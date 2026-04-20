Everything To Know About Willie Nelson's Big Family
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The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse and suicide.
Willie Nelson has had one of the most iconic careers in the history of country music. He is one of the pioneers of a tougher style of country music known as outlaw country. His legacy extends well beyond that. Going through his discography is like looking at a miniature history of his genre. Over the years, he turned Elvis Presley's "Always on My Mind" into a standard, wrote "On the Road Again" in a strange location, adapted one of his concept albums into a Western movie, founded the charity organization Farm Aid, and accumulated a surprising net worth. From his original songs to his covers to his ability to connect with people from different walks of life, the "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die" singer is a true legend. If country music has given us one Renaissance man, it is Willie Nelson.
Notably, Nelson also has had a fascinating family life. Nelson is the father of eight children by four different women. Most have followed in their father's footsteps and entered the music industry. A few have lived tragic lives. Here's a look at Nelson's large family and the ways in which his wives and children have distinguished themselves.
Willie Nelson was surprised to learn he had a daughter with his friend, Mary Haney
If you are lucky, life is going to be full of surprises. One of the surprises Willie Nelson experienced involved his friend, Mary Haney. Nelson and Haney were close friends. Haney gave birth to Nelson's daughter, Renee Butts, in 1953. Nelson only learned about his daughter in 2012. Haney briefly entered the limelight when this news became public — she has otherwise kept a very low profile.
The country star discussed Haney in his 2012 book "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings From the Road." "Turns out Mary and I had a child together called Renee, who has a daughter, Noelle, who has a daughter [Jordyn], who is a beautiful young girl that I am proud to call my great-granddaughter," he wrote. "My newly discovered family took a while to surface, and when it did, it was a surprise. Mary was a sweet lady, and I'm glad we had a family together. She would be very proud of them all. So that makes an even bigger bunch of great kids that would make any parent very proud, and they all are very smart ... naturally."
How Renee Butts felt after Willie Nelson entered her life
While Renee Butts was the biological daughter of Willie Nelson and Mary Haney, she grew up with her stepfather. She loved him very much. In 2016, she posted a Father's Day message in honor of him. "I miss him every day," she said on Facebook. "Such a good man. Happy Father's Day daddy." Butts' love of her stepfather did not preclude her from loving Nelson as well.
In a 2016 Facebook message, Butts discussed her biological father. "This is also my dad and I love him so much," she said. "Happy Fathers Day dad. I know I'm a really lucky girl to have two of the finest men in this world be dads to me." She also posted about fond memories of spending time with Nelson on his birthday. Butts maintained a minor public profile because she regularly posted on social media. She once got onstage and impersonated a member of the 1960s girl group The Ronettes, while mimicking the group's signature chic hairstyles. Butts died of cancer in 2017 at the age of 64.
Willie Nelson's marriage to Martha Matthews was a catastrophe
Willie Nelson's first wife was Martha Matthews. They were very young when they got married in 1952. Nelson was 19, and Matthews was 16. They had three children together: Lana Nelson Fowler, Susie Nelson, and William "Billy" Hugh Nelson Jr. The marriage was tense, to say the least. Matthews physically abused the country star.
In his 2012 book "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings From the Road," Nelson's longtime drummer, Paul English, recounted a harrowing dispute between the couple. "I remember one night we were going home from the Hemphill Club and we drove up to Willie's house, which was this little side apartment," he recalled. "I sat and waited a minute to make sure he got in. Then I knew he got in because I heard a loud noise, which was pots and pans being thrown at him by Martha, his wife. She ran him out of the house, and about that time I figured I'd better leave." Nelson and Matthews divorced in 1962. She died in 1989 at the age of 53.
In the same book, Nelson discussed the end of his relationship with Martha — and displayed some fondness for her. "Martha and I stayed together 10 years before my shenanigans on the road blew the deal," he wrote. "She is no longer with us, but we had some great years."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Lana Nelson Fowler helped her father stay stylish
In his 1988 book "Willie: An Autobiography," Willie Nelson relayed a quirky anecdote about his wife, Martha Matthews. He said Matthews named their first daughter De Lana, which she cited as a biblical name. Nelson was unfamiliar with anyone in the Bible who had that name — because there is no such biblical figure. Why Matthews believed there was something religious about "De Lana" remains unclear.
In his 2015 autobiography "It's a Long Story: My Life," the "Pancho and Lefty" singer discussed Lana's birth. "The moment I laid eyes on my daughter De Lana, born November 11, 1953, the world turned more beautiful," he wrote. "I offered gratitude to God for the safe deliverance of his creation. She was exquisite, perfect in every way. My heart sang with joy. I took fatherhood seriously." Ultimately, Nelson decided to refer to his daughter simply as "Lana." Lana's birth inspired Nelson to become more responsible.
