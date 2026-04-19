Tragic Details About The Cast Of Law & Order
When "Law & Order" premiered in 1990, creator Dick Wolf knew he'd stumbled onto an extraordinary, life-changing idea. He later told The Los Angeles Times that after reading the reviews from around the country, he needed a moment alone. "I went into my office, shut the door, sat at my desk and said to myself, 'Remember this feeling because it's never going to happen again,'" he reflected. "And it hasn't. To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement."
The show may have changed Wolf's life for the better, and it's provided the launching pad for an untold number of Hollywood elite; just check out our roundup of "Law & Order" guest stars you totally forgot about. Still, the behind-the-scenes story of "Law & Order" hasn't always been a positive one. The show is well known for its massive, revolving cast, which means many, many people have passed through its doors, and a lot of those stars have dealt with some pretty tragic incidents in their personal lives. The "Law & Order" cast has faced personal tragedies that could've made for episodes of the show they star on, ranging from relationship troubles and harassment campaigns to the loss of loved ones. Read on for tragic details about the cast of "Law & Order." In other words, one might say: These are their stories.
Angie Harmon's dog was shot and killed by an Instacart driver
Angie Harmon joined the cast of "Law & Order" in 1998, which was the show's ninth season. She starred as District Attorney Abbie Carmichael, a character that also crossed over to "SVU" multiple times as that show was just getting started. Harmon became one many actors to leave "Law & Order" three seasons later, but she told Entertainment Tonight that she looks back on that time in her life fondly; after all, it was her first major gig, if you don't count "Baywatch Nights." She reminisced about her character, musing, "She was just so fun and wonderful." Harmon added, "Just know that was a really, really wonderful time in my life."
In 2024, Harmon unfortunately entered a tragic time in her life. That March, she ordered groceries through Instacart; when the delivery driver showed up to drop off her food, he alleged that her dog tried to bite him. So, he shot it. "It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," Harmon told ABC News. "And you don't ever forget that sound. I've played law enforcement for 30 years. It's just so different." The "Rizzoli & Isles" alum wound up filing a lawsuit against Instacart, alleging that the company's hiring negligence contributed to the death of her dog. In May 2025, she rejected a proposed settlement, and the case still appears to be in litigation as of press time.
Benjamin Bratt's daughter suffered a brain injury
Benjamin Bratt joined "Law & Order" when the show was in its sixth season, playing a new character named Junior Detective Rey Curtis. He wound up being an integral part of the show for the next several years; Bratt's character was frequently paired with Jerry Orbach's Lennie Briscoe, and behind the scenes, Bratt and Orbach got on swimmingly. According to Bratt, Orbach served as a role model for him. "I learned a lot about acting and life from Jerry Orbach," Bratt told Traveling Boy. "He quickly became one of my dearest friends, in spite of the age difference. He was one of the last old-school gentlemen."
In 2008, Bratt announced that he'd experienced a family tragedy. During the birth of his daughter, Sophia, she experienced a brain injury that left her with a disability. "[What we] faced as parents was like being in a tunnel of darkness for the first few years of her life, because we didn't know what to do," Bratt confessed. Thankfully, Bratt and his wife Talisa Soto were able to find a team of doctors to help Sophia, but she still faces certain struggles. In 2022, he shared that Sophia's disability had informed every decision they'd made about their lives since she was born, including moving more than a dozen times to seek better treatment. "She's an amazing young woman, very spirited, very competitive," Bratt told Esquire. He continued, "Raising children, especially one who is as challenged as our daughter, is physically and emotionally exhausting."
S. Epatha Merkerson lost two friends to lung cancer
S. Epatha Merkerson's Lt. Anita Van Buren wasn't one of the original main characters on "Law & Order," but she's certainly one of the most iconic. Merkerson joined the show in its fourth season and stuck around for more than a decade, eventually making history when she passed the 300-episode mark and became the longest-running Black character in television history. "I'm a trivia question," she joked to The Daily Oklahoman.
In her personal life, Merkerson has devoted herself to advocacy to ease others' suffering. In 2008, she embarked on a campaign against smoking in memory of two friends she'd lost to lung cancer. Speaking with WebMD, the actor recalled witnessing a close friend named Yvette Hawkins die shortly after she had been diagnosed. "I remember taking her clothes from the hospital and there was a cigarette in her pocket," she said. "It's one of the lasting images in my mind — she never got to smoke that last cigarette." Merkerson smoked herself for decades, but she quit soon after the tragic loss. Her advocacy with groups like CancerCare and The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, she said, was in their memory. "It's a way to keep their spirits alive. More than anything," she said, "I just really miss my friends."
