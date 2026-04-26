7 Pics Of Riley Gaines' Thin Lips Before Filler

Shuttled to MAGA fame for espousing controversial talking points, former college swimmer Riley Gaines has undergone quite the transformation since hitting the spotlight. However, there's room to argue that much of her glow-up has come with some snags. Similar to how Gaines' cakey makeup gives Erika Kirk vibes, so too does her lip filler feel overdone and jarring when looking at throwback photos. Of course, Gaines isn't the only conservative star to hop on the Mar-a-Lago face trend, altering her looks to better fit in with a specific crowd, but her body modification feels a bit obvious.

Though Gaines has yet to confirm or deny whether she's had any plastic surgery, there's little room for her to wiggle away from the lip filler allegations. Photos from her college days certainly suggest that Gaines used to boast some rather thin lips, with some snaps even pointing towards inconsistent upkeep. Similar to how Gaines' relationship with Donald Trump seems to be all over the place, so too does her filler journey feel scattered. Gaines seems to have lips that swell and shrink between videos for her podcast and press events, making older photos of her more consistent face feel all the more shocking.