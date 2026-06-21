Improvised Moments From Beloved '90s Movies That Made The Final Cut
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Deep in the weeds of online film communities, there is some debate as to what exactly constitutes an improvised movie moment. "99 times out of 100 when someone says it was 'improvised' it means it just wasn't shot as described in the shooting script," said one user on Reddit. "It's often the case that the improvisation was during rehearsals not during shooting," added another Reddit user, "but that once they got something they liked, they locked the script [and] blocking before shooting."
For our purposes, improvisation is anything that wasn't in the script originally. For reference, take a look at Margot Robbie's kiss that wasn't supposed to happen with Brad Pitt in "Babylon." Frankly, though, it'd be remiss not to praise off-the-cuff ingenuity from actors and directors. Between the legendary Humphrey Bogart line ("Here's looking at you, kid") from "Casablanca" to Heath Ledger's slow hand clap in "The Dark Knight," some of the most celebrated moments in movie history were improvised or, perhaps, we should say unscripted. Even one iconic "Hocus Pocus" scene would never have happened if it wasn't for a bit of improv. However you define it, let's take a look at the best the '90s had to offer when it came to unplanned movie moments.
Pretty Woman's perfectly imperfect jewelry box blunder
Many films strive for authenticity to the point that filmmakers will spend hundreds of thousands on booking the exact historical location for their period piece and meticulously recreating wardrobes. But that's the irony about authenticity: it has to be real. No matter if live firearms are used or there are countless accurately dressed extras, nothing can substitute honest human emotion. 1990's "Pretty Woman" achieved such authentic emotion in one classic scene, via an improvised joke.
When a red-dressed Vivian Ward (played by Julia Roberts) attempts to touch a diamond necklace – worth upward of a staggering $150,000 in real life – in the hands of Richard Gere's Edward Lewis, he slams the box shut, causing his co-star to blurt out a feverish (and very much real) laugh. It's an endearing moment that became the highlight of the film. As one user on X put it, "I find this scene so adorable, this movie is wonderful."
But Gere and Roberts actually have their director to thank for this beloved moment. "I said, 'Richard, you gotta wake [Roberts] up a little, so when she reaches for the box, [slam it],'" recalled late filmmaker Gary Marshall to Entertainment Tonight. "When she laughs, the whole world lights up." Despite it being a product of Marshall's mind, it was left on the cutting room floor until the eleventh hour. "It was the last minute we put it in the movie, and it became the trademark of the movie," he added.
Joe Pesci's pitch-perfect line in Goodfellas
Some stunning stars destroy their looks for roles, whereas other actors are born to play certain parts, like Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man or Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow. Well, Joe Pesci showed he could play a gangster so naturally in "Goodfellas" that he didn't even need a script for inspiration. As far back as he can remember, to paraphrase the film, he knew how to be a gangster. In a scene from the 1990 mob classic, Pesci recounts a tale of a bank robbery to guffawing mafiosos hanging on his every word. While the scene is predominantly known for the "Funny how?" line, it crescendos with a stunning piece of improvisation.
To the surprise of both the actors and characters, Pesci breaks a bottle on the head of a bar manager who asks him to pay an outstanding bill. So, how did this funny-ish scene come about? Well, it originated from Pesci's real life. "[Pesci] acted out this scene that had happened to him," director Martin Scorsese told GQ. "I knew exactly where to put it," he added. "We went through the scene over and over again, recorded it all, each take, and then I created it from the actor's improvisations." No wonder the scene fit so well in this gangster saga.
Hannibal Lecter's horrifying hiss was a surprise
In 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs," Hannibal Lecter's hiss frightened generations of movie-goers and made horror fans besotted with the character. You know the hiss-slash-slurp we're talking about, regardless of whether you know it from Jonathan Demme's film or parodied elsewhere. It's a sound that sits somewhere between sucking the dregs of a Coke from a straw and an angry cat. But the noise wasn't even in the original novel or the adapted script.
As the legend goes, Hopkins would practice the spine-chilling noise around the set before he decided to unleash it, off-the-cuff, at the end of a scene. Imagine hearing that noise while you're in your office cubicle! Film workers must be made of stronger stuff. Unimaginably, Hopkins didn't believe it would make the final cut, thinking of it more as a jokey aside. We're glad it made the movie (and made the movie), but most viewers certainly weren't laughing. The iconic role and piece of improv even earned Hopkins an Oscar despite having less than half an hour of screen time.
The noise actually first came to Hopkins while reading "Dracula" as a child. "The sound I imagined Dracula made in that moment, thirsting for Harker's blood, was a very particular combination of hissing and slurping," wrote Hopkins in his memoir "We Did Ok, Kid" (via USA Today). "That's where I got the sound I made with my lips as Hannibal — the one that gets imitated so much. Thank you, Dracula."
What's the truth behind Jack Nicholson's iconic line from A Few Good Men?
