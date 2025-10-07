Hollywood's Biggest Weight Loss Transformations Of 2025
In the 2020s, losing weight has become increasingly confusing. Heck, even "calories in, calories out" is believed to be a weight loss myth these days. Whether you've stumbled down an algorithmically curated rabbit hole that suggests you should only eat sardines or listened to too many fat-burning experts on two-hour-long podcasts, the internet can feel a bit overwhelming.
Therefore, it's comforting to know that a 2019 study of health and fitness influencers from the University of Glasgow found we should take online weight loss information with a pinch of salt. "We found that the majority of the blogs could not be considered credible sources of weight management information," said the study's lead author, Christina Sabbagh (via The Independent). "[T]hey often presented opinion as fact and failed to meet U.K. nutritional criteria. This is potentially harmful, as these blogs reach such a wide audience."
At the end of the day, there's no one-size-fits-all method, and most everyone gets some things wrong about weight loss at least some of the time. So, let's take a look at some Hollywood stars who have been able to sift through the information, find what works for them, and make a major weight loss transformation in 2025.
Lizzo lost even more weight in 2025
"Lizzo?" I hear you ask. "Isn't she already on your biggest Hollywood weight loss transformations of 2024 list?" Well, yes. But the "About Damn Time" songstress didn't stop there. In January 2025, Lizzo showed off her weight loss transformation on Instagram after she reached a new milestone. "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," she wrote in the caption of the post, as she revealed her -10.5 BMI in the carousel. "Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to."
However, some were less enthused and saw her weight loss as a betrayal of her brand. A brand forged on self-love, body positivity, and a flute. As one user on X put it, "Lizzo sold y'all 'body positivity' ... then [lost] weight the first chance she got."
However, Lizzo, aka 100% that b**** , saw it more as a continuation of her body positive attitude. "Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same," she told Women's Health in August 2025. "Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn't exist." Amen to that.
Rosie O'Donnell relocated and reduced her weight
"I [can't] believe this is me now," wrote Rosie O'Donnell on Instagram in May 2025, adding the hashtags "#mounjaro #weightloss #bodydismorphia." Indeed, O'Donnell's weight loss was in part thanks to the type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro (from the same family as Ozempic), which she'd begun taking in late 2022. Although O'Donnell wasn't the only celeb to speak openly about taking weight loss drugs, that doesn't make her transformation any less major.
However, the medication wasn't the only influential factor in the former The View co-host's slimming down. O'Donnell's final act in her dramatic feud with Donald Trump was to relocate to Ireland, and she was one of many celebs who left the country after Trump's 2024 election victory. "I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the [U.S.]," O'Donnell said in a video posted on her TikTok from across the Atlantic. Indeed, reducing stress and sleeping better can be important for losing weight. As clinical diabetologist Professor Eleanor Scott put it to the BBC, "If you're sleep deprived, we know you're potentially more emotionally fragile, so you're more likely to make impulsive food choices."
O'Donnell also pinned her weight loss down to adopting a new diet in a new country. "It's also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles, and I don't have a chef now," she continued in the aforementioned TikTok. "It's me cooking for [my daughter] Clay." Whatever O'Donnell's cooking, it's definitely working for her weight loss.
Orlando Bloom shed serious pounds for a film role
Actors losing weight for roles is nothing new. For years, Hollywood's finest have been cutting or bulking for roles. But whether you believe it's their way of getting into character or a cynical ploy to get Oscar voters' tongues wagging, it's nonetheless impressive. Perhaps the pick of the bunch from 2025, Dwayne Johnson's massive weight loss transformation for "Lizard Music" notwithstanding, is Orlando Bloom's weight cut for his new aptly named film, "The Cut."
