The Most Controversial Outfits Ever Worn By First Ladies

There are few people more visible in American politics than the first lady of the United States (FLOTUS) and even fewer who are seen as style icons in their own right simply for being in their particular position. Dolley Madison perhaps set the trend for fashionable first ladies, while Jackie Kennedy's impact on style during her time in the White House is still analyzed today. Even if it shouldn't be the case, the first lady is often viewed as an extension of her husband, the U.S. president, and as such, any woman married to a serving president is required to maintain a certain sense of style and fashion. Whether she wants to deal with it or not, FLOTUS has to look good. Simply being presentable is never enough.

Each FLOTUS is different, and the styles of these women have been received differently by the American public, resulting in some truly controversial outfits throughout American history. Many first ladies over the years have been the subject of endless conversations for their fashion sense, including the classic styles of Kennedy, the uber-glam of Melania Trump, the style evolution of Michelle Obama, or the steadfast loyalty to the pantsuit that Hillary Clinton managed to maintain. One thing they all have in common is the scrutiny some of their sartorial choices faced. From Obama's sleeveless dress to Trump's careless jacket pick, these are the most controversial fashion statements from several first ladies.