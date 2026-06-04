The Kennedy Women's Wedding Dresses, Ranked From Worst To Best

There was once a time when some of the most famous people in the world had the last name Kennedy. The political family's generational reign still shows up in politics and pop culture. Many people who witnessed the Kennedys before and during the Camelot years and beyond have seen them indulge in glamorous events. Some of the most extravagant events happened when the Kennedy men and women decided to bring one special someone into the fold through marriage.

Much like their winning streak in politics, the Kennedys have historically been known for throwing a good party. So, when the time comes for a Kennedy to have a wedding, it's sure to be an event that is photographed and talked about long after it is over. But at the center of each lavish Kennedy wedding is a woman waiting to walk down the aisle in a stunning wedding dress. In many cases, the bride was in a couture gown that is still being discussed today. While some of them are being talked about for getting it right, there are a few Kennedy women who got their wedding looks totally wrong. Here are some of the worst and best Kennedy wedding dresses of all time, starting with the worst.