Bloom, who plays a boxer in the film, lost 52 pounds for the role. For such a significant weight drop, he had to call in professionals. "I wouldn't recommend doing it at home," Bloom told "This Morning" in August 2025. So, Bloom enlisted the help of Phillip Goglia, a nutritionist to the stars who has previously worked with Christian Bale, but that doesn't mean the transformation was easy. "He basically tiered me down from three meals a day to two to one," Bloom continued. "Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one. I was like, 'No! Don't take that one.'"
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and his brutal diet also show the darker side of losing weight. After all, it's not all mirror selfies and meal prep snaps. "I was exhausted mentally, physically. I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around," Bloom admitted to the U.K. daytime show. "The paranoia, the intrusive thoughts. We're supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves." We second that. To reiterate, don't try this at home, folks.
Meghan Trainor continued her major weight loss transformation into 2025
At the 2025 premiere of "The Paper," set in the same universe as "The Office," the Peacock show wasn't the only early 2010s pop culture icon to get a new look. When "Been Like This" songstress Meghan Trainor stepped out onto the teal carpet, she showed off her major weight loss transformation alongside husband and former child star Daryl Sabara.
If there are two things that Trainor has been throughout her career, it's confident and candid. They're touchstones that the Grammy winner didn't lose with her weight loss. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," said Trainor on Instagram in April 2025. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."
The "All About That Bass" singer also left fans with an empowering message at the end of her post, reminding them that it's not all about that weight. "Here's to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first," wrote Trainor. "Let's keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters." Preach it!
Christopher Schwarzenegger spoke about his weight loss journey in 2025
"It took a lot of trial and error," said Christopher Schwarzenegger regarding his weight loss transformation at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in May 2025 (via People). "[A]nd even still to this day ... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point." However, Christopher certainly wasn't a before anymore, that's for sure. He couldn't be less of a before if he tried. At the summit — alongside Dr. Robert Huizenga, Jeff Beacher, and an unrecognizable Kelly Osbourne — Christopher had sage weight loss wisdom coming out the wazoo.
Christopher, who is one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children, spoke on the importance of remembering that you can't go from before to after at the snap of your fingers. "I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school," he added. "[It's] not an overnight thing." It's something often forgotten in the age of instant gratification and fickle fitness fads. Props to Christopher for emphasizing such an important point.
Jelly Roll looked transformed in 2025
In 2025, the "Son of a Sinner" singer showed off his major weight loss transformation. "I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning," said Jelly Roll on Pat McAfee's "Big Night Aht" live show in April 2025 (via "Today").
Like Christopher Schwarzenegger, Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason Bradley DeFord, had been hammering away at his weight for a long time. When he began his weight loss journey in 2022, he was battling food addiction. But by 2024, the reformed criminal had done a lifestyle 180, prioritizing exercise and knocking his vices on their heads.
Fast-forward to 2025, and Jelly Roll looked like a new man. But not only that, the singer, who had previously struggled to walk a mile, was now imparting his expertise to elite athletes. In August 2025, he spoke to the Tennessee Titans football team about life on the road and his weight loss journey. "I lost 200 pounds. I told coach I'm getting a contract if I lose another 50," he joked (via X). Regardless of whether the Titans actually sign him up, he's on a "Winning Streak."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Perhaps Tammy Slaton made the biggest Hollywood weight loss of 2025
Tammy Slaton's had some jaw-dropping moments on her weight loss journey. Whether it was her near-death experience or finally being able to walk without extra support, it's been a journey. "I've been overweight all my life," Slaton said on the first episode of her TLC show in 2020 (via E! News). "Kids in school were very mean. They would push me, call me names. By 20 years old, I weighed about 500 pounds." At her heaviest, she was 725 pounds. So, if it's not clear already, Slaton's weight loss was some feat.
In April 2025, via her Instagram, Slaton announced just how much weight she had lost through a combination of bariatric surgery and dealing with her food addiction. "Right now, I'm weighing in at 238 [pounds]," she said. When asked how she felt after slimming down, Slaton joked, "so demure, so mindful, so cutesy." Considering the many tragic events Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton, have weathered, we applaud her perseverance. It can't have been an easy journey.
