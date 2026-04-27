Karoline Leavitt's Most Embarrassing Tongue-Tied Moments At The Podium

The role of White House press secretary is notoriously grueling. Since Karoline Leavitt was only 27 years old when she stepped into it, in January 2025, many people questioned whether her youth would be an issue. These doubts likely put even more pressure on Leavitt as she took on this highly scrutinized position. With a plethora of press events, it's not surprising that she makes the occasional slip-up now and then. Unfortunately, the press secretary had made so many errors by August 2025 that "Countdown with Keith Olbermann's" eponymous host mocked her on his podcast, snarking, "Her chief achievement is she doesn't actually speak English. She called Hitler 'Hilter.'"

However, Leavitt has repeatedly pointed out that working with President Donald Trump has impacted her ability to get a good night's rest. This lack of shut-eye due to work-related stress could make it harder for the White House staffer to make speeches without tripping over her words. It also probably doesn't help when Trump criticizes Leavitt when she's sitting near him or, even worse, floats the possibility of firing her before immediately changing his mind.

Despite her many shortcomings, Leavitt is currently the second longest-serving of Trump's five press secretaries, at the time of writing. If she stays in the job more than two years, she'll surpass Sarah Huckabee Sanders' tenure. Since Leavitt subtly confirmed that she's one of Trump's favorites, there's a good chance, regardless of any tongued-tied flubs. Her boss has also made similar mistakes, so it's another source of common ground to unite them.