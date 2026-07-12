The Best And Worst Dressed Stars At Wimbledon 2026
From royalty like Queen Camilla to rockstar rappers like Bad Bunny, the great and good have flocked to Wimbledon in their proverbial Sunday best — or, in some cases, Sunday worst — for the most prestigious and classiest tennis tournament in the world.
Wimbledon style is a far cry from the jerseys over hoodies of the NFL, the punny slogan T-shirts of the NBA, or the denim corsets or Gucci bucket hats of the U.S. Open. Instead, it is very much a suit-and-tie affair for those who have the privilege of sitting in the famed Royal Box. Much like the sport on the courts, it's all about being classy, stylish, and sleek in the stands. So, get your strawberries and cream ready, as we take a look at the best and worst of 2026's Wimbledon 'fits.
Best: Queen Camilla's top-tier turquoise
In early July 2026, the U.K. began experiencing a serious heatwave. On the 8th of that month, as per AccuWeather, temperatures reached as high as 91 degrees Fahrenheit, and Queen Camilla captured the mood perfectly with her outfit on the scorching day at Wimbledon.
In a turquoise blue Anna Valentine dress that stretched just below her knee and a pair of sand-colored flats, she looked like Wimbledon royalty. The cherry on top of the look was a gold and ruby pendant that hung around her neck. To make things even classier, the accessory bore the initials of her five grandchildren. Not to mention her pair of stunning matching turquoise and silver earrings to boot.
However, it wasn't all dresses and jewels. She's only human after all, and Her Majesty had to cool off by using a $19 handheld fan under the bright white sun. All in all, Queen Camilla looked the epitome of class. We'd expect nothing less.
Worst: Maura Higgins' (literal) tennis shoes
"Traitors U.S." and "Love Island U.K." star Maura Higgins wore quintessentially Wimbledon attire when she hit courtside. Her all-white look included a bow in her hair, a minimalist dress, and a simple yet stylish sunglasses.
However, it all falls apart with one glance at the serial reality contestant's shoes. At the base of each stiletto heel is a tennis ball. Yes, that's right, a tennis ball. Unfortunately, it makes an otherwise impressive look appear as a poorly conceived Halloween costume. That wasn't the only slightly too on-the-nose nod to tennis in the outfit; she also carried a tennis ball-shaped bag.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that these were handmade DIY pieces by the Irishwoman. But the two items that turn the outfit from classy to questionable are some pretty high-end pulls. The shoes, inspired by the footwear designed by J.W. Anderson for Zendaya's "Challengers" press run, are from Flor de Maria, and the bag is Chanel. Unfortunately for Higgins, as Harold Price noted in "Kinky Boots," "The first thing you notice about a person is their shoes."
Best: Andrew Garfield's safari-style suiting
Andrew Garfield is about as Wimbledon as Pimms or strawberries and cream. That is to say, he's about as Wimbledon as it gets. In 2025 and 2026, he wore a similar and equally stylish version of a suit. Alongside beau Monica Barbaro, Garfield gave classic suiting a welcome modern (and weather-appropriate) twist. He wore a baby blue Ralph Lauren safari-esque shirt and matching trousers with brown brogues and a blazer in hand.
Speaking of things that are very Wimbledon, we can add the legendary preppy American designer to that list. Rather than go the whole hog, as many other attendees did, and wear the full suit 'n' tie get-up, he was dressed for the hot weather while still looking smart enough to grace the seats of the Royal Box.
Many even maintained that the outfit would look just as cool outside SW19. "Must. Steal. Fit," said one user on X. "[L]ooking very 80's pop star," added another X'er. Garfield's grooming also helped give off a cool and effortless vibe. His hair fell in chic waves down to his shoulders, and his beard was tastefully rugged. The British-American has mastered dressing for the tournament, and the stars who were the biggest fashion flops at Wimbledon 2026 could take some notes.
Worst: Romeo Beckham's black suit wasn't quite right
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've seen Brooklyn Beckham's scathing takedown of David and Victoria Beckham. So, what better way to forget the family woe than a day out at Wimbledon? Although seated apart, David and his son Romeo Beckham were all smiles while watching from Center Court on the first day of the 2026 tournament. Sadly, it was not sartorially like father, like son.
While David looked his typically sharply dressed self in a light gray suit and caramel-colored tie, Romeo wasn't quite Wimbledon-ready. David and Victoria's second-born wore a black double-breasted suit with a white T-shirt and steel-colored sneakers, in a look that gave reluctant prom attendee more than excited Wimbledon guest. Even the Patek Philippe Nautilus on Romeo's wrist, worth over $70,000, couldn't save this outfit from being a dud. Ultimately, it's not giving summer, it's not giving tennis, and it's not at all interesting. Fault!
Best: Elle Fanning's pastel panel dress
Although her outfit was eye-catchingly bright, Elle Fanning's Dior fit was easily classy enough for Wimbledon's Royal Box. The "Margo's Got Money Troubles" star wore a paneled pastel Dioriviera dress from the Jonathan Anderson-led fashion house. It featured blocks of green, pink, baby blue, and yellow with subtle white detailing and pinstripes.
