24 Celebs Over 40 Who Proved It's Never Too Late To Experiment With Colorful Hair

There is a big misconception that hair experimentation is only for younger people, especially when it comes to playing around with bright colors. Many celebrities, however, have proven that age is no barrier to trying out different shades and hues. Here we have gathered a selection of stars, both female and male, who have either become experimental after 40 or who have continued to dare to dye despite the candles on their birthday cakes.

While some of the most notable famous hair color experimenters — Halsey, Doja Cat, Evan Mock, and others — are in their 30s or below, there are no shortage of middle-aged and even senior citizen celebrities who are not afraid to rock the rainbow when it comes to their tresses. Here are 20 celebs over 40 who have already proven that it is never too late to experiment with colorful hair.