Leonardo DiCaprio cut a slender figure in 2025
While there have been many shady rumors about Leonardo DiCaprio we can't ignore, one thing is for certain: In 2025, he lost some serious weight. While on vacation in Ibiza with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star looked light-years away from the DiCaprio who'd had a dad bod for many years.
"Leo has shed pounds before but this time is different because it isn't for a movie role," a source close to DiCaprio told the Daily Mail. Instead, this time, Ceretti is the motivation for the transformation. "She's a great influence on him and he is very much in love with her," the source added. "She's a part of his world now and he intends on keeping it that way."
DiCaprio has also been showing off his slimmed-down physique on the red carpet and as part of the press tour for the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film "One Battle After Another." It's safe to say that regardless of his weight, the heartthrob is still causing hearts to throb. "My dude looks ethereal even in his 50s," as one user on X put it.
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness had a makeover of his own
Jonathan Van Ness rose to fame through giving heroes, as his show "Queer Eye" calls them, makeovers. However, you might ask: Who makes over the makeover-er? Well, in 2025, the Netflix star did some work on himself.
Van Ness revealed that he lost 66 pounds in 2025. So, how did he do it? "GLP-1s have been a huge help," Van Ness, who took up gymnastics and ice skating in his 30s, wrote in an Instagram Story (via People). "I have also made major other changes," he continued. "First was my diet obvs, second was way less alcohol, and finally group pilates which has been most pivotal. My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year ... I'm proud of myself."
During his time in the spotlight, Van Ness has been outspoken and open about his mental health. He continued to be that way when discussing his use of the weight loss drug favored by the stars. "The most important thing was, my binge-eating disorder was out of control," he said in a TikTok (via People). But thanks to GLP-1s, Van Ness continued, "I, for the first time in my life, got control over my food intake." The host of "Getting Curious" ended his aforementioned Instagram post with some sage wisdom: "Take what works for you & leave the rest."
Channing Tatum underwent a huge weight-loss transformation
Orlando Bloom wasn't the only actor to undergo a major weight loss transformation for his craft in 2025. Channing Tatum did too. Tatum, who bulked up to weigh 235 pounds for the film "Josephine," then had to slim down for his role in "Roofman." It was intense, to say the least. "I had only planned to get down to 185," the "Magic Mike" star told Variety. "And then, just once I was already going, and just the days of shooting, it kept coming off, and I got down to like 172." But the physical transformation also took its toll on Tatum's mental health.
"It was a sort of emptiness and a sadness to it," he continued. "I would just see myself, and I would seem hollow. And the movie, a lot for me, was a lot on loneliness, and a real meditation for that and wanting to be full and trying to fill an empty vessel. That empty feeling sucks after a little while."
On his Instagram, Tatum conceded this is the last time he does such a big bulk-to-cut swing. "[I] won't be doing anymore fat roles haha," he wrote. "It's [too] hard on the body and [too] hard to take off now. But damn when [I] look at these pics it's just wild what the human body and will can do."
Jason Biggs changed his diet and lost a lot of weight
"I had some cholesterol issues," the "American Pie" cast member Jason Biggs told Page Six in 2025. "Probably because of the ... ice cream pints I would knock back." It's not the first time he has opened up about his diet. Biggs and Jenny Mollen told us about losing your vegan card in an exclusive interview with The List back in 2023. But somewhere between the faux cheese chunks and servings of ice cream, he decided to make a change.
The "Orange Is the New Black" actor altered his diet and got a workout routine. Although he admitted it took a while to get right. "It's been a journey," he continued when speaking to Page Six. "My cholesterol came down 70 points." It's even more impressive when you factor in that Biggs has previously struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. But thankfully, as of 2025, he is seven years sober. The Jason Biggs of today is a new man. To paraphrase Don McLean, bye bye Mr. "American Pie."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).