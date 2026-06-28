Brad Pitt's romantic life has been even more scrutinized than his acting career. He has been married twice, and lately, there have been telltale signs that Brad Pitt is planning to tie the knot with his current girlfriend, Ines De Ramon. The twice-named People Magazine's Sexiest Man of the Year star has left a trail of exes in his wake, and many of them have spoken up about their relationship with him. When a celeb is as famous as Pitt, every second of his dating life is sure to be picked over and studied.

The "Seven" actor had a contentious breakup with his second wife, Angelina Jolie, whose own relationship with the star started in controversy. However, many of Pitt's exes speak lovingly of their time with him, including his first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Despite how their marriage ended, the "Friends" star still has love for her ex-husband, and there have also been signs that Brad Pitt will never truly get over Jennifer Aniston either.

Over the decades, many of Pitt's former flames have offered an inside glimpse of what it's like to date one of the most famous men in the world. Who dumped him for a hair metal band lead singer? Who regrets breaking up? From his high school sweetheart in Missouri to his glamorous movie star ex-wives, here's a look at what Brad Pitt's exes have said about him.