Trump's Worst Lawyer Looks Almost Unrecognizable After Seemingly Getting Some Fresh Tune-Ups

Alina Habba first began working with Donald Trump in 2021. Unfortunately, Habba's legal representation resulted in her being designated as Trump's worst lawyer. Habba's reputation fell even further in late 2025 after she lost her role as U.S. attorney for New Jersey, although she still had a role in Trump's Justice Department. Habba embraced the op for a fresh start, getting a hush-hush divorce from Gregg Reuben and becoming one of Trump's neighbors in Florida. Based on a recent Instagram Story, her change of scene also seems to have come with other tweaks.

alina_habba/Instagram

Habba seemingly underwent a "Mar-a-Lago Face" transformation long before she moved close to Trump's famous estate. Compared to past photos, however, Habba is almost unrecognizable in this April pic with Sophia Sorbara, her friend and chief of staff. The shape of Habba's face looks different and more elongated, as does her nose. Maybe it's just the deep V-neck of Habba's gown that's drawing the eye downward and creating an optical illusion. Then again, Habba's been the subject of plastic surgery speculation before, so it's possible cosmetic procedures are playing a role.

A third possibility is that Habba's changed appearance is due to digital tune-ups, similar to her viral bikini snap from 2024. In that case, Trump's lawyer seemed to find herself unrecognizable when she examined the shot. "I'm pretty sure that that was an edited photo," Habba surmised to OutKick soon after. "I was like, 'I don't think I look like that.'"