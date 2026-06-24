Dating, Married, Or Done? Where All Of Hallmark's Real-Life Couples Stand Today
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Viewers who adore love can't seem to get enough of the Hallmark universe, where there's always a happily ever after and no shortage of bachelors, cute pups, and tasty pastries. Romance is often found against a backdrop of postcard-perfect places, and sometimes, there's even a mystery to solve or time travel involved. But some Hallmark movies and TV series have an extra dash of magic that doesn't come from quaint settings or visits from beyond the grave: They star real-life couples.
Some real-life lovers come to Hallmark already paired up, while others fall in love during filming. We're checking in on where these couples stand now — whether they had a Hallmark-worthy storybook wedding and are still going strong or went their separate ways after a failed romance. Whatever the outcome, no one can deny that the love between these couples is real.
Married: Katherine Barrell and Ray Galletti welcomed their second child in 2024
"Good Witch" star Katherine Barrell first met Ray Galletti when they co-starred in the 2015 movie "My Ex-Ex." However, they were both seeing other people, which wasn't the case by the time the Montreal premiere rolled around. "We reconnected right away and ended up spending the entire weekend together. We rented bikes and traveled all throughout Montreal eating and drinking," Barrell recalled to Addicted in 2016.
Barrell and Galletti got married on a snowy day in December 2017, and they celebrated the arrival of their first child, a son named Ronin, in 2021. The couple's first Hallmark team-up came in 2023 when Barrell directed her husband in "Flipping for Christmas." But it was their work on the following year's "Shifting Gears" that would hold a special place in Barrell's heart. While Tyler Hynes plays her character's love interest in the movie, Galletti also has an important role in it as the host of an automotive reality competition.
This made shooting a family affair, and the couple even brought their son with them. "While it does come with its challenges when you live with your whole family in a hotel, it also is just such a beautiful memory," Barrell told "Pop Culturist". She was pregnant at the time as well, welcoming daughter Celeste in May 2024, just two months after "Shifting Gears" premiered on Hallmark.
Dating: Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally shared happy news in 2025
Hallmark regulars Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally's real-life love story began when they appeared in the network's 2017 movie "The Sweetest Heart." The pair rarely talks about their love life, and McNally didn't mention Gonzalo by name when he revealed one way he had tried to impress her. After taking dance lessons for "A Winter Princess," he told North Shore News in 2019, "I waltzed her around the living room... but she's south American so now she wants me to learn to Salsa."
McNally and Gonzalo don't flood their social media pages with loved-up photos, either, but in 2022, they took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child. The following year, Hallmark fans watched the couple play love interests in "3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost." Then, in December 2025, McNally just gave up on trying to keep their happiness under wraps. During a panel for his Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart," he announced their second pregnancy in dramatic fashion: He whipped out some sonogram photos. He was the show's third male star that year to announce a baby on the way. "And when we all look exhausted [in Season 14], you know why," he joked (via Swooon).
Married: Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum learned they were going to be first-time parents
In November 2025, Ben Rosenbaum announced that he was one of the other "When Calls the Heart" fathers-to-be in a joint announcement with his wife and co-star Erin Krakow. Like Chris McNally, the couple also showed off some sonogram images, but on Instagram instead of a stage. Their post was flooded with congratulatory messages from happy Hearties and their fellow Hallmark stars, including one of Krakow's on-screen "WCTH" love interests, Kevin McGarry. "Congratulations! What wonderful parents you'll be!" he wrote.
Krakow and Rosenbaum have played Hope Valley residents since 2014, but Rosenbaum told SoapHub their working relationship dates back to 2009. "I actually saw her working the first time we met, and really just developed a crush on her talent," he said. They were both actors at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater at the time. Their friendship eventually evolved into something more, and although it's unclear exactly how long they've been together, they didn't confirm their relationship until 2023 — when they revealed they had become proud dog parents. Two years later, they tied the knot.
During a March 2026 "WCTH" panel hosted by "Entertainment Tonight", Krakow revealed that she and Rosenbaum had been feeling a lot of family-planning pressure from Hallmark EP Brad Krevoy. "He's been saying, 'Ya gotta have babies' for years and years and years. ... And here we are!" she said.
Married: Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry broke some big family news on Mother's Day
When Kevin McGarry congratulated Ben Rosenbaum and Erin Krakow on their pregnancy in November 2025, he had announced that he was also about to become a first-time father just weeks earlier. He was also having a baby with a "When Calls the Heart" castmate: "Landman" actor Kayla Wallace (see her stunning transformation). Their Instagram post breaking the news was as Hallmark as it gets, with a lit-up Christmas tree in the background and the parents-to-be gazing adoringly at Wallace's baby bump. "We can't wait to meet you, baby," it read. On Mother's Day 2026, they revealed that they had welcomed their little one. "The newest part of me that became the best part of me the second we met," Wallace wrote.
