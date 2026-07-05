Royals We've Never Seen Rocking Super Short Hair

Throughout her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II was a master of royal branding. "I have to be seen to be believed," Elizabeth reportedly explained (via The New York Times). Elizabeth wore bright-colored outfits with matching hats as part of her visibility strategy. The queen also adopted a signature hairdo to make herself easily recognizable. For Elizabeth, that style was consistently a short hairstyle that was always curled. Like the queen, other royals have stunned with shorter hairstyles. It's hard to imagine Princess Diana without her iconic short blond locks. While Diana briefly went longer with hair that just touched her shoulders, she went back to shorter looks that had the bonus of being easier to style.

Some royals have taken a more experimental approach. Zara Tindall, daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, has rocked styles ranging from a pixie to longer styles that stretched well past her shoulders. Similarly, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, seems to gravitate towards longer hair that can be styled in multiple ways. However, early in her romance with Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, she was sporting a Diana-esque cut.

Then there's a third category: royals whose signature style is comprised of exclusively long locks. For the royals who are part of this group, although they might vary things up by a few inches here and there, fans would be completely floored to if they ever got a significant chop.