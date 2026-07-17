The Many Ups And Downs Of Will & Jada Pinkett Smith's Chaotic Relationship
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship has been nothing short of a roller coaster. To give credit where it's due, the Smiths' marriage has lasted nearly 30 years; a magnificent milestone for ordinary people with regular lives, let alone by Hollywood standards. For years, the duo has referred to their other half as a "life partner" or similar term of endearment, with a seemingly unbreakable bond. "There's no deal-breakers. ... She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space," Smith once said on Tidal's "Rap Radar" podcast in 2018 (via WRAL).
There's no doubt that the Smiths have deep love and respect for one another, especially after almost three decades as husband and wife. At the same time, it's impossible to ignore the glaring red flags in their relationship, especially when said flags have been given such a public platform over the years. In 2026, the Smiths were photographed at several events together, such as Paris Fashion Week. However, despite how cordial they look in front of the cameras, a deep dive into the history of their complicated dynamic suggests otherwise.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met in 1994
The first inklings of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship began in 1994 on the set of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The short version of the story is that Pinkett Smith, who was 22 at the time, auditioned for the role of Lisa Wilkes, Will Smith's love interest — the character, to be clear, not the actor himself. Although Pinkett Smith was passed over for Nia Long, she remained in platonic contact with Smith.
The Smiths provided a longer version of these events on a 2018 episode of Pinkett Smith's talk show, "Red Table Talk." According to Smith, he initially heard of Pinkett Smith when she starred on the late 1980s/early '90s sitcom, "A Different World," and tried to meet her through his co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro When they crossed paths at "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" years later, Smith "knew that there was something in our energy that would be magic."
Smith, who was about 26 when he finally met Jada, was married to Sheree Zampino at the time; they married in May 1992 and welcomed their only child together, Trey, that November. Smith and Zampino divorced in December 1995. In 2022, Zampino became a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12.
They got engaged, pregnant, and married in 1997
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith hard-launched their relationship in September 1995, at the tail end of Smith's divorce; although the timelines overlap, Smith and Sheree Zampino have stated that there was no infidelity involved and that they simply grew apart. A little over two years later, in November 1997, the future Smiths got engaged. "I looked over at her, and I said, 'Hey, we might be real good married. Wassup? You wanna marry me?'" Smith described to People in 2005. "Unplanned. No ring."
Plenty of people have had short engagements, but the Smiths might take the cake: They were engaged for only about a month. The duo tied the knot on New Year's Eve 1997 in Baltimore, Pinkett Smith's hometown. This celeb couple had an ultra-private wedding at an unnamed hotel, to the point that they reportedly didn't send guests any real invitations. Only a few photos of the event exist online.
Why did the Smiths get married so soon? It turns out that Pinkett Smith was roughly three months pregnant. In 2018, she confessed on an episode of "Red Table Talk" that she only tied the knot because of the unique circumstances and did so unwillingly. "I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so p***ed. I went crying down the freaking aisle," Pinkett Smith said. "I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just like, pregnant, and I just didn't know what to do."
Their first child together, Jaden Smith, was born in 1998
Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998, roughly seven months after his parents' wedding. Unsurprisingly, Jaden lives quite the glamorous lifestyle. As a child, he got his foot in the door early with roles in "The Pursuit of Happyness" — portraying Will Smith's on-screen son — and "The Karate Kid" opposite Jackie Chan. The Smiths have frequently labeled Jaden as mature from a young age; in 2013, at age 15, Jaden reportedly sought emancipation from his parents.
Jaden has explored virtually every high-profile career available to those in the entertainment industry. Acting-wise, his more recent appearances include the movie "Life in a Year," as well as the TV shows "The Get Down" and "The Eric Andre Show." As a rapper/musician, Jaden has released three full-length studio albums; he went on tour with fellow rapper Kid Cudi in 2024. In 2025, Jaden was appointed creative director at Christian Louboutin; his debut line was revealed at Paris Fashion Week in 2026.
Their second child, Willow Smith, was born in 2000
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith welcomed their second child, Willow Smith, on October 31, 2000; Jaden Smith was a little under 18 months old when he became a big brother. In August 2000, Pinkett Smith divulged a lot of information about pregnancy and motherhood to the now-defunct magazine Fit Pregnancy. "[She was] an oops baby. I was starting to wean Jaden, and I'd only had one cycle, so I thought I had some time. Then I got my surprise," Pinkett Smith revealed at the time (via Fly Candy).
