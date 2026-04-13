King Charles Reportedly Fears For Camilla After His Death Because Of 'Ruthless' Prince William
The relationship between William, Prince of Wales and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, has reportedly been tumultuous over the decades. Unfortunately, in more recent times, their connection seems to be deteriorating, with some contending that William and Camilla's relationship has reached a point of no return. Since King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, he's balanced his treatment with his royal duties. His strategy is purportedly a source of contention between William and Camilla, with reports suggesting that the former doesn't believe that his stepmother is concerned enough about his father's health. Two years later, Charles continues to undergo treatment, leading royal author Robert Jobson to conclude the king's cancer is not curable. On "The Royalist" podcast, Jobson suggested that Charles' commitment to the monarchy could even take precedence over his health — an idea that wouldn't likely sit well with William.
Regardless of Charles' health trajectory, mortality and the line of succession have been part of his life since birth. If he should die before his wife, Charles is said to have concerns about what will happen to Camilla when William is king. Previously, after the line moved forward, William's new decision-making capabilities impacted the job security of Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot. In 2024, insiders told The Telegraph that it was William who decided not to keep Elliot on as an interior designer for the royal family's properties.
Others thought some bias may have been present. "William is already showing a ruthless streak," one insider contended to Radar. "It's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla."
Prince Harry's future could be at risk instead
King Charles III reportedly has a history of advocating for Queen Camilla behind the scenes. Charles was said to have negotiated a secret deal with Queen Elizabeth II regarding Camilla's title. This time around, some royal insiders believe Charles and William, Prince of Wales, may have reached a compromise at Prince Harry's expense. According to Radar's sources, Charles agreed to let William do as he pleases in regard to his brother in exchange for not ousting Camilla from the royal fold.
While William may have some animosities towards Camilla, William and Harry's rift seems even more insurmountable. For some, the feud with Harry is also intertwined with Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer diagnoses. "Friends and people around William will tell you quite clearly that they believe that Catherine's cancer was, at the very least, made worse, or the whole situation was aggravated by the stress around Harry," host Tom Sykes asserted during an April 2026 episode of "The Royalist" podcast. Sykes also contended that Camilla has a similar view about Charles and Harry's relationship.
Although William and Camilla might have different ideas about Charles' attitude towards duty and self-care, their close proximity and high-ranking royal jobs likely provide a lot of common ground. In addition, if he becomes king sooner rather than later, William could discover that Camilla's skills could provide much-needed support for his own work-life balance. Since William and Kate strive to give their kids periods of undivided attention, Camilla could cover events during these times, much like she did during the early days of Charles' cancer treatment.