The silhouette of the dress was equally to die for, with the fun-colored gown cinched at the waist with a built-in belt. She kept things tastefully chic and didn't overdo it with the color, wearing a pair of black-and-white Chanel two-tone slingback pumps. Fanning also brought the it-girl bag to end all it-girl bags, a Hermès Kelly, when attending Center Court with her Rolling Stone CEO boyfriend, Gus Wenner, and a pair of Oliver Peoples shades.
In stark contrast to Romeo Beckham's aforementioned look, her dress is summery, complementary to the event, and interesting in both structure and color. It's indeed an ace.
Worst: Sir Cliff Richard's super-shiny suit
If you're not familiar with the British crooner, Sir Cliff Richard, he's essentially Garth Brooks if he came from the other side of the Atlantic. Unlike Brooks, however, Richard is a mainstay at Wimbledon and is even partial to whipping the crowd into a sing-along with a rendition of classic tunes when rain stops play. So, you'd expect a veteran of SW19 to dress a little more appropriately on day 11 of the tournament.
Instead, the centerpiece of the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer's look was an electric blue blazer with gold, tree-like detailing down one side. Although the item itself is suitably smart, the design is anything but. Richard didn't help himself with the rest of the look. Between his pinky-purple tie, blue slacks, and black shoes, not one element of this outfit matched.
"Maybe it's just me, but the 'look at me' outfits don't do him any favours," noted a user on X about Richard's other equally extravagant Wimbledon outfits, which include a snakeskin blazer and a shiny grey tuxedo. "I reckon a classic navy blazer, white Oxford shirt and pocket square would knock ten years off him," they added. "David Beckham is proof that timeless style always wins." We couldn't have put it better ourselves.
Best: George Russell's double-breasted pinstripe perfection
Death, taxes, and Formula One ace George Russell in a pinstripe suit. Indeed, the blue double-breasted style has become the Briton's signature look. Heck, the blazer is such a staple of the Russell fashion canon that some on Instagram are even recreating the look. Russell-core, anyone?
Unsurprisingly, then, he wore it again on day 11 of Wimbledon 2026. A besunglassed Russell teamed the navy jacket with a matching navy tie, white pocket square, and shirt, while watching the action on court alongside girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. Below the belt, a pair of off-white trousers helped complete the look. It's classic preppy Wimbledon styling, as if Russell was created in a Ralph Lauren lab purely for the purposes of attending summertime tennis.
"GEORGE RUSSELL YOU ARE AN OUTFIT REPEATER," cried one F1-head on X. But, in the age of fast fashion and ever-changing trends, we respect Russell for knowing his style and sticking to it. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. As another X user replied, "Oh George We Love A Sustainable King."
Worst: Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer's looks were a little lousy
Princess Diana's nieces are taking the fashion world by storm. However, the looks they wore on day two of Wimbledon were the exception that proves the rule of their sartorial storm-taking. Indeed, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer's linen sets from Intimissimi were a bit dress-down for the hottest ticket in town.
"It's kind of a take on Wimbledon whites," the sister's stylist, Sian Gabari, told InStyle. "We're also doing something really comfortable and young and fresh," explaining that the fabric was picked to keep cool during the searing heatwave. The fabric or the colors weren't the problem, though. The issue is that the outfits are simply a bit ... meh. Nothing is interesting about the shape or cut of the vest or pants. These clothes looked like they had been hastily pulled off a sale rail at short notice. In fairness, a saving grace of the outfits is the Garrard jewelry, a brand also beloved by Princess Diana, around their necks.
While Princess Diana's nieces have often channeled her iconic style, their Wimbledon looks aren't among their best efforts, despite their jewelry choices. Maybe they should've taken stronger inspiration from their late auntie's style.
Best: Naomi Osaka's walk-on wardrobe
Turning our attention toward the court, Naomi Osaka's pre-match look on day one was as powerful as it was unconventional. For those plying their trade on the grass at Wimbledon, the dress code is all white only. A rule that began when the tennis tournament started in the Victorian era to mask perspiration, at a time when sweating was considered improper. The Japanese player used those rules to push the boundaries of what a walk-on look can be.
Indeed, her veneer-white Hana Yagi look took inspiration from traditional Japanese dress. The kimono-style piece featured embroidered cherry blossoms and cranes hitting at her knees, with flowing tulle fabric flowing down to her ankles. It was all tied together with a cream bow'd belt around her midriff. In the past, tennis players have walked onto the court in a basic tracksuit and a large tennis bag, but Osaka used it as an opportunity to emphasize her heritage. Boy, did this risky style play pay off.
"I would actually prefer to talk about my clothes," Osaka said in a press conference at Wimbledon 2026 (via The Athletic). "It's kind of weird. In some ways I feel like I'm a lot more equipped to talk about my clothes than to talk about my tennis," she added. Well, she certainly can talk-the-talk because she walked-the-walk, sartorially.