Tony Goldwyn's mother died on the night of a big movie premiere
Plenty of stars were on "Law & Order" before they became famous, but Tony Goldwyn had been in the industry for decades before he joined the cast. Goldwyn signed on to play D.A. Nicholas Baxter on "Law & Order" in 2024, years after leading the cast of "Scandal" and showing up in films as diverse as "Divergent" and "Oppenheimer." Goldwyn revealed that he'd actually appeared in earlier episodes of the show as a guest star, but Nick Baxter was an entirely different experience. "It just feels different when you're a central character on the show," he told Entertainment Weekly.
Early in his career, Goldwyn faced a tragic loss on what should've been one of the biggest nights of his career. One of his first major film roles was Fletcher Coal in "The Pelican Brief," a 1993 political thriller starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington. By the time the night of the premiere rolled around, however, his mother was extremely sick. She'd been diagnosed with lung cancer, and though Goldwyn had been caring for her, she insisted he appear at the premiere anyway. "I literally got home from the premiere at 11 p.m., walked into her room and she was in extreme distress," he later told Future of Personal Health, "and she died that night. And I have to believe she waited up so that I wouldn't have to pass up these types of professional opportunities."
Jerry Orbach died of prostate cancer
Jerry Orbach changed "Law & Order" forever, so it can be surprising to realize that he didn't join the cast until the show's third season. He began playing Lennie Briscoe in 1992, and he didn't stop until 12 years later, when Orbach passed away. At that point, Lennie had crossed over to several other "Law & Order" spinoff shows, including "SVU" and the short-lived "Trial By Jury." Orbach had been acting for decades, but he was most often recognized as Lennie, especially by actual, real-life members of the NYPD. According to Orbach, criminals ducked out of sight when they saw him coming, and cops gave him compliments on the street. "They say: 'Keep making us look good,'" he told The Standard.
Orbach was diagnosed with prostate cancer about a decade before his death, which sadly occurred a few episodes into the new series "I'm immensely saddened by the passing of not only a friend and colleague, but a legendary figure of 20th century show business who was a star of screen, stage and television," series creator Dick Wolf told The Television Academy. Co-star Sam Waterston memorialized him, too, releasing a statement that said, "He was a wonderful actor and an extraordinarily good man. He made us laugh every day. I miss him."
Camryn Manheim was hounded by paparazzi when she was pregnant
Like many stars of the rebooted version of "Law & Order" that returned in 2022, after 10 years off the air, Camryn Manheim was famous for a long time before she was cast on the show. In fact, she'd been on "Law & Order" several times in various small roles before she was cast as Lt. Kate Dixon, one of the leads of the reboot. Manheim, who won a Golden Globe in 1999 for her role on "The Practice," relied on help from her family to understand the legalese that she's spent her career spouting on television. "My brother is a lawyer who went to Harvard Law School and teaches constitutional law, so he was very instrumental in me understanding all the words and terms in scripts that I didn't understand," she told GoldenGlobes.com. "I could never be a lawyer in real life."
Family, it seems, is very important to the star of "Ghost Whisperer." Her son is Milo Manheim, a Disney Channel star associated with one of the most shocking eliminations in "Dancing with the Stars" history. When Camryn was pregnant with the child who would grow up to be famous in his own right, she refused to tell the press who his father was, and she was followed by paparazzi who wanted more information about the circumstances. "People hounded me for that story," she told Yahoo! Entertainment. Thankfully, Camryn was able to get the media to leave her alone when she herself collected the reward for the first photos of her baby. "They put a bounty on the first photograph that they're looking for," she explained. "I sent it in. And I got the cash."
Dennis Farina kept his cancer diagnosis private before his death
After Jerry Orbach left the flagship "Law & Order" show to be on "Trial By Jury," Lennie Briscoe was replaced by Detective Joe Fontana, played by Dennis Farina. The actor was best known as the lead on "Crime Story," another cop-related NBC show, which made his casting on "Law & Order" seem like a natural progression for his career. Although Joe only stuck around for two seasons, Farina had no hard feelings after he was written off. He later told NJ.com that he'd loved hanging out with the cast, remarking, "They were just the best people to be around all hours of the day. It was a wonderful experience, I have no complaints about being on that show at all."
Farina died from complications of a blood clot in 2013, and it was only then that the public learned he had been diagnosed with lung cancer leading up to his death. He'd chosen to face a recurrence of his cancer privately instead of telling people what he was going through, meaning many fans were taken aback by his death, which felt sudden. At his funeral, a friend named Maralyn Owen shared that the city had been proud of their hometown boy. "It's really shocking and hard to believe that he's gone," she told NBC Chicago. "We're going to miss him a lot."
There's a podcast about the shocking murder of Hugh Dancy's great-grandmother
Hugh Dancy joined the cast of "Law & Order" when the show came back to life in 2022, playing a character named Executive Assistant D.A. Nolan Price. The actor was no stranger to police procedurals, having broken out on the cult hit "Hannibal," but his role on "Law & Order" allowed Hugh to relax. After all, "Law & Order" episodes are rather formulaic, and Hugh didn't mind working under a narrative structure like the familiar one enjoyed by fans across hundreds of episodes. "I've ended up really quite enjoying all the limitations that imposes," he told Collider. "You've got to find shape, space, and color within those defined boundaries."
