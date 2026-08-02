The Best-Dressed Red Carpet Moments From The Cast Of The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan is a critically acclaimed director with great taste in cast selection. His 2026 film "The Odyssey" has many high-profile actors, and the ones whose names don't ring a bell still worked on hit projects like "The Walking Dead" and "The Wolverine." Despite the criticism of the mythological movie, the cast members wooed the public through their performances and their charismatic appearances on the red carpet.
Although not every actor is known for wearing head-turning outfits on the red carpet, everyone in "The Odyssey" seemed to understand the importance of press tour fashion. Celebrity stylist Danyul Brown said that a red carpet look for the ages "tells a story, reveals something about the person wearing it, and creates a moment people remember long after the event is over" (via Harper's Bazaar). The press tour for Nolan's movie had several events in London, Paris, and New York, which gave the film's actors ample opportunity to imprint their style in people's minds. Some of these stars have also made fashion history on the red carpet at other major events.
Matt Damon put the 'red' in red carpet in Paris
Matt Damon had a lot on his shoulders as the titular character of "The Odyssey," but his daughter told him she was "proud" after watching the movie. Aside from the high-stakes performance, Damon impressed audiences by switching up his suits on the press tour. The "Good Will Hunting" actor wore a deep red tuxedo to the Paris premiere, with a white dress shirt and a black tie underneath. The color stood out from his other red carpet looks, which consisted of more traditional colors like gray and blue.
Zendaya looked as divine as her character
Zendaya already has a thing for daring outfits, so it's no surprise that she put her best foot forward at every premiere of "The Odyssey." Her angelic appearance in New York looked similar to a costume from her Disney days, but it's likely that her character Athena, the goddess of wisdom, inspired her to look like a heavenly creature. She wore a white strapless dress with a steep, V-cut neckline, a defined waistline, a train, and feathers lined along the bust. A feathery pair of wings was also connected to the back of the gown. Zendaya's makeup seemed pretty effortless and light-handed, which added to her already divine look.
Lupita Nyong'o turned heads at The Odyssey photocall in Paris
Matt Damon wasn't the only actor from "The Odyssey" who wore red in Paris. Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Helen of Troy, donned a figure-hugging burgundy gown by Armani Privé. It had jeweled embellishments nearly everywhere, including the spaghetti straps and deep sweetheart neckline. Nyong'o completed the look with gold heels, a thick coil ring, and dangling diamond earrings. It seems like dressing up for "The Odyssey" photocall wasn't difficult for Nyong'o, thanks to her ridiculously expensive 2015 Oscars dress and other glamorous red carpet appearances.
Robert Pattinson's tracksuit-blazer combo was unique and fashion-forward
Robert Pattinson looked dapper as usual at "The Odyssey" premiere in London, but he wore his best movie premiere outfit in 2018. The actor headed to the Toronto International Film Festival, where his sci-fi film "High Life" premiered. His black shirt with a multi-colored floral print paired well with his shiny, gray-striped tracksuit set. The black blazer and dress shoes added a refined touch to the unique ensemble. As the British actor distanced himself from just being known as a "Twilight" cast member, he found creative ways to diverge from men's fashion standards.
Anne Hathaway showed off her top-notch maternity style
It seems like the city of love was a hit for "The Odyssey" red carpet looks. Anne Hathaway attended the Paris premiere in a chocolate-brown gown by Louis Vuitton. The empire waistline mimicked the look of ancient Greek attire without making the actor look outdated. Hathaway's curled brown hair and gold pendant choker gave the outfit a regal touch, and the long, flowing skirt looked pretty comfortable for someone who's expecting. This Louis Vuitton maternity look is proof of Hathaway's stunning style transformation.
Tom Holland was a vision in green
Although Tom Holland didn't act with his wife Zendaya in "The Odyssey," he played Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope. Like his on-screen dad, Holland wore a colorful suit in Paris that stood out from the rest of his looks on the press tour. The British actor donned a dark olive-green suit by Anderson & Sheppard as well as a light green shirt and an olive-colored tie. The actor looked pretty sharp, especially with his dark brown curls slicked back, except for a few strands that dangled on the side of his forehead.
Charlize Theron looked exquisite in Schiaparelli
Charlize Theron's appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala in 2024 was one of her best looks in her 40s. Theron wore a white Schiaparelli gown with a plunging neckline and a black denim corset. The style of the dress flattered the Calypso actor's figure. She adorned her ears with large gold earrings, and her shoulder-length blond hair was styled in a sleek 'do. Theron finished off the exquisite look with sculpted bronzed cheeks and a neutral pink lip.