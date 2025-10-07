Hollywood's Biggest Weight Loss Transformations Of 2025

In the 2020s, losing weight has become increasingly confusing. Heck, even "calories in, calories out" is believed to be a weight loss myth these days. Whether you've stumbled down an algorithmically curated rabbit hole that suggests you should only eat sardines or listened to too many fat-burning experts on two-hour-long podcasts, the internet can feel a bit overwhelming.

Therefore, it's comforting to know that a 2019 study of health and fitness influencers from the University of Glasgow found we should take online weight loss information with a pinch of salt. "We found that the majority of the blogs could not be considered credible sources of weight management information," said the study's lead author, Christina Sabbagh (via The Independent). "[T]hey often presented opinion as fact and failed to meet U.K. nutritional criteria. This is potentially harmful, as these blogs reach such a wide audience."

At the end of the day, there's no one-size-fits-all method, and most everyone gets some things wrong about weight loss at least some of the time. So, let's take a look at some Hollywood stars who have been able to sift through the information, find what works for them, and make a major weight loss transformation in 2025.