HGTV Stars Who Have Shared Their Secret To Balancing Family & Fame

HGTV — the shortened form of Home & Garden Television — is one of the most family-friendly cable networks out there. For those not into dramatic food competitions or affluent women screaming at each other over a dinner table in Amsterdam, no need to worry: HGTV has enough wholesome content to last a lifetime. From "House Hunters" to "Love It or List It," there are plenty of programs available to accommodate the young, the not-so-young, and everyone in between.

While some HGTV shows are hosted by or feature single Pringles, most of them are either helmed by couples with children, couples without children, or two people with some sort of outside relationship. Those with kids will sometimes even give their children a chance to shine on camera for some extra family-friendly fun.

Going to work when you have a family at home can be hard, though. For those who put themselves out there and allow cameras to follow them, it can seem nearly impossible to give one's family and their famous career equal amounts of time. These HGTV stars have shared how they've achieved a delicate balance and why it's so important to them.