The Best And Worst Dressed Stars At Wimbledon 2026

From royalty like Queen Camilla to rockstar rappers like Bad Bunny, the great and good have flocked to Wimbledon in their proverbial Sunday best — or, in some cases, Sunday worst — for the most prestigious and classiest tennis tournament in the world.

Wimbledon style is a far cry from the jerseys over hoodies of the NFL, the punny slogan T-shirts of the NBA, or the denim corsets or Gucci bucket hats of the U.S. Open. Instead, it is very much a suit-and-tie affair for those who have the privilege of sitting in the famed Royal Box. Much like the sport on the courts, it's all about being classy, stylish, and sleek in the stands. So, get your strawberries and cream ready, as we take a look at the best and worst of 2026's Wimbledon 'fits.