Worst: Alix Earle's lace look lacked class
"I mean you're always 10/10 but the outfit isn't giving Wimbledon to me at all," commented one user in response to Alix Earle's tennis tournament look on TikTok. "It's more like high tea!" Or, as another commenter bluntly put it, "It's not Bridgerton it's [Wimbledon]." Unfortunately, we agree. The ex-"Hot Mess" host should've called her stylist before wearing the jacquard corset-blazer hybrid and lace skirt to SW19.
Although Earle would've looked classy in some contexts, like brand activation for her skincare brand Reale Actives, the standards at Wimbledon, like that British heat, are just different. Wimbledon 'fits should be timeless, whereas Earle's fit was far too trendy. In 2026, corsets and lace are bang on-trend, and by their ephemeral nature, they are anything but timeless. The "Bridgerton" comparisons are apt; it's an Americanized, slightly fantastical version of old-school British clothing.
Earle paired the look with cream lace heels, which she mistakenly described as white. In stark contrast, Earle's sister, Ashtin, got it right. She wore a sleek white Thom Browne dress with subtle red and blue detailing.
Best: Lily James' polka dots did the job
Wimbledon style is all about being simple and chic. Thankfully, Lily James truly understood the assignment with her polka-print dress. The burgundy and cream Doen "Emerence" Dress, which draped all the way down to her ankles, is the perfect Goldilocks look for such an occasion. It's showy but not excessively. It's chic but not loud. It has some interesting design choices but not enough to be considered ostentatious. Those interesting design choices include a ruffled collar and capped sleeves, which help give it some structure and texture.
What's more, polka dots are as classic as it comes when we're talking patterns. The look became popular in the 1940s and 50s when designers like Christian Dior began adopting the dots. Since then, from Princess Diana to Marilyn Monroe, some well-regarded style icons have worn the pattern. James paired the piece with a tasteful brown bag, black sandals, and cat-eye sunglasses. Safe to say, this is a winning Wimbledon look.
Worst: Bad Bunny's baseball cap
As we've noted, when you go to Wimbledon, you've got to dress up. Whether it's a dressed-down shirt-and-trouser combo or an extravagant three-piece suit, at least a bit of effort has to be put in. However, Bad Bunny clearly didn't get the memo.
Fresh off a performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he was visited backstage by multi-Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, the "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" hitmaker attended the first day of Wimbledon with on-and-off girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri. Annoyingly, the cream suit Bad Bunny wore onstage would've been the perfect look for a day out at Wimbledon to watch the Serbian star. Instead, he opted for a gray hoodie, a cap, and oversized Tom Ford shades. It's disappointing, considering we know the reggaeton musician can pull off a suit with aplomb.
It's a look that's giving too cool for school, and, therefore, is definitely too laid-back for Wimbledon. We know the Puerto Rican cares about his appearance. Just check out these throwback pics of Bad Bunny that prove those plastic surgery rumors are true. So, we'd expect better from him style-wise when attending the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
Best: Baz Luhrmann's classy cream suit
Baz Luhrmann is a regular in the front row at high-end fashion shows and, if his Wimbledon 2026 outfit is anything to go by, he's picked up a thing or two about how to dress well. The "Moulin Rouge!" director was sandwiched between two of fashion's finest on Center Court: legendary former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and one of the most successful designers of his generation, Tom Ford. But the Australian held his own sartorially, as he was the best-dressed of the trio.
With a loose cream double-breasted suit as his outfit's centerpiece, Luhrmann added a baby blue shirt base, a steely blue tie with burgundy accents, and matching claret square-framed shades. He put the cherry on top with a deeply British-coded straw hat that he took on and off throughout his day at the tournament. Luhrmann is a director known for his striking visuals and high-glamour, and his Wimbledon look shows he knows style on and off the screen.
Worst: Prue Leith's OTT patterns
If you've seen "The Great British Baking Show," you'll be familiar with ex-judge Prue Leith's eccentric attitude to dressing. Her looks are bold, bright, and feature powerful patterns. Sadly, it's not a style that pairs so well with Wimbledon. After all, Wimbledon's all about creams, blues, whites, and subtle pastels.
However, Leith brought her typically bold, primary-colored palette to Wimbledon 2026, wearing a long shirt-like dress from Vilagallo, featuring flowers and just about every color on the color wheel. She paired the vibrant shirt-slash-dress with Barbie pink slacks, white sneakers, and multicolored glasses. Wait, we thought Barbiecore pink had moved over and was no longer in the limelight?
Adding to this heady mix of tones, the South African clutched an orange glass of Pimm's and donned a bluish pink necklace in the shape of a bird. It's certainly an eye-catching look, but that doesn't mean it's right for Wimbledon. If you wanna know what makes a good Wimbledon outfit, check out the royal family's best Wimbledon looks ever.