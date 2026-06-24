Dating, Married, Or Done? Where All Of Hallmark's Real-Life Couples Stand Today

"Good Witch" star Katherine Barrell first met Ray Galletti when they co-starred in the 2015 movie "My Ex-Ex." However, they were both seeing other people, which wasn't the case by the time the Montreal premiere rolled around. "We reconnected right away and ended up spending the entire weekend together. We rented bikes and traveled all throughout Montreal eating and drinking," Barrell recalled to Addicted in 2016.

Barrell and Galletti got married on a snowy day in December 2017, and they celebrated the arrival of their first child, a son named Ronin, in 2021. The couple's first Hallmark team-up came in 2023 when Barrell directed her husband in "Flipping for Christmas." But it was their work on the following year's "Shifting Gears" that would hold a special place in Barrell's heart. While Tyler Hynes plays her character's love interest in the movie, Galletti also has an important role in it as the host of an automotive reality competition.

This made shooting a family affair, and the couple even brought their son with them. "While it does come with its challenges when you live with your whole family in a hotel, it also is just such a beautiful memory," Barrell told "Pop Culturist". She was pregnant at the time as well, welcoming daughter Celeste in May 2024, just two months after "Shifting Gears" premiered on Hallmark.