Wallace and McGarry's ascension to Hallmark power couple status began after they both signed on for "When Calls the Heart" a few seasons into the series. McGarry was instantly smitten when he first laid eyes on Wallace. He recalled during a 2024 panel, "About two years went by, and we became really close friends, and I asked her out. She said no and made me work for it" (via Suspenders Unbuttoned). They got engaged in 2022 — the same year they played love interests in Hallmark movies "My Grown-Up Christmas List" and "Feeling Butterflies." Two years later, they confirmed that they were husband and wife.
Dating: Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar fell in love during filming
Photogenic lovebirds Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar occasionally delight their fans by stepping out together for big events, such as a 2026 Cannes Film Festival party. They've also opened up about their romance in interviews. Cassidy once turned down Prince Harry's offer to hang out, but she fell for her on-screen prince while shooting the 2023 Hallmark movie "A Royal Christmas Crush" with Huszar. She recalled to ET, "I think we had the same moment when we both realized we actually had chemistry." Huszar cosigned her recollection of when they made a love connection, saying, "Our intuitions were both firing at the same time."
Cassidy learned that she and Huszar shared an interest in crystals, and Cupid didn't need to bother with his arrow after the "Arrow" star saw Huszar's tiger's eye bracelets. "Then we just started to realize we are very similar in many ways," Huszar told Marie Claire. The couple even decided to go into business together as producers, with Huszar saying during a November 2025 "Crown the Halls" interview, "We might actually cast ourselves in one of the things we're producing."
Married: Parents Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine are a producing team
In 2010, Daniel Stine and his parents launched a production company called Rushaway Pictures. One of their projects was the 2018 film "Virginia Minnesota," which Stine directed and co-starred alongside Rachel Hendrix — his future wife. They got married the following year and played love interests in the 2020 Hallmark movie "Midway to Love." The couple announced that they had become parents in 2021 via an Instagram post that read in part, "Our son, Harbour, arrived last Monday morning after a long, wild delivery."
The husband-and-wife team's true passion seems to lie in filmmaking. They produce movies through their company Rising Act Films, and Hendrix revealed that their goal is to put out work that champions humanitarian causes. "We really do dream really big and want to reach people in many, many different ways," she said in a 2025 "Lament of Hope" interview.
Married: Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley's Sin City wedding had a spooky twist
Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley caught feelings for one another years before they jetted off to shoot the 2023 Hallmark movie "Love in the Maldives," where their real-life love story continued playing out against a gorgeous backdrop. "We met through our mutual self-tape coach (the person who films our auditions)," Hudon told ET. The pair attended a party together, and it was a good thing that Manley didn't have any sweaty gym clothes or trash stashed in his trunk at the time. "I got cold, so he brought me a sweater from his trunk. It smelled so good and fresh and I was like, 'This is from your trunk!?'" Hudon recalled. "I liked him instantly after that."
Manley appealed to Hudon's olfactory system again with a sweet-smelling 2020 proposal, inspired by a "Gilmore Girls" scene. "Waiting on the patio was 1,000 red roses," she continued. Because this was such a romantic Hallmark-worthy moment, you'd expect their wedding to have the same vibe. However, the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on Halloween night. Their wedding officiant was an Elvis Presley impersonator with zombie makeup, and Hudon wore a black dress for their 2021 nuptials. "It was low maintenance for us and our guests, and definitely unique," she told ET.
Done: Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig didn't get their Hallmark happily ever after
Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roering's 2023 Hallmark film, "Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance," is about exes reconnecting, and it also brought "The Vampire Diaries" co-stars back together after the show's 2017 finale. The pair delighted Hallmarkies and fans of the supernatural series alike by revealing that they were dating in 2025, but sadly, their relationship didn't last long.
When she appeared on the "Off the Vine" podcast in February 2026, Kebbel told host Kaitlyn Bristowe that she was single, and she opened up about her breakup pain and the transformative introspection that followed. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done," she said, adding, "What it has taught me now is the gratitude of what I've learned and also what do I need to explore to completely change patterns for myself in the future — for my heart, for my soul, for what I want moving forward."
Married: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have been husband and wife for over a decade
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell were "Chicago Med" castmates for a few years before they appeared in their first Hallmark movie together, 2020's "Love on Iceland." They didn't play love interests, despite being married since 2015. On X, Murin revealed that they enlisted "The Book of Mormon" star Andrew Rannells to help them pull off their "Bachelorette"-themed nuptials at a bookstore. "I literally held a rose ceremony. Like, we went there," she wrote.
Like Rannells, the pair are stars of the stage. They met in 2007, but their relationship didn't take a romantic turn until they were cast together in Shakespeare in the Park's 2013 musical production of "Love's Labour's Lost." Murin recalled to NBC 4 New York, "I had a party where we got drunk and made out. And the next day I was like 'Oh no — we start rehearsal tomorrow!'"
