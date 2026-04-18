Cozy Pics Of Donald Trump & Karoline Leavitt That Don't Help Affair Rumors

Karoline Leavitt subtly confirmed she's one of Donald Trump's favorites, and it's likely related to her ability to bolster her boss' ego with outsized adulation. "What a great figure and icon to work for," Leavitt enthused to The Daily Signal in March 2025. "He's hilarious. Literally one of the funniest people I've ever met." A year later, a few days before Trump criticized her performance and briefly questioned her job security, Leavitt kept laying on the praise even when everyone was calling her out. In a conversation with Erika Kirk, Leavitt claimed that while she aimed to stay abreast of the news, Trump always exceeded her knowledge. "He doesn't miss anything anyone says in the whole world," she proclaimed (via McGill Media).

For his part, Trump's comments about Leavitt seems to ignite affair gossip. "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," Trump asserted in August 2025 (via Independent). Even when he's talking about something he won't do, Trump's chummy behavior toward his press secretary seems questionable. "I'm looking for something to grab and it's not going to be Karoline," Trump declared during a mid-flight press conference in January 2026 (via People). However, Leavitt seemed unfazed, standing just behind her boss and beaming as he answered questions.

Trump and Leavitt have been working together for years. The affair rumors have persisted, only bolstered by numerous cozy photos of the duo together.