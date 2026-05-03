Before & After Photos Of Celebs Who Can't Dodge The 'Ozempic Hands' Rumors
Most of us have noticed that weight loss transformations are taking Hollywood by storm more than ever lately. Major weight loss has been making some of our favorite stars look unrecognizable. And this can affect everything — from their face shape to the look of their fingers. While there are more than a few weight loss methods out there, increased use of weight-loss drugs is surely the culprit behind many of the drastic transformations we're seeing on our TV screens and on every red carpet. This is causing a brand new trend to affect many celebrities: It's called Ozempic hands.
"The appearance of 'Ozempic hands,' where the hands look bonier and rings fall off people's fingers, is a common finding whenever there is major weight loss," the Chair of Pharmacy Practice and Pharm.D. Distinguished Professor at UConn School of Pharmacy, C. Michael White, explained to Bored Panda. He further noted, "It is just a cosmetic thing for most people." When noticing that a star has undergone a major transformation, their hands are surely not the first thing that catches folks' attention. Yet, side-by-side close-up pics of some of our favorite stars' fingers reveal that Ozempic hands are a real thing, and they're particularly prevalent these days.
Khloé Kardashian has commented on how long her fingers look
Khloé Kardashian's hands have long had fans scratching their heads and hypothesizing about why she has such long, skinny fingers. "I don't have freakishly long fingers. It's the lens!" she wrote on X in 2021 in an attempt to get netizens off her back — or should we say, "hands?"
Camera tricks likely have played a role in the look of Kardashian's hands in photos. Still, side-by-side pics from 2011 and 2025 show that there has been a serious hand transformation. That said, as of this writing, Kardashian hasn't admitted to GLP-1 use.
Mindy Kaling's hands changed after her 40-pound weight loss
There is no shortage of post-weight-loss photos of Mindy Kaling out there that don't help the Ozempic rumors, and some of those photos only feature her hands. Before-and-after pics from 2015 and 2026 show a subtle yet noticeable change.
Kaling's hands clearly became a bit bonier and more defined over time, which would be a typical result of weight loss. It's no surprise that this is the case for Kaling, who reportedly lost 40 pounds between 2020 and 2026, inspiring GLP-1 gossip.
Are 'Ozempic hands' why Demi Moore started wearing gloves more often?
Eye-popping photos of "Landman" star Demi Moore have set Ozempic rumors ablaze, and even pics of just her hands are enough to inspire questions about GLP-1 use.
Considering the fact that these photos of Moore's hand in 2014 and 2026, respectively, were snapped a decade apart, we can guess that age surely played a role in the changes. Even so, the major difference looks like more than just typical aging. And it seems like Moore is aware of it, too, since she's been spotted wearing gloves more and more frequently.
Kelly Osbourne's hands look dramatically different
If it weren't for Kelly Osbourne's pinky tattoo, who would have known that pics of her hand from 2015 and 2026 were even the same person?
In various jarring pics, Osbourne's Ozempic hands have had everyone concerned. And it's really no surprise, considering everything about the former reality TV star's transformation has left fans feeling shocked. Despite all the rumors, Osbourne hasn't spoken out about personally using a weight-loss drug as of this writing. She has, however, talked about using gastric sleeve surgery to lose over 80 pounds.
Oprah Winfrey has admitted to using a GLP-1 medication
Side-by-side pics of Oprah Winfrey prove she's fallen victim to "Ozempic face," and it seems that her hands have a similar problem. Pics from 2014 and 2026 show how Winfrey's weight loss affected the look of her hands, with much skinnier fingers in the "after" pic.
Unlike with other celebs, we know for sure that a GLP-1 played a role in Winfrey's hand transformation, since she's opened up about using a weight loss drug. She's proud of her transformation, telling People, "No more shame. Let the people say what they will."
Kylie Jenner's fingers started looking more slender
Kylie Jenner has stirred up conversation about her ever-changing look time and time again. And photos of her hands in 2014 and 2026 show that even they have undergone a transformation.
While Jenner's hands are noticeably skinnier than they used to be, this isn't definitive proof of Ozempic use. In March 2026, plastic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland exclusively told The List, "When someone loses weight quickly ... that small layer of fat that cushions the back of the hand diminishes," adding, "This is a hallmark of weight loss in general, not a specific side effect unique to a drug."