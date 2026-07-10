What Prince William's Relationship With Robert Irwin Is Really Like
To environmental enthusiasts, Robert Irwin needs no introduction. But for fans of Prince William or the royal family in general: Robert is the son of late Australian conservationist and environmentalist, Steve Irwin, and he has followed in his father's footsteps, despite losing him when he was only 2 years old. Steve died in 2006 after an encounter with a stingray that left him with a punctured heart and lungs. A conservationist and zookeeper himself, Robert has made plenty of his own waves, so much so that he's now on a first name basis with the royal family.
If you're wondering how Prince William knows Robert, well, the two met at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards in South Africa, and they hit it off. It's hardly a secret that William is an environmental enthusiast, so it turns out that the two had plenty to talk about. Irwin told the Prince of Wales just how much he admired his work, and he and the future king have been keeping in touch ever since.
Robert told "This Morning" in a 2026 interview that his goal has always been to continue his father's legacy. "From the time I was knee-high to a grasshopper, I've just had this passion to try and do as much as I can to continue that legacy of conservation," he said. Now, with William in tow, the two seem to be set on continuing to do just that. During the aforementioned interview (via OK!), Robert was asked whether he has William's phone number, and he responded, "On speed dial." He continued, saying, "He is a passionate individual. When I am around other people who share that passion for conservation, it gets me so excited." The duo's budding bromance appears to be set for life.
William video-called Irwin during his time on Dancing with the Stars
It might be safe to say that Robert Irwin is like a little brother to Prince William. The conservationist is literally half the prince's age, but that hasn't stopped their bromance. William proved he's a true friend when he called Irwin up during his stint on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2025 to wish him good luck during rehearsals.
"He FaceTimed me in rehearsals with my dance partner just to wish me well on all the dancing. He is just ... I had no idea it was happening," Irwin told "This Morning" (via OK!). "They sit me down, and they go, 'Apparently, there's a really important call coming through.' And there he is on the laptop. There's Prince William. And I'm just like, 'Oh, hey, mate. Thank you so much. This is awesome."
William cracked a few jokes with Irwin while on the call, nicknaming him "twinkle toes" and jokingly scolding him for not being at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio, which is where the prince was calling from. "I need you down here," William told Irwin (via Page Six). He added that he had high hopes for his friend and his dance partner, Witney Carson, to win the season. Carson, for her part, was understandably shell-shocked by the experience. "I can't believe he just said my name," she told Irwin after the call ended.
William made a friendly interruption during one of Robert Irwin's interviews
In June 2025, Robert Irwin granted an interview to BBC Radio 2 and was treated to voice notes from kids asking him questions about animals. The very last one host Scott Mills played, however, came as quite a surprise. Prince William's appearance has made royal fans go wild on multiple occasions, but in this case, it was hearing his voice on the airwaves that had fans excited — and, of course, Irwin as well.
Mills teased that there was one last voice note left, only to play a message William pre-recorded for his friend. He called Irwin to formally invited him to that year's Earthshot Prize event in Rio. He also poked some fun at his friend, warning Mills that Irwin has a penchant for pulling terrifying creatures out of his pockets. "So just watch your back at all times that a tarantula or something doesn't suddenly pop onto your desk," the prince cautioned (via Mirror).
Speaking to People about the sweet message, Irwin said he is yet to surprise William with scream-inducing critters. "I have taken it easy on him," he assured. "I haven't just whipped out any tarantulas or anything. But to be honest, if there's anyone who could handle that, it's him."
Prince William reportedly wants Robert Irwin to feature on a wildlife special
If rumors are to be believed, Prince William has every intention to pull Robert Irwin into his inner royal circle. Sources told Star that the prince sees something in Irwin and believes he can be a great help when it comes to furthering his work to help protect the environment. "William thinks Robert has the charisma, work ethic, and heart to truly inspire the next generation," a source disclosed. It should therefore not be surprising that William reportedly plans to rope Irwin into a future project he's eyeing. "[William has] talked about filming a wildlife special," the source shared, noting that he wants Irwin to be a part of it.