While neither was looking for anything long-term, that's what they got. They also began working together often on the stage and screen, starring in the off-Broadway play "Lady Be Good" in 2015, Hallmark Mystery's 2021 movie "To Catch a Spy," and The Muny's 2026 production of "Meet Me in St. Louis." They have two daughters, Cecily and Lorelai, who were born in 2020 and 2023, respectively. After celebrating 10 years of marriage in June 2025, Murin told People, "We like hanging out together, we like being around our kids. So it makes it easier to get through any bumps because that love trumps everything."
Married: Meghan Ory supported John Reardon as he underwent cancer treatment
Meghan Ory had met John Reardon before they starred together in "Merlin's Apprentice," but she started seeing his potential as something more than a friend when they reconnected on the set of the 2006 Hallmark miniseries. "I saw him and thought, 'He's sooooo dreamy,'" she recalled to Valley News. However, the co-stars waited until they finished filming before giving dating a shot.
In 2008, the couple married, and they welcomed the first of their three children together a decade later. Fans got to see the Hallmark mainstays share the screen in one of the network's holiday films, "Believe in Christmas," in November 2024, but just weeks later, they learned some devastating news: Reardon had tonsil cancer.
Ory supported Reardon as he underwent treatment, and in February 2025, he announced that he was cancer-free. Ory shared a sweet tribute to her husband in her Instagram post about the news. "You inspire me everyday," she wrote. "You handle every bit of adversity (of which there's been a lot) with such grace and kindness. I love you."
Married: Alexa and Carlos PenaVega suffered a tragic loss
Before they left the network for Great American Family in 2024, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega were one of Hallmark's most prolific couples. The "Spy Kids" star and Big Time Rush singer, who met at a Bible study, had been married for three years when their first Hallmark movie together, "Enchanted Christmas," premiered in 2017. They went on to work together again on several other projects, including the "Picture Perfect Mysteries" series, "Love in the Limelight," and "Never Too Late to Celebrate."
Before the couple brought their real chemistry to Hallmark, they welcomed their first child, a son named Ocean, in 2016. He was joined by little brother Kingston in 2019, and the family celebrated the arrival of a baby girl, Rio, in 2021. The PenaVegas were preparing to expand their family again in 2024 when tragedy struck: Carlos and Alexa's daughter Indy was stillborn. "Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted ... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her," the couple wrote on Instagram. Carlos and Alexa will release a book about their heartbreaking loss, "Joy Isn't Canceled: What Grief Taught Us About Pain, Peace, and Purpose," in November 2026.
Married: Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter have worked together more than most Hallmark couples
Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter began dating in 2005, long before they co-starred in the 2019 Hallmark movie "A Taste of Summer." By then, they were already married parents of two. Winter proposed in 2007 while the pair were kayaking in Puerto Rico, but he didn't put a ring on it at the time because he didn't want to lose that all-important (and usually pricey) symbol of love in the ocean. "I shut the box and told her she could see it again on land," he recalled to InStyle. A year later, they returned to Puerto Rico to tie the knot. Their two kids, daughter Sebella and son Dylan, were born in 2012 and 2017, respectively.
Fans learned a lot about Sánchez and Winter, including the couple's experience conceiving their children via IVF, after they launched their podcast, "He Said, Ella Dijo," in 2019. "It's been like therapy. It's a blast. We really have a laugh doing it," Sánchez said on the "People Every Day" podcast in 2022 (via People).
Unfortunately, their podcast eventually became a casualty of their packed schedules. "Work, life has become insanely overwhelming," Winter explained in what seemed like their final "He Said, Ella Dijo" episode in November 2025. But in June 2026, the couple took to Instagram to announce that they were relaunching their podcast. Apparently, Sánchez wasn't lying when she said that they really love working together.
Done: Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster had to hammer out a canine custody agreement
Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster became close while filming the 2017 movie "Love Blossoms," but they didn't initially view each other as real-life love interests. "While working, we were just friends and in fact I helped him with his dating life," VanSanten recalled to Brides in 2022. But months later, there was a development that Hollywood would normally use as a happy ending: They realized that VanSanten was exactly what Webster had been looking for all along — or so they thought.
The couple had three weddings when they tied the knot in 2021, but triple the marital vows weren't enough to keep their love from withering. They celebrated only one wedding anniversary before filing for divorce in 2023. The couple didn't leave their marriage with any kids, but they did have a dog named Nova.
According to People, VanSanten and Webster hashed out a custody agreement allowing both of them to spend time with the canine, with VanSanten being granted visitation rights. The terms dictated that if she kept Nova longer than their allotted time together, she would get slapped with a daily fine of $10,000 until the pooch was returned to Webster. If this were a Hallmark film, Nova would bring the exes back together, but alas, even the power of puppy-dog eyes isn't always enough to get couples that picture-perfect happy ending here in the real world.