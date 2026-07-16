Meghan Markle Scores Victory Over Her Haters With Daytime Emmy Nomination

While Netflix may have canceled "With Love, Meghan," the show's star and crew have something to be proud of after being nominated for a 2026 Daytime Emmy in the outstanding lifestyle program category. For Meghan Markle, who hasn't been having the easiest year, it is surely a great boost of confidence, proving that her show is at least worthy of consideration for one of TV's biggest awards. But the Duchess of Sussex is facing some stiff competition in the category, including previous Daytime Emmy nominees "George to the Rescue" and "The Wizard of Paws," as well as fellow newcomers "A Different Breed" and Connie Britton's " The Motherhood."

While Markle has a long TV career, including being one of the original cast members of the hit series "Suits," this is her first Emmy nomination, which she quickly took to Instagram to celebrate, writing, "A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on 'With Love, Meghan' on @netflix." Still, others can't help but cast shade on the show's achievement. An expert on the British royal family, Hilary Fordwich suggested to Fox News that Markle's series was only nominated because of her name recognition, going on to say, "Nevertheless, given how polarizing MM is & that the show had completely lackluster ongoing watching views, it is somewhat baffling." Whatever the case, while there won't be a third season of "With Love, Meghan," the nomination could help convince Netflix to make the specials the streamer and the Duchess have reportedly talked about.