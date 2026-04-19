When "Law & Order" premiered in 1990, creator Dick Wolf knew he'd stumbled onto an extraordinary, life-changing idea. He later told The Los Angeles Times that after reading the reviews from around the country, he needed a moment alone. "I went into my office, shut the door, sat at my desk and said to myself, 'Remember this feeling because it's never going to happen again,'" he reflected. "And it hasn't. To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement."

The show may have changed Wolf's life for the better, and it's provided the launching pad for an untold number of Hollywood elite; just check out our roundup of "Law & Order" guest stars you totally forgot about. Still, the behind-the-scenes story of "Law & Order" hasn't always been a positive one. The show is well known for its massive, revolving cast, which means many, many people have passed through its doors, and a lot of those stars have dealt with some pretty tragic incidents in their personal lives. The "Law & Order" cast has faced personal tragedies that could've made for episodes of the show they star on, ranging from relationship troubles and harassment campaigns to the loss of loved ones. Read on for tragic details about the cast of "Law & Order." In other words, one might say: These are their stories.