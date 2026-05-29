Celebrities You Won't Recognize From Their Early Red Carpet Looks
Some of Hollywood's most glamorous superstars have undergone stunning style transformations throughout their careers, and it's easy to forget that there was once a time when they weren't exactly killing it on the red carpet. Many of these celebrities have since found their fashion identities and have adopted a signature aesthetic, one that is often the complete opposite of what they wore in their early days.
Countless celebrities have enjoyed reinventing themselves and switching up their ensembles, whether it's simply from maturity, health journeys, or for a project they're working on. Music maven Taylor Swift is famous for adopting a new fashion era based on her current album, just like leading lady Zendaya has become a Method dresser since joining creative forces with designer Law Roach. Fans have enjoyed watching what these famous faces will do next when it comes to upping their style game.
Though many industry A-listers are used to landing on the best-dressed list nowadays, some have had to put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into crafting their red carpet looks and forming a persona that the world knows and loves.
Adele
Adele has been dominating the music industry since the release of her debut album "19" in 2008, and in the course of becoming a 16-time Grammy winner, her style has truly transformed. In her early days of fame, Adele was often seen wearing oversized dresses and cardigans that hid rather than highlighted her figure. As she began to embark upon her health journey in the late 2010s, Adele embraced her curves by wearing sexy ensembles that accentuated her features.
"My body has been objectified my entire career. ... I was body positive then and I'm body positive now," she told Oprah Winfrey (via Us Weekly) of her health journey and the world's reaction to it. "It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies." Though she always appeared confident in her skin, Adele's style seemed to really blossom following her fitness gains.
The songstress began rocking figure-hugging gowns, chic pantsuits, and bold, couture numbers, showcasing her flair for fashion. For Vogue's "73 Questions," Adele looked back on her style evolution and revealed the custom Giorgio Armani dress she wore to the 2012 Grammys was her favorite ensemble.
Miley Cyrus
When former Disney darling Miley Cyrus first burst onto the scene in the pop culture phenomenon "Hannah Montana," the teenager often sported feminine blouses, camis, and flowy skirts, embracing her wholesome image. Fast-forward 20 years, and Cyrus' fashion game couldn't be more different than her Disney days. She has experienced many style eras since starring in the popular show.
"Fashion to me is kind of flipping yourself inside out. It's like wearing your heart, wearing your guts, wearing your values, wearing your identity, wearing your pain, wearing your joy," she told British Vogue. "It's just about expression and how you feel that day." The singer adopted an edgier and more bold sense of style, embracing both playful prints and timeless LBD's that highlighted her maturity and fearless attitude.
From wearing risqué, boundary-pushing outfits during her controversial 2013 "Bangerz" era to dominating the rock star aesthetic, Miley Cyrus has had a major style glow-up. "[W]hen I get dressed, I try to kind of think like my inner child, and be genuine and authentic in whatever I'm wearing," she said to Vogue of her ever-changing style.
Khloé Kardashian
Following her family's meteoric rise to fame in 2007 thanks to their smash-hit reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloé Kardashian was initially seen donning more modest outfits and muted patterns and prints. She was unfairly the target of cruel comments by the media and compared to her sister Kim and Kourtney, though she kept the fiery attitude and sharp tongue her fans loved.
After discovering her love of fitness, Kardashian's style completely evolved, and she began flaunting her figure in body-hugging dresses, crop tops, and form-fitted leggings. "Over the years, I've created a workout wardrobe that allows me to pull from a range of cuts, colors, prints, and materials," she told Cosmopolitan of her gymwear collection. "I like to have options that make me feel confident from the start."
She has become an advocate for inclusivity after creating her Good American brand, encouraging others to try new trends. "Women should be unafraid to try any trend and should wear whatever makes them feel good, even if someone else would consider it a styling 'mistake,'" she told Who What Wear.
Justin Timberlake
2026 Justin Timberlake and his NSYNC boy band version are truly night and day. The singer/actor has really found his groove in the fashion department since the '90s. From frosted tips and ramen hair to a refined suit-and-tie style, Timberlake brought "SexyBack" with his ensembles and became a style inspiration for men. After releasing "Future Sex/Love Sounds" in 2006, he began wearing tailored suits, blazers, and sneakers and opted to keep his wavy hair neatly trimmed.
Fashion designer Tom Ford, who began styling the singer in 2011, declared to InStyle that Timberlake "has a kind of effortless cool that makes classic menswear tailoring modern." The Grammy winner adopted a more mature aesthetic after branching out in his solo career, though he has taken his past wardrobe faux pas with NSYNC in stride.
"I want to take this opportunity to apologize because, anytime you can do dancing from the '90s, it's wonderful. But there was a lot of questionable attire and I think we may have been responsible for like 90% of it in that decade. So, sorry," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie captured the essence of the aughts with her bright and bold style choices. The reality TV star-turned-designer fearlessly donned staples of the decade, like "going out" tops, Uggs, skinny scarves, and multicolored extensions. Richie has since found her signature style and established the fashion brand House of Harlow in 2008, which is a refreshing mix of vintage and boho-chic ensembles that mirrors her own distinct taste.
