades are reminiscent of the first lady's eyewear, adding to the uncanniness of the photo. In addition, between the shadows and their dark coats, it's hard to parse the spatial distance, creating the sense that Leavitt and Trump are very close to each other.
Leavitt gives Trump her undivided attention
Many photos of Karoline Leavitt show that she'll never leave Donald Trump's side, and the president seems to appreciate her reverence and attention. Leavitt captioned this October 2024 Instagram photo "The boss."
Amid the chaotic and busy nature of their jobs, Leavitt's demonstrating she always has time to stop and focus completely on what Trump has to say. "He is always giving me the answers that I need," Leavitt explained to "Pod Force One" in November 2025. "He's just open and he's honest and he's fun and he always is very encouraging to me before briefings and after briefings."
Leavitt and Trump often mirror each other's expressions
In some instances, Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump's matching gestures don't seem that surprising, like when they've posed for a pic by both smiling and making a thumbs-up gesture. However, during this July 2025 press conference, Leavitt and Trump's steely expressions indicate matching outlooks as they stand in front of the media. Since they're not looking at each other, the mirroring seems to indicate the depth of their bond. Unfortunately, this stance is often less than helpful, since Leavitt's Trump-like lack of filter has led to tense press events.