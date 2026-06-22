All In The Family: Touching Father's Day Tributes To Four Hollywood Legends

Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment(s) of the week.

Many people welcomed the official start of summer 2026 over the weekend by celebrating Father's Day, and having a Hollywood legend status didn't exempt some famous dads from being celebrated by their family members on social media. Many celebrity dads are incredibly gorgeous, and while the public might be in awe of them sometimes, to their kids and loved ones, they're just dads. Too many celebrity dads got social media tributes to include them all, but these four icons got tributes on Instagram that are especially touching: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, and Bruce Willis.

These men are all at different points in their lives and careers. Their families all look different, whether they're big and blended or a tight-knit small unit that has defied Hollywood stereotypes and stayed together for decades. No matter how their families were built, it's clear from the photos and videos shared online that they are beloved by the people they're sharing their lives with.