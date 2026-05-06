11 Rumors And Controversies Surrounding Alex Cooper We Just Couldn't Ignore

"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper has been through a gorgeous transformation. It's a glow-up even more impressive when you consider the amount of rumors and controversies she's had to wade through on her way to being one of America's premier podcasters. From her public falling-out with Sofia Franklyn to allegedly making an employee change their name, she attracts speculation like a moth to an LED phone screen in the dark beaming a TikTok re-cap of Cooper's latest polémique.

Indeed, by her own admission, being talked about is an occupational hazard of her job. "Every single week there is this enormous amount of pressure," the former Barstool Sports employee turned media mogul told viewers-slash-listeners of her "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2020, (via Vogue). "'Stay funny, be funny, say something crazy, top last week's episode.' And I'm sitting here now, and I just want to talk about real s***." But, often, that pressure has caused Cooper to put her foot in the proverbial "it."

So, let's take a look at all the gossip that's surrounded the self-proclaimed founding father since she started calling herself daddy.