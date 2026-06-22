All In The Family: Touching Father's Day Tributes To Four Hollywood Legends
Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment(s) of the week.
Many people welcomed the official start of summer 2026 over the weekend by celebrating Father's Day, and having a Hollywood legend status didn't exempt some famous dads from being celebrated by their family members on social media. Many celebrity dads are incredibly gorgeous, and while the public might be in awe of them sometimes, to their kids and loved ones, they're just dads. Too many celebrity dads got social media tributes to include them all, but these four icons got tributes on Instagram that are especially touching: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, and Bruce Willis.
These men are all at different points in their lives and careers. Their families all look different, whether they're big and blended or a tight-knit small unit that has defied Hollywood stereotypes and stayed together for decades. No matter how their families were built, it's clear from the photos and videos shared online that they are beloved by the people they're sharing their lives with.
Arnold Schwarzenegger shared his Father's Day tribute with Chris Pratt
Unsurprisingly, Arnold Schwarzenegger had to share one of his Father's Day tributes with Chris Pratt, because Arnold's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is married to the "Jurassic World" star. Katherine is one of Arnold's five children. He had four with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, and a son with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Katherine's post paid tribute to Arnold and Pratt at the same time. "Happy Father's Day to the best dads and Opa!! We love you both so much," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo carousel, referring to Pratt's children: Jack, Lyla, Eloise, and Ford.
Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, but the teenager appears to be included in Katherine's tribute, which featured a photo of Jack and Pratt at a football game. Jack's back was to the camera. In addition to the photo of Arnold and Pratt posing together, the carousel of photos featured Pratt in the ocean with his daughters, the Schwarzeneggers posing together, and candid photos of Pratt with his kids and Arnold on "Opa" duty with Katherine's children. It's obvious from the tribute that both Pratt and Arnold play a central role in their blended families, at least from Katherine's perspective. There is also a lot of love palpable in the photos.
Samuel L. Jackson's wife honored him on Father's Day
Samuel L. Jackson's only child, daughter Zoe, doesn't have a public social media profile, so her mother LaTanya Richardson Jackson took care of the Instagram tribute on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day Sam ... We Thank God for you ... You are our Favorite, Number One Dude ... Zoe got a Goodie...," LaTonya captioned a carousel of photos featuring the family posing with each other and one of Samuel on a jet ski. The caption was punctuated with emojis, including a few hearts.
Zoe usually keeps her life off of social media and works as a producer in the entertainment industry, having worked on popular shows like "Project Runway," "Top Chef," and "RuPaul's Drag Race." She's also worked with Samuel on two drastically different projects: an episode of "Funny or Die" that the "Pulp Fiction" star appeared in with Anne Hathaway, and a 2020 docuseries on gang culture in marginalized communities.
"My dad was an absentee dad, so it was always important to me that I was part of my daughter's life, and she deserved two parents, which is part of what informs [LaToya and me] staying married..." Samuel told Esquire in 2010. The quote reveals one of his "whys" for fatherhood and also explains one of the keys to his successful marriage.
Kate Hudson had sweet words for Kurt Russell
Kate Hudson has a strained relationship with her biological father, musician Bill Hudson. But her mother, Goldie Hawn, has been in a committed partnership with "The Hateful Eight" star Kurt Russell since Hudson was about 3 years old. She considers him a father, as is evident from her June Instagram post. "You got that right Loretta," she began the caption, likely referring to the Loretta Lynn song "They Don't Make 'Em Like My Daddy." She continued: "I love my Pa so much! What a man, lucky me ... Love you Pa ... Happy Father's Day!"
Hudson's carousel of photos featured a selfie with Russell, a candid shot of him laughing and waving at a camera, and a black-and-white photo of Russell, Hawn, and Kate posing together so closely they formed a triangle shape, Russell beaming as he stood behind the ladies with his chin nearly on top of their heads. The "Running Point" star explained why Russell was the biggest influence on her life and career at the Time 100 Gala in April 2026, as seen on Instagram. "Kurt ... came into our lives and showed what it is to be a really great, present parent and put your family first and also not compromise great work," she said. "So, he's probably my biggest influence." Kate is now raising three kids in her own blended family and is a loving sister to brothers Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell, Russell and Hawn's only biological child together.
Demi Moore paid tribute to her ex, Bruce Willis
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis may have divorced decades ago, but the "Die Hard" star is still a big part of Moore's life. They raised three daughters together, who are now adults, and Moore is supporting Willis's wife, Emma Hemming Willis, amid the health struggles that forced him to step out of the spotlight around 2022. "Generations of love ... Today we celebrate our incredible BW. Sending love to all the fathers, today and always," Moore captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram on Father's Day. The post featured photos of Bruce with all five of his daughters, including one of him with his girls with Emma, Mabel and Evelyn, having a spa day. The "Ghost" star also included snapshots of her biological daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with Bruce as babies.
Emma also posted a tribute to Bruce on Instagram for Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads who make their children feel safe, loved, and completely at ease in their presence and in their arms. Just like our Bruce," she captioned a series of photos of Bruce with one of their daughters as a baby.