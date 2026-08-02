The Best-Dressed Red Carpet Moments From The Cast Of The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan is a critically acclaimed director with great taste in cast selection. His 2026 film "The Odyssey" has many high-profile actors, and the ones whose names don't ring a bell still worked on hit projects like "The Walking Dead" and "The Wolverine." Despite the criticism of the mythological movie, the cast members wooed the public through their performances and their charismatic appearances on the red carpet.

Although not every actor is known for wearing head-turning outfits on the red carpet, everyone in "The Odyssey" seemed to understand the importance of press tour fashion. Celebrity stylist Danyul Brown said that a red carpet look for the ages "tells a story, reveals something about the person wearing it, and creates a moment people remember long after the event is over" (via Harper's Bazaar). The press tour for Nolan's movie had several events in London, Paris, and New York, which gave the film's actors ample opportunity to imprint their style in people's minds. Some of these stars have also made fashion history on the red carpet at other major events.