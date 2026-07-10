What Prince William's Relationship With Robert Irwin Is Really Like

To environmental enthusiasts, Robert Irwin needs no introduction. But for fans of Prince William or the royal family in general: Robert is the son of late Australian conservationist and environmentalist, Steve Irwin, and he has followed in his father's footsteps, despite losing him when he was only 2 years old. Steve died in 2006 after an encounter with a stingray that left him with a punctured heart and lungs. A conservationist and zookeeper himself, Robert has made plenty of his own waves, so much so that he's now on a first name basis with the royal family.

If you're wondering how Prince William knows Robert, well, the two met at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards in South Africa, and they hit it off. It's hardly a secret that William is an environmental enthusiast, so it turns out that the two had plenty to talk about. Irwin told the Prince of Wales just how much he admired his work, and he and the future king have been keeping in touch ever since.

Robert told "This Morning" in a 2026 interview that his goal has always been to continue his father's legacy. "From the time I was knee-high to a grasshopper, I've just had this passion to try and do as much as I can to continue that legacy of conservation," he said. Now, with William in tow, the two seem to be set on continuing to do just that. During the aforementioned interview (via OK!), Robert was asked whether he has William's phone number, and he responded, "On speed dial." He continued, saying, "He is a passionate individual. When I am around other people who share that passion for conservation, it gets me so excited." The duo's budding bromance appears to be set for life.