William has also appointed Irwin as an ambassador for the Earthshot prize, so it's clear he means business. Irwin, for his part, is very excited about what William is doing (much like King Charles III, who is reportedly very proud of William's environmental work). The zookeeper told People that he and William often discuss their work and that he loves how much the prince enjoys and admires nature. "He's been around wildlife from the time he was really, really young," Irwin told the outlet."I talk to him about animals, and like, he is on it. He knows exactly what's going on. In most conversations I have with His Royal Highness, I learn something. I really do."
Irwin has praised William's environmental endeavors
Robert Irwin knows a thing or two about conservation, and he believes that Prince William is a pioneer in the field. The Prince of Wales does indeed have a pretty extensive record when it comes to projects he's been involved with that spread awareness around conservation and protecting the environment. Aside from the Earthshot Prize, the prince has also been involved in a documentary that provides a look at the important (and often dangerous) work of wildlife rangers, and he also launched the United Wildlife initiative, which works to help end poaching for good.
Speaking to "This Morning" (via OK!), Irwin praised William's efforts, noting, "He truly is, I think, one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet. He's amazing." During a chat with People in 2025, he added that William isn't just passionate about the environment for show, but he truly loves the work. Irwin recounted how he and the prince were discussing some of the projects that were being highlighted during Climate Action Week that year, and how he loved William's childlike excitement about some of the cool solutions people were coming up with to help save the planet.
"And you just see his face light up, and he's like, 'Aren't they just the coolest? Aren't they just doing such a great job?'" Irwin shared. "It's this genuine sense of passion. I love that passion. Like that's what I seek. I seek out people that feel like kindred spirits, you know? So it's really awesome. Really is."
William and Irwin reunited for an Earthshot Prize celebration in 2026
While Robert Irwin missed out on the 2025 Earthshot Prize event in Rio because of his commitments on "Dancing with the Stars," he and Prince William reunited in June 2026 for the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly, which fittingly took place during London Climate Action Week. During his speech at the event, William urged people to take action to help protect the planet and treat it as an urgent problem rather than one that needs to be solved sometime in the future. "[Our] planet does not have time for inch-by-inch change," he warned (via Marie Claire).
In a subsequent interview with Hello! magazine, Irwin said reuniting with William made his day. "It's always wonderful catching up with Prince William," he told the outlet. "I'm always reminded of his leadership and his authentic passion. The Earthshot Prize would not be the success that it is without someone at the helm who really cares, and that is him." He also praised the royal for using his vast platform to champion conservation, calling the prince's efforts "fantastic."
Robert Irwin admitted that he never dreamed of becoming friends with the prince
Even though the royal family tends to be very private when it comes to their personal lives, pundits are well aware of their friendships. Prince William's inner circle has been well documented, as well as the prince's controversial allies. Irwin forms part of the former circle, and he's admitted that he never thought in his wildest dreams that he'd be calling the likes of Prince William his friend.
During a chat with "This Morning" (via Woman & Home), Irwin said his friendship with William is as much of a surprise to him as anyone. "[It] was not on my bingo card, but honestly, it's such a privilege," he shared. Sources told Star that the two are very close behind the scenes. "They are now at a point where they have each other's direct numbers, which is pretty thrilling for Robert, who still can't believe he can count Prince William as a proper friend," the source shared. As for William, he is reportedly thrilled to count Irwin among his friends — and to have him by his side as he tries to save the planet. "Anyone who knows William will tell you that he thinks the world of Robert. He loves being able to give him guidance," the source added.
Given William's years-long feud with his younger brother, Prince Harry, it makes sense that the royal would enjoy having someone like Irwin around. Speaking to the Mirror, the zookeeper noted that he really enjoys William's company. "I've been fortunate enough to share many great discussions about the things we love about the natural world," he told the outlet, adding, "I am always impressed by his knowledge and dedication and in the conversations I have had with him."
Irwin has praised William's 'down-to-earth' personality
Experts and royal pundits alike have been attempting to decode Prince William's body language for as long as he's been in the public eye. But as for what he's really like when there isn't a glaring spotlight on him, Robert Irwin says the royal is just like the rest of us — a normal guy with a big heart. "He is just a down-to-earth human being and someone who knows the importance of conservation reaching different audiences," Irwin said during an interview with "This Morning" (via Parade). Speaking to the Mirror, he reiterated that William really wants to use his platform as the future king to "make the world a better place."