Like her father, Lana is an artist — but in a different medium. In 1986, Nelson starred in the film adaptation of his concept album "Red Headed Stranger." Lana worked on the costumes for the film. She performed the same role for her dad's 1993 television special "Willie Nelson: The Big Six-O."
Susie Nelson wrote a whole book about her dad
Susie Nelson is the daughter of Willie Nelson and Martha Matthews. She was born in 1956. Today, Susie is most known for writing "Heart Worn Memories: A Daughter's Personal Biography of Willie Nelson," which came out in 1987. While the book certainly has juicy stories about the country star, it also discusses the Nelson family as a whole. In a 1987 interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Susie mused, "I think everyone should write their family's life story."
In the book, Susie says that female fans would regularly ask her father to autograph their breasts and buttocks. "I just couldn't believe some of the places Dad was signing his name. I got up and walked over near him and watched some more. He never slowed down.
"'Dad,' I said, 'you ought to be ashamed of yourself,'" Susie recalled. "'Just doin' my job, angel, just doin' my job.' And he looked up at me with the famous Willie Nelson glint in his eye and smiled and went right back to what he was doing."
William Billy Hugh Nelson Jr. died tragically
William Hugh Nelson Jr., also known as Billy, was born in 1958 to Willie Nelson and Martha Matthews. He was a singer who began recording a gospel album with help from his father. He struggled with depression. On Christmas Day 1991, he died by suicide at the age of 33. Willie was once asked to name the greatest tragedy of his life. "Well, there's been some, y'know, low points," he told AXS TV in 2025. "Y'know, when I lost my son, that was a big one, isn't it? Y'know, everything else seems to pale in comparison. I got through that one, so I figured anything else — if you can get through that, you can get through anything."
The country star responded to this horrible tragedy by embracing something that mattered to Billy: gospel music. Willie decided to finish his son's gospel record. The album, which is titled "Peace in the Valley: The Gospel Truth Collection," helped Nelson heal from the loss of Billy. "Peace in the Valley: The Gospel Truth Collection" is not a particularly famous album, nor did it produce a hit on the country charts or the pop charts. However, the record features some beautiful singing and showcases Billy's incredible talent as a songwriter.
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Connie Koepke inspired one of Willie Nelson's classic songs
Willie Nelson married Connie Koepke in 1971. His song "Devil in a Sleepin' Bag" is about missing Koepke while he was touring. "Devil in a Sleepin' Bag" will always have a place in music history because it appeared on "Shotgun Willie," which is widely considered one of the greatest country albums of all time. While "Devil in a Sleepin' Bag" is about a sad subject, it's still fun because Nelson infuses it with his characteristic sense of humor. "Devil in a Sleepin' Bag" exemplifies Nelson's talent as a songwriter.
The couple had two children: Paula Carlene Nelson and Amy Lee Nelson. In his 1988 book "Willie: An Autobiography," the "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" superstar reflected on what drove him and Koepke apart. "It's not easy to be married to somebody like me and be a wife and stay home and take care of the family while I'm out here traveling around and acting like a big star," he wrote. "I mean, it rubs. It's hard to find a woman who would put up with that. Now Connie put up with it for a long, long time and it's just too much strain." The singer lamented the deterioration of their relationship and blamed it entirely on himself because Koepke always did what she thought was best. The couple divorced in 1988.
Paula Carlene Nelson is a famous DJ
Paula Carlene Nelson has a lot of talent. Born in 1969 to Willie Nelson and Connie Koepke, Paula is part of the music industry in a few different ways. She's a singer and a songwriter, but she might be most known for working as a D.J. on SiriusXM. Celebrity children often have incredible stories to tell, and Paula is no exception. Willie was one of numerous American artists who appeared on the charity single "We Are the World." Paula was there in the studio during the recording of "We Are the World" (dubbed "the greatest night in pop"). Paula got to take photos with Michael Jackson and Bob Dylan.
In 2012's "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings From the Road," Paula had glowing things to say about her father. "As long as I can remember remembering, my father has been a calm and gentle hero to me," she wrote. "He'd sing a song called 'Yeah Blue' to my sister Amy and me when we were very little. It was a sad song, but to hear him sing the melody was very comforting. He was on the road and we were in school, and it made it hard to spend a whole lot of time together growing up, but he was always only a phone call away. He's a great listener and has always supported his family in every way. He's my father, but he's also my friend."
