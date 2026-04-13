King Charles Reportedly Fears For Camilla After His Death Because Of 'Ruthless' Prince William

The relationship between William, Prince of Wales and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, has reportedly been tumultuous over the decades. Unfortunately, in more recent times, their connection seems to be deteriorating, with some contending that William and Camilla's relationship has reached a point of no return. Since King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, he's balanced his treatment with his royal duties. His strategy is purportedly a source of contention between William and Camilla, with reports suggesting that the former doesn't believe that his stepmother is concerned enough about his father's health. Two years later, Charles continues to undergo treatment, leading royal author Robert Jobson to conclude the king's cancer is not curable. On "The Royalist" podcast, Jobson suggested that Charles' commitment to the monarchy could even take precedence over his health — an idea that wouldn't likely sit well with William.

Regardless of Charles' health trajectory, mortality and the line of succession have been part of his life since birth. If he should die before his wife, Charles is said to have concerns about what will happen to Camilla when William is king. Previously, after the line moved forward, William's new decision-making capabilities impacted the job security of Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot. In 2024, insiders told The Telegraph that it was William who decided not to keep Elliot on as an interior designer for the royal family's properties.

Others thought some bias may have been present. "William is already showing a ruthless streak," one insider contended to Radar. "It's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla."