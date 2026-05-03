Before & After Photos Of Celebs Who Can't Dodge The 'Ozempic Hands' Rumors

Most of us have noticed that weight loss transformations are taking Hollywood by storm more than ever lately. Major weight loss has been making some of our favorite stars look unrecognizable. And this can affect everything — from their face shape to the look of their fingers. While there are more than a few weight loss methods out there, increased use of weight-loss drugs is surely the culprit behind many of the drastic transformations we're seeing on our TV screens and on every red carpet. This is causing a brand new trend to affect many celebrities: It's called Ozempic hands.

"The appearance of 'Ozempic hands,' where the hands look bonier and rings fall off people's fingers, is a common finding whenever there is major weight loss," the Chair of Pharmacy Practice and Pharm.D. Distinguished Professor at UConn School of Pharmacy, C. Michael White, explained to Bored Panda. He further noted, "It is just a cosmetic thing for most people." When noticing that a star has undergone a major transformation, their hands are surely not the first thing that catches folks' attention. Yet, side-by-side close-up pics of some of our favorite stars' fingers reveal that Ozempic hands are a real thing, and they're particularly prevalent these days.