Everything To Know About Willie Nelson's Big Family

Willie Nelson's first wife was Martha Matthews. They were very young when they got married in 1952. Nelson was 19, and Matthews was 16. They had three children together: Lana Nelson Fowler, Susie Nelson, and William "Billy" Hugh Nelson Jr. The marriage was tense, to say the least. Matthews physically abused the country star.

In his 2012 book "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings From the Road," Nelson's longtime drummer, Paul English, recounted a harrowing dispute between the couple. "I remember one night we were going home from the Hemphill Club and we drove up to Willie's house, which was this little side apartment," he recalled. "I sat and waited a minute to make sure he got in. Then I knew he got in because I heard a loud noise, which was pots and pans being thrown at him by Martha, his wife. She ran him out of the house, and about that time I figured I'd better leave." Nelson and Matthews divorced in 1962. She died in 1989 at the age of 53.

In the same book, Nelson discussed the end of his relationship with Martha — and displayed some fondness for her. "Martha and I stayed together 10 years before my shenanigans on the road blew the deal," he wrote. "She is no longer with us, but we had some great years."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.