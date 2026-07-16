Meghan Markle Scores Victory Over Her Haters With Daytime Emmy Nomination
While Netflix may have canceled "With Love, Meghan," the show's star and crew have something to be proud of after being nominated for a 2026 Daytime Emmy in the outstanding lifestyle program category. For Meghan Markle, who hasn't been having the easiest year, it is surely a great boost of confidence, proving that her show is at least worthy of consideration for one of TV's biggest awards. But the Duchess of Sussex is facing some stiff competition in the category, including previous Daytime Emmy nominees "George to the Rescue" and "The Wizard of Paws," as well as fellow newcomers "A Different Breed" and Connie Britton's " The Motherhood."
While Markle has a long TV career, including being one of the original cast members of the hit series "Suits," this is her first Emmy nomination, which she quickly took to Instagram to celebrate, writing, "A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on 'With Love, Meghan' on @netflix." Still, others can't help but cast shade on the show's achievement. An expert on the British royal family, Hilary Fordwich suggested to Fox News that Markle's series was only nominated because of her name recognition, going on to say, "Nevertheless, given how polarizing MM is & that the show had completely lackluster ongoing watching views, it is somewhat baffling." Whatever the case, while there won't be a third season of "With Love, Meghan," the nomination could help convince Netflix to make the specials the streamer and the Duchess have reportedly talked about.
Meghan Markle's road to an Emmy nomination was bumpy
Netflix initially signed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a deal that cost the streamer a reported $100 million in 2020, and even invested in Markle's As Ever Brand. It looked like things would pay off at first; the couple's docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," broke records on Netflix, with more than 28 million homes watching the first few episodes. But the honeymoon period between the duo and the streamer didn't last long. Their other shows, "Live to Lead," "Heart of Invictus," and "Polo," didn't perform nearly as well. Making matters worse, the first season of "With Love, Meghan" was met with bad reviews and lackluster audience numbers, coming in at 383rd place on Netflix's list of most-watched shows of the first six months of 2025 (via Deadline).
In early 2026, Netflix divested itself from As Ever and negotiated a new first-look deal with the Duke and Duchess for a substantially lower amount than before. All of this led to rumors of tension between the two parties, which Netflix and the Sussexes denied, but it is clear that the streamer is not willing to take as big a bet on Harry and Meghan as it previously was. Meanwhile, Markle is getting back into acting, appearing in the comedy "Close Personal Friends," alongside Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Henry Golding, and Jack Quaid. Along with the Emmy news, Harry and Meghan finally reunited with King Charles III just days before the nomination was announced.