"He knows that he can put a spotlight on people making a real difference. He takes this responsibility very seriously, and he has a great ability to direct attention to where it needs to be," Irwin told the outlet. "He is very compassionate and works hard to make sure that his conservation efforts benefit people as much as the environment."
William and Irwin bonded over the loss of their parents
One thing Prince William and Robert Irwin sadly have in common is that they both lost a parent way too young. Princess Diana's tragic death was widely publicized, and William and his brother, Prince Harry, had to deal with their grief in the spotlight. William was only 15 when his mother died in a car accident, and Irwin was only two when an angry stingray ended his father, Steven Irwin's, life.
Speaking to Star, sources said that the death of their respective parents is something Irwin and William bonded over. Having both experienced such immense heartbreak at such a young age is something only those who've been through it can understand, and it only served to deepen their bond. "Certainly having this shared experience played a big part in this friendship," the source disclosed (via Yahoo). "They both had to go through it in the public eye when they were very young and that's something very few people can relate to." They added, "There's no doubt he sees a lot of himself in Robert."
The source also said that Irwin's decision to dedicate his life to honoring his father's work is something William can relate to, because he, too, feels like he has a responsibility to honor his mother in his work and the causes he champions.
Irwin and William teamed up to ride an eco-friendly bus in honor of Climate Action Week
On their way to the 2026 Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly smack in the middle of London Climate Action Week, Prince William and Robert Irwin were spotted hopping on a bus together to head to the event, but it wasn't any old bus. This one in particular was an electric-powered vehicle and part of the city's efforts to reach a 100% zero-emission network come 2030.
William and Irwin discussed all the cool solutions people are coming up with to combat climate change and reduce waste during their bus ride. But it wasn't all work and no play. The two also put their friendship on display when they joked around with each other during the trip, with Irwin pointing out that he was actually quite distracted with what was going on outside the window. "I'm so distracted. I'm still a tourist," he admitted in a video for The Earthshot Prize and The Prince and Princess of Wales YouTube channel. William had a good laugh and pointed out St. Paul's Cathedral to his friend as they passed by. Irwin pulled out his map, telling their companions, "I'm going to look at my little map. ... I'm going to be like full tourist mode." One of their companions quipped, "See if you can spot any royals." William quickly interjected, "I've never seen them around."
At the Earthshot Prize event, William expressed his optimism at the future and the solutions that have already come forth to help save the planet, noting, "[The Earthshot Prize] keeps my environmental anxiety at bay, because I can actually see some of the things we are doing are bringing change," per Nine. Of course, this includes the work of his friend and Earthshot ambassador, Irwin. They're a power duo if there ever was one.
Irwin is reportedly fiercely loyal to William
After Robert Irwin's very successful stint on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2025, rumors were swirling that many high-profile celebrities wanted to befriend him, and this reportedly included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "People are lining up to be associated with them, and Meghan and Harry are at the top of that list," a source told Star. "They're making a big push to get some face time with them when they're in town so they can properly connect and pitch some ideas," the source added, alluding that the Sussexes were attempting to make the connection, in part, because they want to show up Prince William and Princess Catherine.
Whatever their true intentions were, Harry and Meghan didn't get to meet with Irwin when they paid a visit to Australia in April 2026 due to scheduling conflicts. The couple reportedly wanted to approach Irwin with a proposition to work together on some conservation projects. A source told New Idea that Irwin isn't necessarily averse to working with Harry and Meghan, but that his loyalty lies with William in the end. "They [Irwin and his family] meant no ill will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day, they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm," the source disclosed.
Given how fond Irwin and William are of each other, it makes sense that the zookeeper wants to stay in one lane. After all, William has been open about how much he cares about his friend. At the 2025 Steve Irwin Gala, William recorded a video in which he offered praise for his friend and his late father. "We couldn't have asked for a more passionate and committed ambassador in Robert, and he's not a bad dancer either," William quipped.