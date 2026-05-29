Celebrities You Won't Recognize From Their Early Red Carpet Looks

Some of Hollywood's most glamorous superstars have undergone stunning style transformations throughout their careers, and it's easy to forget that there was once a time when they weren't exactly killing it on the red carpet. Many of these celebrities have since found their fashion identities and have adopted a signature aesthetic, one that is often the complete opposite of what they wore in their early days.

Countless celebrities have enjoyed reinventing themselves and switching up their ensembles, whether it's simply from maturity, health journeys, or for a project they're working on. Music maven Taylor Swift is famous for adopting a new fashion era based on her current album, just like leading lady Zendaya has become a Method dresser since joining creative forces with designer Law Roach. Fans have enjoyed watching what these famous faces will do next when it comes to upping their style game.

Though many industry A-listers are used to landing on the best-dressed list nowadays, some have had to put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into crafting their red carpet looks and forming a persona that the world knows and loves.