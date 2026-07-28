10 Reasons Why Amy Adams & Her Husband Darren Are Ultimate Couples Goals

Amy Adams' on-screen relationships run the gauntlet from a princess who finds her prince in the most unexpected place in "Enchanted" to a con-artist caught in a love triangle in "American Hustle" to the apple of Superman's eye in "Man of Steel." As for her leading men, the lineup is pretty impressive: Henry Cavill, Christian Bale, and Patrick Dempsey, to name a few. But off-screen, she had fallen for Darren Le Gallo, an artist and fellow actor, around the time she appeared in her first major movie role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "Catch Me if You Can." As far as Hollywood relationships go, you won't find many more solid than theirs, and they make a pretty darn adorable pair.

Many actors fall in love with their on-screen love interests, and Adams admitted that she wasn't immune to their charms in a 2008 Elle interview. "I've worked with some of the most charming, beautiful men," she ever-so-humbly bragged. "I never stopped being boy crazy." Adams confessed to finding it particularly hard to peel her eyes away from her "Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day" co-star Lee Pace, but said, "My boyfriend will understand. He knows who his girlfriend is."

That Le Gallo was so forgiving of Adams having a harmless crush on DiCaprio and other leading men is a testament to their strong bond. Le Gallo even got a tattoo of their secret love code — NU42 — before he asked Adams to marry him. But the reasons they are couple goals go so much further than the depth a tattoo gun can reach.