While he's dealt with fictional killers on television, Hugh has also confronted a real-life tragedy lurking in his family's past. His great-grandmother, Dr. Naomi Dancy, was brutally murdered in 1937, and the tragedy formed the basis of a true-crime podcast hosted by Hugh's brother-in-law. "Ghost Story," which was released in 2023, detailed the shocking crime, which involved Nancy being shot in the face, twice. Hugh narrated the podcast, telling Entertainment Tonight (via NBC.com) that he was grateful for the chance to dive deep into his family history. "We need to have a sense of who we are and where we come from," he mused.
Mehcad Brooks watched his friend James Van Der Beek succumb to cancer
Mehcad Brooks, who was once part of the cast of "True Blood," starred for three seasons on the rebooted "Law & Order" as Detective Jalen Shaw. According to Brooks, the cast was encouraged to collaborate in the creation of their characters, even though the "Law & Order" universe has been running like a well-oiled machine for decades. "There's a lot of deference that you have to have for the legacy," he told Assignment X, "but bringing our authentic selves to it is not only welcome, I think that's what they expect of us."
Authenticity, it seems, is very important to Brooks. He had to confront the concept publicly in 2026, when his longtime friend James Van Der Beek died of cancer. Fans were surprised to see Van Der Beek's family sharing a GoFundMe link to help defray costs, questioning why a famous television star wouldn't have left money behind. Brooks had remained near the "Dawson's Creek" star in his final days, so he spoke out publicly in defense of the family. "You have no idea the pain they went through," Brooks wrote in a since-deleted post on Threads (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It's ok for you to stay quiet in the face of blind stupidity, meanness, and lack of empathy. But maybe you're not okay."
Maura Tierney is a breast cancer survivor
Maura Tierney is no stranger to procedurals. She won fans as Dr. Abby Lockhart on "E.R." before stepping into the role of Lt. Jessica Brady on the rebooted "Law & Order." During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she reflected on the difference between the two shows, noting that unlike Abby, Brady isn't particularly emotional. "I don't have to cry much," she said. "I don't emote. My character's very tough."
Fans who followed the actor's career on "E.R." know what happened to Tierney after she left the show: She's a breast cancer survivor, embarking on her own real-life medical drama after leaving the fictional one. That didn't stop her TV fame from following her, however, as the actor recalled how her doctor was star-struck upon meeting her. "I'm sitting in this darkened room with X-rays and men telling me I have what looks very much like a malignant tumor, and he's talking about 'E.R,'" Tierney told Boston Magazine in 2011. "I was like, 'Are you out of your mind?'"
Anthony Anderson's divorce stretched out over years
The list of the richest "Law & Order" stars might surprise you. Said list includes expected franchise standouts like Mariska Hargitay, who has led "SVU" for what feels like a lifetime, but it also includes Anthony Anderson, thanks in part to his long sitcom career on shows like "Black-ish." Anderson, who had been on "Law & Order" before its hiatus, brought Detective Kevin Bernard back to New York when the show returned to NBC.
Anderson's fortune came into question when he went through a tragic divorce from longtime wife Alvina Stewart. After Stewart filed for divorce a second time — years into the gradual dissolution of their relationship – court documents showed that their intertwined financial situation was difficult to parse. The divorce was finalized in 2023, and the "Kangaroo Jack" star shared in early 2025 that he was still recovering from the ordeal and trying to heal. "Family is most important to me," he told People. "I went through a divorce a couple of years ago and just bringing the family back together ... letting bygones be bygones."
J.K. Simmons lost both parents shortly before his Oscar win
There are plenty of cartoon characters you never realized were voiced by J.K. Simmons, but if you're mostly familiar with the actor thanks to his iconic "Spider-Man" role and his Oscar-winning performance in "Whiplash," you may not know that he's also a long-running "Law & Order" alum. Simmons has played a police psychologist named Dr. Emil Skoda in dozens of episodes of the show, with his tenure stretching across years. In fact, Dr. Skoda overlapped with Simmons' role as an inmate on "Oz," which Simmons felt provided a fun challenge. "It became this great yin-yang balancing act of playing this psychiatrist and this psychotic," he told Rotten Tomatoes.
When he embarked on his 2015 Oscar campaign, however, Simmons was also grappling with a tragic personal loss. Both of his parents died shortly before he won, so he used his acceptance speech to encourage people to call their folks. "Call 'em on the phone. Tell them you love them, and thank them, and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you," he said during his speech (via USA Today). "I had a wonderful relationship with my parents, but you can't know what it feels like to be an orphan [until it happens]," he later told USA Today.