Like the rest of her family, Willow grew up to become an entertainer in her own right. While she's done some voice acting and appeared in the movie "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl," Willow has become best known for her career in music. To date, she's released seven full-length solo studio albums; her debut single, "Whip My Hair," went viral back in 2010.
Jada Pinkett Smith kicked off open marriage rumors in 2013
Throughout the 2000s and into the early 2010s, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were considered one of Hollywood's most prominent power couples. Public perception started to shift in April 2013, however, after comments Pinkett Smith made to HuffPost Live made their way around the internet.
"I've always told Will, 'You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay,'" Pinkett Smith said at the time. "Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I'm here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that's not for me to do for him."
In pop culture, there's something called the Streisand effect. Named after Barbra Streisand and her out-of-pocket moments, the phenomenon boils down to this: The more a celebrity tries to hide something, the more it inevitably seems to come out. A few days after Pinkett Smith's HuffPost Live comments, she published a lengthy Facebook post in an attempt to clarify what she said. Naturally, attention swarmed around the couple even more.
"Do we believe loving someone means owning them? Do we believe that ownership is the reason someone should 'behave'? ... Do we believe that we can have meaningful relationships with people who have not defined nor live by the integrity of his or her higher self?" Pinkett Smith's statement read in part. "Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship ... this means we have a GROWN one."
Will Smith shut down divorce rumors in 2015
Jada Pinkett Smith's HuffPost Live debacle in 2013 opened up an unforeseen can of worms. For the next couple of years, rumors swirled that the Smiths were either set to file for divorce or were on the brink of doing so. There have been plenty of celeb divorces we didn't see coming; at that point in time, the Smiths were not one of them.
In August 2015, RadarOnline reported that the Smiths were on their way to divorce and that they had allegedly crafted a $240 million settlement in the process. "For Will and Jada, holding it together these past few years has been tough because their marriage has been on life support for a long time," a source reportedly explained. "They've decided to pull the plug in a carefully choreographed manner, and agree announcing their split at the end of the summer is the right move."
They did not announce the split, however. Instead, Smith, like his wife in 2013, quickly denied the story on Facebook. "NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! :-)" Smith wrote. "I promise you all — if I ever decide to divorce my Queen — I SWEAR I'll tell you myself! #Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D's" (an apparent reference to Nathaniel Hawthorne's "The Scarlet Letter").
"My king has spoken," Pinkett Smith wrote on X (then Twitter) shortly after Smith's post.
They publicly celebrated 20 years of marriage in 2017
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship continued to remain in the public eye after Smith shut down divorce rumors, although not with the same level of intensity. Instead, people shifted more of their attention to their respective careers. In 2015 and 2016, Smith starred in movies like "Focus" and joined the DC Extended Universe for "Suicide Squad." Pinkett Smith, on the other hand, appeared in the film "Bad Moms" and the TV show "Gotham."
Although marriage looks different for this unconventional couple, the Smiths managed to make it to 20 years in December 2017. While Pinkett Smith was not on social media at the time, Smith marked the occasion with a photo from their wedding on Instagram, complete with a lengthy declaration of love, honor, and respect.
"Love is Like Gardening ... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be) ... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be," Smith wrote in part. "Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth."
Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she had an 'entanglement' in 2020
Unfortunately, infidelity is a common relationship ender, especially in Hollywood. Plenty of celebs have allegedly cheated with younger partners; other celebs haven't just stepped out with people closer to their age, but have also publicly come clean about it. In Jada Pinkett Smith's case, she admitted to an extramarital affair that crossed into both categories.
Things kicked off in June 2020, when singer August Alsina — who was friends with Jaden Smith — claimed that he had a lengthy relationship with Pinkett Smith in 2016. "I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," Alsina told radio host Angela Yee (via iHeart Radio). He added, "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership ... he gave me his blessing."
In July 2020, the Smiths hashed out Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" and what led up to it on an episode of "Red Table Talk." A lot of revelations emerged during the 12-minute episode, so for time and clarity, we're going to skim over the highlights: The Smiths acknowledged that Pinkett Smith and Alsina had a relationship "four-and-a-half years ago," so late 2015/early 2016. They denied that Smith was okay with the relationship; Pinkett Smith said that she reconciled with Smith after she ended things with Alsina, and at that point in time, hadn't spoken to him since.
