The Many Ups And Downs Of Will & Jada Pinkett Smith's Chaotic Relationship

Throughout the 2000s and into the early 2010s, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were considered one of Hollywood's most prominent power couples. Public perception started to shift in April 2013, however, after comments Pinkett Smith made to HuffPost Live made their way around the internet.

"I've always told Will, 'You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay,'" Pinkett Smith said at the time. "Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I'm here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that's not for me to do for him."

In pop culture, there's something called the Streisand effect. Named after Barbra Streisand and her out-of-pocket moments, the phenomenon boils down to this: The more a celebrity tries to hide something, the more it inevitably seems to come out. A few days after Pinkett Smith's HuffPost Live comments, she published a lengthy Facebook post in an attempt to clarify what she said. Naturally, attention swarmed around the couple even more.

"Do we believe loving someone means owning them? Do we believe that ownership is the reason someone should 'behave'? ... Do we believe that we can have meaningful relationships with people who have not defined nor live by the integrity of his or her higher self?" Pinkett Smith's statement read in part. "Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship ... this means we have a GROWN one."