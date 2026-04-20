Trump's Worst Lawyer Looks Almost Unrecognizable After Seemingly Getting Some Fresh Tune-Ups
Alina Habba first began working with Donald Trump in 2021. Unfortunately, Habba's legal representation resulted in her being designated as Trump's worst lawyer. Habba's reputation fell even further in late 2025 after she lost her role as U.S. attorney for New Jersey, although she still had a role in Trump's Justice Department. Habba embraced the op for a fresh start, getting a hush-hush divorce from Gregg Reuben and becoming one of Trump's neighbors in Florida. Based on a recent Instagram Story, her change of scene also seems to have come with other tweaks.
Habba seemingly underwent a "Mar-a-Lago Face" transformation long before she moved close to Trump's famous estate. Compared to past photos, however, Habba is almost unrecognizable in this April pic with Sophia Sorbara, her friend and chief of staff. The shape of Habba's face looks different and more elongated, as does her nose. Maybe it's just the deep V-neck of Habba's gown that's drawing the eye downward and creating an optical illusion. Then again, Habba's been the subject of plastic surgery speculation before, so it's possible cosmetic procedures are playing a role.
A third possibility is that Habba's changed appearance is due to digital tune-ups, similar to her viral bikini snap from 2024. In that case, Trump's lawyer seemed to find herself unrecognizable when she examined the shot. "I'm pretty sure that that was an edited photo," Habba surmised to OutKick soon after. "I was like, 'I don't think I look like that.'"
Habba's made a strategic relocation
Alina Habba's proximity to her boss, both at the White House and when he's home in Florida, could also have been a catalyst for a possible tune-up. Although she'd previously stated in an interview that her appearance didn't factor into her employment with Donald Trump, author Michael Wolff disagreed. According to Wolff, Habba first crossed paths with Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort. "The story went that ... she was by the pool in a bikini, and that's how she met Trump," Wolff explained on "The Daily Beast Podcast." When Habba personally refuted Wolff's anecdote, he still wasn't convinced. In addition, Trump seems to have an obsession with hiring Melania Trump clones, and Habba does share some of the same features as the first lady.
Looks aside, Habba's proven herself to be resilient. Even though Trump has treated Habba harshly multiple times in court, she decided to leave her home state of New Jersey and move to Florida, upping the chances she'll see him outside of work. However, Habba's also not being overbearing. She even hosted a slightly competing, yet much smaller, New Year's Eve party in late 2025, with some attendees going to both events.
Even when they're not together, Habba's doing what she can to promote her boss, like when she posted a pic with a Trump-emblazoned bag beside her on a lounger in January. Weeks later Habba captioned an Instagram snap with her boss at a golf course, "HAPPY PRESIDENT'S DAY to the GOAT President Donald J. Trump."