Based on the timeline provided, Alsina (born September 1992) was around 23 years old when his relationship with Pinkett Smith (born September 1971) began. Pinkett Smith would've been around 44.
Will Smith confirmed they had an 'open marriage' in 2021
For all the headlines that Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" made, she and Will Smith stayed together after their affair drama — on paper, at the very least. While some former couples have been quick to divorce and move on, the Smiths simply do not agree with it for themselves, no matter what. "For me personally, I'm not mature enough to have a divorce," Pinkett Smith once said on a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk." "I don't think I would ever be mature enough."
Three years after that admission, Smith finally seemed to confirm the rumor that first circulated in 2013: He and Pinkett Smith were, indeed, in an open marriage. In an interview with GQ, published in September 2021, Smith said, "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison. ... [T]he experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."
According to GQ, Smith implied that he had his own extramarital relationship, but didn't outright confirm anything or expand on the topic. When contacted a few weeks after the initial interview, Smith was quoted as saying, "It may seem hard to believe, but I would lose sleep over not giving you the answer that I know you could use ... I want you to have a headline. But by the same token, I don't want to deal with the backlash of that in the world."
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in Jada Pinkett Smith's honor at the 2022 Oscars
On March 27, 2022, Will Smith delivered what has become one of the most recognized slaps in history. At the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock directed a joke toward Jada Pinkett Smith, saying, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2', can't wait to see it." For some context: in Ridley Scott's "G.I. Jane" (1997), a U.S. Navy lieutenant portrayed by Demi Moore shaves her head. Pinkett Smith, who rocked a shaved head at the Oscars, revealed she was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018.
While Smith actually laughed at Rock's joke, he immediately changed his tune after looking at Pinkett Smith's face. In a move clearly meant to back her up, Smith stormed the stage, slapped Rock across the face, returned to his seat, and yelled, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!" multiple times (via YouTube).
Although he won the Academy Award for best actor later that night, Smith ruined his reputation beyond repair as soon as he hit Rock. Smith was given a 10-year ban from all Academy events — so he won't be seen at the Oscars again until, at earliest, 2032 — had to close down his charity foundation after donors backed out, and lost out on millions of dollars in projects and sponsorships.
Smith issued a lengthy apology on Instagram the day after the Oscars. "[A] joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith wrote in part. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."
Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith actually separated in 2016
Will Smith's Oscars slap was all anyone could talk about as the days afterward dragged into weeks. Those who frequent social media, especially Reddit and/or Instagram, know this isn't an exaggeration. On Jada Pinkett Smith's part, she expressed equal parts confusion and appreciation toward Smith. "[T]hese circumstances can either amplify love or deteriorate it. And I have to say, that particular evening brought Will and I closer," Pinkett Smith told "Q With Tom Power" (via CBC).
Although they continued to put up a rather unified front after the Oscars, Pinkett Smith dropped quite the bombshell in October 2023: She and Smith weren't together when he slapped Chris Rock. In fact, they actually separated back in 2016 and lived almost completely separate lives. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb on "Today."
While there were obvious signs that their marriage was never as it seemed, people didn't know what to think of Pinkett Smith's revelation. "These two are so odd. Real weirdo vibes from both of them," one Reddit user wrote. Another commented, "[I]magine ruining your good name, image, and moment where you finally achieve an Oscar over a mild joke about a spouse you have been separated from for years."
The pair reportedly moved back in together in 2024
After Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith lived separate lives, the confusing dynamics of their relationship amped up considerably. Outside of interviews about their respective memoirs — Pinkett Smith's "Worthy" was released in October 2023, hence the aforementioned revelation — the couple kept relatively mum about what exactly they had going on. Something Smith said in 2018 did make its way back around online, though: "I retire from trying to make [Jada] happy" (via Facebook).
With that, let's fast-forward to July 2026. That month, an anonymous source told People that the Smiths reportedly moved back in with one another "two years ago" — so, 2024 — and described them as "happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other." The source also told People that they were together for an event celebrating the USA's 250th anniversary; Smith was in Philadelphia to perform at "One Philly: Unity Concert for America."
If the report is correct, it's safe to assume that the Smiths are back together. That said, Pinkett Smith implied in March 2026 that she did not live with her husband and did not want to anytime soon. When asked if they shared the same residence by Rain Drops Media, Pinkett Smith responded, "We will. Not right now ... Right now, I really do enjoy my space."