Amy Lee Nelson said singing is saving her father
Amy Lee Nelson was born in 1973 to Willie Nelson and Connie Koepke. Amy formed the folk duo Folk Uke with Cathy Guthrie. Notably, Guthrie is the daughter of Arlo Guthrie, the singer who performed the Thanksgiving classic "Alice's Restaurant." During a 2012 interview with Timber and Steel, Nelson discussed her and Guthrie's feelings about their fathers. "I think they're great guys and we're really proud of our dads so we're happy to talk about them," she said. "We would only shy away from it if we start to feel we're giving people expectations that we're supposed to be as good as them or if people just like us because of them. We don't ever want to come off like that — we're not anything like our dads except the humor is similar. We don't claim to be icons of any sort. I don't think Cathy minds talking about her dad either."
In a 2025 interview with The New Yorker, Willie Nelson gave fans insight into his longevity — only for Amy to explain the situation more succinctly. The "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" singer said that nothing is better for his health than singing. Amy said singing is having a tremendous impact on her father: "I think it's literally keeping him alive."
Willie Nelson's current wife, Annie D'Angelo, has no time for internet rumors
Willie Nelson and his current wife, Annie D'Angelo, have an interesting backstory as a couple. They met on the set of the 1986 television film "Stagecoach," which was a remake of the classic Western of the same title starring John Wayne. While the original film focused on fictional characters, Nelson played the famous gunslinger Doc Holliday in the remake. Nelson played the lead role, while D'Angelo worked on the film as a makeup artist. The two had an affair while Nelson was still married to Connie Koepke. Nelson broke up with Koepke in 1988 and married D'Angelo three years later. They have two children together: Lukas and Micah Nelson.
D'Angelo made headlines because she had a dispute with AXS TV over a claim it made about Lukas in 2025. On Instagram, the media outlet posted: "Lukas Nelson takes pride in taking care of 91-yr-old dad, Willie Nelson & 63-yr-old mom, Annie D'Angelo" (via E! News). D'Angelo revealed that this statement was false. "Hey @axstv why would you take a photo from someone else's feed (my friend @marthacasselbodell) & then make stuff up?" she wrote on Instagram. "I still take care of my husband (Lukas has always been there for us as has his brother @particlekid) and love it." She added that AXS TV incorrectly stated her and her husband's ages. At the time of the post, Nelson was 92, and D'Angelo was 68.
Lukas Autry Nelson helped Lady Gaga win a Grammy
At first glance, Willie Nelson and controversial fashionista Lady Gaga would appear to be very different artists. However, there is a major link between them: Lukas Autry Nelson. Lukas is Willie's first son with Annie D'Angelo. Born on Christmas Day in 1988, Lukas is a country musician in his own right.
During a 2025 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lukas discussed writing a song that made waves when he was just a child. "That song ['You Were It'] came to me when I was 11, and my dad loved it so much that he put it on his album ['It Always Will Be']," he recalled. "Kris Kristofferson liked it, and that gave me the confidence to start playing. At the time I was a swimmer, and I tried to approach music like I was an Olympian in training. I tried to give the same amount of practice, especially because I knew I'd have to work twice as hard as anyone else to prove I wasn't handed everything because of the nepo baby thing."
While he has made music of his own, Nelson is most famous for working with Gaga. The two collaborated on the rock-inspired soundtrack of "A Star Is Born." Nelson co-wrote multiple songs on the record. The soundtrack earned the Grammy Award for best compilation soundtrack for visual media. Because Lukas and Gaga both worked on the record, they both went home with awards.
How Willie Nelson gave Jacob Micah Nelson his stage name:
Willie Nelson and Annie D'Angelo had a second son together, Jacob "Micah" Nelson, who is also a musician. He was born in 1990, making him the youngest of Willie's children. His musical style is less country and more folk rock and experimental. Micha's most famous original song is a rock song called "Everything Is Bulls***," which is surprisingly laid-back for a tune with such a confrontational title. Micah has known rock 'n' roll icon Neil Young from a young age and has worked with him on multiple occasions.
Micah is known as Particle Kid — a nickname with an interesting backstory. "When I was 14, it just came out of nowhere," Nelson told The Spokesman-Review in 2022. "I was out of the house for a while, and I was playing 'Mario Kart,' and my dad came into the room after he stepped out of his poker lounge. He came in, and he was so high. He looked at me and paused and said, 'Welcome home, Particle Kid.' It was this incredibly wild stoner moment. The name stuck for some reason. He meant 'welcome home, prodigal son.' The combination of his Texas accent and how stoned he was made it unforgettable. I'm proud to be the Particle Kid."