She has leaned into a less-is-more attitude since the 2000s and is elegant and classy while strutting the red carpet in refined numbers and slicked back buns. Nicole Richie has undergone a stunning style transformation and favors a more quiet luxury aesthetic nowadays, but that doesn't mean she regrets her daring past fashion looks.
"There's never a moment where you're gonna look back at yourself and not, at some point, say, 'What was I thinking?'" she said in an interview with Refinery 29. "As much as I would never wear this outfit now, fashion and how you express yourself is just in the moment."
Pamela Anderson
From being a Playboy bombshell to embracing her natural beauty, '90s icon Pamela Anderson's style evolution is truly inspiring. In her early Hollywood days, Anderson was known for her sexy ensembles, donning risqué minidresses, latex, leather, and low-cut necklines. Her sultry makeup and voluminous blond tresses were her signature look, though she opted to do a complete 180 with her style by the 2020s.
Pamela Anderson has proved she is still a beach babe without makeup, rocking more modest and sophisticated outfits, her beauty and self-love journey inspiring countless others. She has said goodbye to her highly sexualized style and has leaned into wearing more chic, timeless fashion pieces that highlight her undeniable confidence.
"Clothing and makeup is a way to express yourself to the world — and I really wanted to be vulnerable," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I just had this moment where I thought, 'What am I doing? I have got to get off this crazy train. Why am I trying to keep up with the Joneses? You know, I'm 57 years old. I'm not 20 anymore.' I just decided, that's it."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Before launching their high-end, minimalist brand The Row in 2006, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were known on the red carpet for their bohemian aesthetic and vibrant outfits. The world-famous twins once had a penchant for fur coats, funky prints, and offbeat accessories, and their style underwent a radical transformation with the creation of their brand. The Olsen twins now prefer to wear head-to-toe black or muted ensembles, often oversized, their fashion timeless and effortlessly elegant.
"We're quite petite people, and we do collect couture. We have a love for design and there weren't any pieces we could really wear because the product would wear you. That was another thought as we started The Row," Mary-Kate told i-D Magazine of their decision to create the high-end brand, the designer revealing how the clothing has matured along with their own respective fashion styles.
"The word luxury is used pretty much everywhere now, but for us it's something that makes your life easier ... The idea that you could buy something off the rack, put it on your body, and it already feels like a part of your wardrobe, that's luxury," she added.
Harry Styles
Chart topper Harry Styles has come a long way since his boy band days, and he is revered now for both his transcendent sound and flamboyant fashion. After appearing in "The X Factor" as part of the group One Direction in 2010, Styles frequently sported popped polo collars, skinny jeans, and band tees. When he branched out with his solo career in 2017, Styles began to adopt a more colorful and gender-fluid fashion aesthetic, rocking quirky sweater vests and cardigans, funky jumpsuits, and vintage-inspired ensembles.
Styles has opened up about the empowering reason behind his bold clothing choices. "I'm not just sprinkling in sexual ambiguity to be interesting," he told The Guardian of his fashion evolution. "I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool."
As Styles transformed from a teen idol to a bona fide global sensation, he has fully embraced his own unique fashion identity. "I'm lucky that I work in an industry that allows you to be creative and express yourself, and I'd encourage it to anybody," he said to NPR.
Taylor Swift
As with her ever-changing music and sound, global icon Taylor Swift's style has spectacularly evolved since she released her self-titled debut country album in 2006. Swift started out her Hollywood tenure rocking her curly tresses and cowboy boots, wearing patterned halter dresses, flouncy ruffles, and sparkly ballgowns. "I get so excited about [awards shows] because I love to dress up. But I wear cowboy boots so that when I walk down the stairs I won't fall," she confessed to Entertainment Weekly in 2007.
She began to don a more refined style after officially making the jump from country to pop, pairing her signature red lip and blunt bangs with classic pieces and both preppy and edgy ensembles. Swift often enters a new fashion era with each of her record-shattering albums, blossoming from a country cutie to a certified red carpet chameleon.
The songstress has rocked everything from minimalist cottagecore to skin-baring outfits, structured power suits, and edgy patterns, making many of her dazzling looks the talk of Tinseltown. The release of her 2025 album "The Life of a Showgirl" further ushered in a new style era for Swift, consisting of sultry ensembles, vintage burlesque costumes, and plenty of glittering gowns.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez first rose to prominence after appearing as a Fly Girl in the '90s sketch comedy series "In Living Color," but she experienced overnight fame with her winning performance in the 1997 biopic "Selena." Lopez first came onto the scene rocking her natural dark curls and sporting neutral tones and simple, button-down dresses that captured the essence of the decade. She began to embrace a more sophisticated sense of style while promoting "Selena," upping her red carpet game.