Jack Nicholson's famous line in "A Few Good Men" was supposed to be, "You already have the truth." But can you imagine that line being recreated and remixed in "The Simpsons" cartoon? How about in a parody song to celebrate the film award of all film awards, The Oscars? Or even used in sales training videos? Not so much. Thankfully, once Nicholson had done his thing, he made it one of the most iconic lines from the '90s by spinning it into "You can't handle the truth!" Stunningly, that line, from an equally iconic interrogation scene where Tom Cruise's Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee pushes Nicholson's Colonel Nathan R. Jessep to admit he ordered the code red that led to the death of a Marine, was actually ad-libbed by the sunglass-donning thespian.
It's a line beloved by movie fans. "One of my favorite movies and best parts of this film," wrote one user in the YouTube comments section of the uber-intense scene. "[I] love how that scene still blows my mind today," added a user on X. Nicholson earned the equivalent of $500,000 per day during his 10-days shooting the 1992 film, and improvisation like that is worth every penny. Fancy some more truth about the actor? Here's why laughing saved Shirley MacLaine from an affair with Nicholson.
Matthew McConaughey improvised his classic catchphrase
From Arnold Schwarzenegger's "I'll be back" to Emily Blunt's iconic "The Devil Wears Prada" insult, some actors are inextricably linked to their iconic lines. In 1993's "Dazed and Confused," Matthew McConaughey also had a career-making one-liner, and it wasn't even scripted. Heck, there wasn't even an outline for the scene either. In fact, "Alright, alright, alright" were his first-ever words on screen, and they were words he'd utter again during his Oscar acceptance speech and later trademark.
"There's nothing written, and I'm starting to get a little nervous," recalled McConaughey to People, explaining he was only on set for a wardrobe test when he got roped in to filming by director Richard Linklater. The quick-thinking actor went into analysis mode, taking a mental note that his character loved his car, rock music, and getting high. "Then I said Wooderson likes picking up chicks ... Then all of a sudden, I heard, 'Action!' ... As I put it in drive, I thought to myself, 'I got three out of four and I'm going to get the fourth. Alright, alright, alright,'" the Texan continued. "That was three affirmations for the thing that my character had as he was going to get his fourth. And it was a kick-starter." It's such a classic kick-starter that, even after over 30 years, he still isn't tired of it. "People ask me all the time, 'Are you tired of that preceding you?'" he added. "And I'm like, 'Hell, no.'"
Mrs. Doubtfire's run-by fruiting
The great Robin Williams is one of many '80s stars who met tragically strange fates. The late actor was one of the best to ever go off book, and one of his legendary non-scripted moments came in his work on the 1993 classic "Mrs. Doubtfire." Williams plays the down-on-his-luck divorced voice actor who dresses up in drag to become his estranged family's housekeeper. In one scene, Williams' character props up the poolside bar as his ex-wife's new lover, played by Pierce Brosnan, orders drinks. Brosnan's suave Stu waxes lyrical about his new relationship to the bartender and says his new flame's kids need a reliable father figure. Frustrated by the emasculation, Mrs. Doubtfire throws a piece of fruit at Stu's head. After the lime was flung, Williams improvised the iconic line, "It was a run-by fruiting."
"It's a freaking classic," said one user on Reddit of the impromptu gag. "I've remembered this over the years a few times and always got a good laugh at it." It wasn't just remembered fondly by audiences but also by those who worked on the film. "There is something special and magical about how [Williams] went about his work," recalled the film's director, Chris Columbus, to Business Insider. "None of us knew what he was going to say when he got going."
Jim Carrey's quick-witted comic moment from Dumb and Dumber
Like Robin Williams, Jim Carrey is another icon of improvisation, and his decades-long career is dotted with classic moments of off-the-cuff comedy. Although one celebrity has harsh words about Carrey's acting method, the road trip side-splitter "Dumb and Dumber" shows that Carrey's method wasn't just madness. While only about 15% of the film was improvised, according to director Peter Farrelly in a Reddit AMA, one of the most beloved moments came when Carrey made the most annoying sound in the world, unplanned.
In that particular scene, Carrey's Lloyd Christmas and Jeff Daniels' Harry Dunne are ferrying the increasingly het-up hitchhiker criminal Joe "Mental" Mentalino (played by Mike Starr) in their van. Lloyd then decides to make a confounding and extremely irritating sound. It's a sound that sits somewhere between a foghorn and a fire alarm beep. It's understandable that it wasn't scripted. How do you even write a sound like that? Despite how jarring the sound is, it's still beloved. "Best scene in the whole movie," said one commentator on Instagram. Another user on YouTube said, "Hands down the funniest single moment in Jim Carrey's career."
Matthew Lillard's astonishing Scream ad-libs
In the final act of "Scream," Matthew Lillard, who plays the Stuart "Stu" Macher, a horror film fan turned accomplice of a murderer, metaphorically and literally killed it with his improvisation. Making that improv more impressive is the fact that the film's climax took 21 days to film and is worth 43 minutes of screen time. It's a shame, then, that Lillard's acting skills were harangued by Quentin Tarantino in 2025, because his quick-thinking helped make this movie what it is.
