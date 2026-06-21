Improvised Moments From Beloved '90s Movies That Made The Final Cut

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Deep in the weeds of online film communities, there is some debate as to what exactly constitutes an improvised movie moment. "99 times out of 100 when someone says it was 'improvised' it means it just wasn't shot as described in the shooting script," said one user on Reddit. "It's often the case that the improvisation was during rehearsals not during shooting," added another Reddit user, "but that once they got something they liked, they locked the script [and] blocking before shooting."

For our purposes, improvisation is anything that wasn't in the script originally. For reference, take a look at Margot Robbie's kiss that wasn't supposed to happen with Brad Pitt in "Babylon." Frankly, though, it'd be remiss not to praise off-the-cuff ingenuity from actors and directors. Between the legendary Humphrey Bogart line ("Here's looking at you, kid") from "Casablanca" to Heath Ledger's slow hand clap in "The Dark Knight," some of the most celebrated moments in movie history were improvised or, perhaps, we should say unscripted. Even one iconic "Hocus Pocus" scene would never have happened if it wasn't for a bit of improv. However you define it, let's take a look at the best the '90s had to offer when it came to unplanned movie moments.