"I have the 'stardom glow.' See, I grew up watching real movie stars — Ava Gardner, Rita Hayworth, Marilyn Monroe. Glamorous women like those are why I wanted to get into the business," Lopez said to Movieline in 1998. Throughout her 30-plus years in Hollywood, Lopez has adopted a more refined and revealing style, putting her killer physique and age-defying beauty on full display in daring numbers.
"We always want Jennifer to make a statement with a look that personifies who she is: confident, bold, and glamorous." Lopez's stylists Rob and Mariel told Billboard of her fashion choices. "Jennifer will usually talk to us about a mood or character she wants to embody for different events, i.e., 'something timeless,' 'something sexy,' 'something Old Hollywood-inspired,' and so on."
Victoria Beckham
Singer/designer Victoria Beckham has always been known as a fashionista, becoming synonymous with a chic and sophisticated style during her Posh Spice days in the '90s and beyond. In the new millennium, she played around with edgy hairstyles and vibrant prints, making a sharp bob and pixie cut all the rage during the decade. After launching her eponymous fashion and beauty label in 2008, Beckham really amped up her style game and embraced a more polished, tailored look that mirrored the brand.
Beckham often favors neutral tones, structured suits, and regal dresses that truly highlight her stunning transformation into one of the industry's most talented designers. "I started by creating clothes that I wanted to wear," Beckham said in the Netflix documentary "Victoria Beckham" (via Cosmopolitan). "Something that made me feel good, made me feel strong and ultimately like the best version of myself."
Beckham used her style as a way to embody the person she wanted to be at the time, whether she was rocking her Posh persona or playful WAG fashion. "Throughout my life, I've used clothes to become someone else, be the person that I always wanted to be, that maybe naturally I wasn't," she further shared.
Beyoncé
There's no denying that Beyoncé has been dominating the fashion game since skyrocketing to stardom in the '90s, and she has embraced many different style eras since her debut. In her Destiny's Child days, Beyoncé rocked many coordinated outfits designed by her mother Tina Knowles, and she sported a more urban, Y2K aesthetic while on her rise to stardom. "When we were starting out in Destiny's Child, high-end labels, they didn't want to dress four Black, country, curvy girls," she said at the 2016 CFDA Awards (via People).
"[My mother] used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams." Beyoncé has since blossomed into a certified fashion icon and dons glamorous, glittered ensembles, showstopping couture numbers, and figure-hugging gowns. Whether she's stealing the show at the Met Gala, rocking sexy leotards onstage, or sporting a cool-girl street style, the Grammy winner remains a major source of style inspiration.
"I look at the woman I was in my 20s and I see a young lady growing into confidence but intent on pleasing everyone around her. I now feel so much more beautiful, so much sexier, so much more interesting. And so much more powerful," she told Vogue (via Time).
Zendaya
Few celebrities are as admired for their style as fashion icon Zendaya, who first got her start on the Disney sitcom "Shake It Up" in 2010. She went from wearing youthful prints, neon blazers, and chunky necklaces to becoming one of the red carpet's most showstopping celebrities. Zendaya's partnership with stylist Law Roach in 2011 completely changed her persona, and she has become a true fashion chameleon and a method dresser. The actor rocks stunning couture outfits that highlight her statuesque figure and confidence.
"When she was 14, she didn't know much about fashion, and we were starting to learn about each other. And I think I had a little bit more say-so in the look," Roach told Women's Wear Daily of his dynamic with Zendaya. "But now she's a grown woman. I think she's grown, not only the way she chooses and collaborates with me, but in everything. She's a woman now."
Zendaya has dominated red carpet events in daring outfits that capture her love of fashion and refreshing self-expression. "[W]hen I was 14, I found my co-director of sorts ... My fashion soulmate, historian, and constant inspiration — thank you for pushing me to see all of myself and teaching me how to do so fearlessly," she said while accepting the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Blake Lively
Before becoming one of the industry's biggest fashionistas and a staple on the red carpet, Blake Lively enjoyed a more casual, laid-back style in the 2000s. Like many of her acting peers, Lively leaned into the low-rise jeans, baby tees, and chunky belts of the time, capturing the essence of the daring decade as she began her career. Following her "Gossip Girl" days, she truly came into her own and adopted a more refined style that included embellished gowns, intricate patterns, and sleek pantsuits.
Lively has emerged as a fashion risk taker in recent years and takes a hands-on approach to her red carpet ensembles. The actor told British Vogue that she has only experienced style regret once, when she allowed someone else to select her entire outfit. "[I]t was ... something somebody had made for me and it didn't turn out right. I never got to meet the designer and there was a lot lost in translation. I just felt bad because it didn't look right on me, but I wore it anyway as I didn't want to hurt people's feelings."
Following a tumultuous legal battle against Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively wore one of her most gorgeous looks yet at the 2026 Met Gala, donning a pastel Versace gown with a 13-foot train in her triumphant return to the red carpet.