Although the 1996 film is a horror classic, it elicits as many laughs as it does gasps, thanks to Lillard's occasionally unplanned performance. Some of the standout lines improvised by the "Scooby Doo" star include, "Houston, we have a problem," "You f****** hit me with the phone, d***," and, when he realizes that killing people might get him in trouble, "My mom and dad are going to be so mad at me." But, arguably, the best of the bunch occurs during a genuinely scary fight sequence with Neve Campbell's character, Sidney Prescott. "I always had a thing for ya, Sid," ad-libbed Lillard. The scene elicits shivers down the spine, in more ways than one.
Robin Williams' Good Will Hunting sign-off was spur-of-the-moment
The 1997 film "Good Will Hunting" is full of classic lines, such as "How do you like them apples?" or "It's not your fault." So much so, its writer-stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon won an Oscar for best original screenplay. However, one of those iconic lines wasn't penned by Affleck or Damon but their co-star (and aforementioned king of improvisation) Robin Williams.
The line in question? Well, it's rather ironic. As Williams' character, psychology teacher Sean Maguire, reads a letter penned by Damon's Will Hunting, he says, "Son of a b****. He stole my line." It was a perfect, and unplanned, ending to the film. In fact, Damon himself admitted that the whole film was leading to that line, they just didn't know it until the actor-comic freestyled it. "In true Robin fashion, we did 60 takes," Damon told Vanity Fair (via Far Out). "Like we just left the camera rolling, and he kept coming out and kept coming out," he added. "I remember when he said, 'Son of a b****. He stole my line,' I grabbed Gus' shoulders. I felt him tense up like we both knew. We were like, 'Holy s***.' What a line." And what a line, indeed. It's a line so beloved, a reminder of it is enough to make people want to re-watch the whole movie.
An iconic moment in James Cameron's Titanic wasn't on the page
With "Titanic," James Cameron created enough iconic moments to last most filmmakers a lifetime. Whether it's Jack and Rose embracing at sunset or French-influenced nude sketching, the film's a decade-defining '90s pop culture moment that we just can't forget. But maybe the most iconic beat that's been recreated everywhere from cruise ships to pedal boats, is Leonard DiCaprio screaming "I'm the king of the world!" at the bow of the titular ship. However, rather than being methodically planned, as many Cameron ventures are, that line was actually an unexpected improvisation from the film's director and wasn't in the original script.
"It was made up on the spot," confirmed "The Terminator" helmsman and deep-sea expert, who has been to see the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the ocean 33 times, when speaking to BBC Radio 1. "We had tried this line and that line, and nothing was really working," he explained. "And I said, 'Alright, I've got one for you. Just say, "I'm the king of the world," and just spread your arms out wide and just be in the moment and just love it.'" DiCaprio, at least in character as Jack, did love it, and fans did too. "This is one of my favorite scenes in the movie," said one commenter on YouTube. Heck, it's so iconic that Cameron even used it in his Oscar acceptance speech for best director.
Tom Cruise's expletive-filled Magnolia rant
Despite its title, 1999's "Magnolia" is anything but beige. It has a star-studded cast list, nine (yes, nine) intertwining narratives, and even Tom Cruise. We know that Cruise is a master action man, but in this film, he's also proved pretty handy with improvised dialogue. Cruise's Frank T.J. Mackey, an uber-confident pick-up artist, is the picture of performative masculinity in a time before the performative male, wearing a leather vest and slicked-back hair rather than baggy pants and a Labubu. While delivering his "Seduce and Destroy" seminar, Frank lets rip with a speech-slash-lecture so foul-mouthed it'd turn even the most PG film NC-17. As it turns out, a lot of that speech was Cruise's own creation.
The "Mission Impossible" actor invited director Paul Thomas Anderson to his house to show him a new take on the character, and once he got the go-ahead from the auteur, he kept on making it his own. "The whole monologue wasn't there at the beginning. That wasn't there, there was a couple of sentences," said Cruise at a BFI career retrospective in 2025. "Then every day, we were writing those monologues," he added. "I just create characters like that. You just go, 'I can do it,' and you work on it." That work certainly paid off. As one user on the citizen review site Letterboxd put it, "Tom Cruise is so undeniable in this."
The Fight Club fight that wasn't planned
"Motherf*****. You hit me in the ear! Ow, Christ, why the ear, man?" says Brad Pitt's Tyler Durden in that one scene from "Fight Club" when he gets hit by Edward Norton's narrator character. It turns out, Pitt's ear did get punched-in for real by his co-star, and it did hurt, and that certainly wasn't in the script. "It's the first punch of the movie, and I hit [Pitt] in the ear," Norton told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in 2019. "[Director David Fincher] came up to me and said, 'Hit him, connect with him somewhere.' I didn't know what to do, and I hit him in the ear." So, Pitt, and by extension Tyler, was not acting, that was an actual response to being clumped.
"That was real," confirmed Norton. Ouch. As Mike Tyson famously once said, "Everyone has a plan till they get punched in the mouth." Or, evidently, the ear. "That was perfect," Tyler adds in the aftermath, unable to mask the pain. Despite it not being okay'd by a stunt coordinator, it was certainly a perfect scene. Thankfully, it didn't alter the "F1" actor's striking appearance either.