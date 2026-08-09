HGTV Stars Who Have Shared Their Secret To Balancing Family & Fame
HGTV — the shortened form of Home & Garden Television — is one of the most family-friendly cable networks out there. For those not into dramatic food competitions or affluent women screaming at each other over a dinner table in Amsterdam, no need to worry: HGTV has enough wholesome content to last a lifetime. From "House Hunters" to "Love It or List It," there are plenty of programs available to accommodate the young, the not-so-young, and everyone in between.
While some HGTV shows are hosted by or feature single Pringles, most of them are either helmed by couples with children, couples without children, or two people with some sort of outside relationship. Those with kids will sometimes even give their children a chance to shine on camera for some extra family-friendly fun.
Going to work when you have a family at home can be hard, though. For those who put themselves out there and allow cameras to follow them, it can seem nearly impossible to give one's family and their famous career equal amounts of time. These HGTV stars have shared how they've achieved a delicate balance and why it's so important to them.
Jasmine Roth focuses on different kinds of self-care
Jasmine Roth first appeared on HGTV in 2017 on a pilot special, "House to Home." When the episode went over well, she made her real debut in 2018 on "Hidden Potential" and has worked her way up to being one of the network's most prominent designers. Jasmine married her husband, Brett Roth, in 2013. They have two kids: Hazel (born April 2020) and Darla (born September 2024). At the time of writing, Jasmine is pregnant with their third child.
Although some strange details about the Roths' marriage have come out, there's no doubt that Jasmine has built good routines to balance her professional and personal lives. In a 2026 Instagram post, Roth revealed, "Being a working mom isn't easy, and there are days I doubt my decision to be out of the house... seeing the difference my work makes really brings it full circle."
Jasmine told NewBeauty in 2025 that rest, exercise, and self-care are non-negotiable. "I try really hard to prioritize my sleep... I just don't bounce back the way I used to," she explained. Jasmine further revealed, "I believe in massage. I really believe in massage... it's something I actually need to keep myself relaxed, or even force myself to relax."
Ben and Erin Napier utilize all the support they can
Ben and Erin Napier made their HGTV debut in 2016 on "Home Town," a Mississippi-based renovation series that's lasted for 10 seasons. The show expanded into several spin-offs over the years, like "Home Town Takeover" and "Home Town: Inn This Together." The couple have been married since 2008 and have two children: Helen (born January 2018) and Mae (born May 2021).
The Napiers have talked about parenthood and how they balance the family unit with HGTV extensively over the years. In 2024, the couple told People that they heavily relied on their village. "There's no way you do this without an army of support at home and [in Sebring, Florida]," Erin said. Ben added, "We bring one of our moms every time we come."
As if the Napiers don't have enough on their plate, they also homeschool their kids themselves. In 2026, Erin showed off their set-up on Instagram and explained how they manage to fit everything into 24 hours. "Our team generously carves out 2 or more hours from our filming day to teach the girls 3 of those days, sometimes 4," she revealed. "Sunday afternoons: planning day — I fill out the week at a glance and make the lesson plan."
Cole and Chelsea DeBoer have as much fun as possible
Before Chelsea and Cole DeBoer made their HGTV debut in 2023 on "Down Home Fab," they were already famous. Chelsea's teenage pregnancy, early years of motherhood, and relationship with Cole were documented on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom 2." The couple have been married since 2016 and have four children: Aubree (from Chelsea's previous relationship, born September 2009), Watson (born January 2017), Layne (born August 2018), and Walker (born January 2021).
One of the biggest reasons the DeBoers left MTV was to preserve their kids privacy, something that they continue to make a priority while on HGTV. "We really want to be selective on how we show the kids, how much we show the kids, and just really trying to protect them," Chelsea told PauseRewind, (via ABC 7). Cole added, "We've understood now we have to divide and conquer."
As far as their relationship goes, the DeBoers told E! News in 2024 that their "secrets" to success were communication and a good sense of humor. "We try to have a good attitude, positive energy," Chelsea stated. Cole advised, "They say marriage is so hard, but my biggest piece of advice is, 'Don't be selfish.' If you love this person, you can grow with this person and enjoy life. So it's really not hard."
Chip and Joanna Gaines try and set things up for success
Chip and Joanna Gaines joined the network in 2013, the year the pilot episode of their debut renovation series, "Fixer Upper," aired. The show officially took off in 2014. In the years since, the Gaineses have created their own empire: Magnolia. They've been married since 2003 and have five children: Drake (born February 2005), Ella (born October 2006), Duke (born May 2008), Emmie (born January 2010), and Crew (born June 2018).
When it comes to balancing family with fame, the Gainses have made it clear that they have several rules for their kids to follow. When it comes to having an Instagram or Facebook, Joanna told TODAY in 2024, "Our house rule is you get social media the summer before you go to college... so, 18." Unlike a good majority of people, they also reportedly don't have a T.V. at their house.
In 2025, the Gaineses told People that time was what it took to balance their personal and professional lives. "Our family was sincerely the most important, but it was a very close second that we cared so deeply about this business, and we wanted it to be relevant," Chip explained. "Now fast-forward 10 years, and things have shifted in this beautiful way."
Dave and Jenny Marrs make things a family affair
Dave and Jenny Marrs shot to fame when "Fixer to Fabulous" premiered on HGTV in 2019, although the show's pilot actually aired in 2017. While Jenny was reluctant to join "Fixer to Fabulous," the couple has expanded their portfolio tremendously, both on T.V. and through their own company, Marrs Developing. They've been married since 2005 and have five kids: twins Nathan and Ben (born May 2010), Sylvie (born January 2012), Charlotte (born May 2014), and Luke (born June 2019).
The Marrs spelled out how they try to balance everything in their 2023 Better Home & Gardens cover story: help from the kids, good communication, and early mornings/late nights. "I'm an eyes-open-at-4-a.m. kind of person, and Jenny's still up at 10 p.m. with her mental wheels turning," Dave said. Jenny added, "All of the kids, except for Luke, make their own breakfast and pack their lunch in the morning."
In another Better Home & Gardens interview, the Marrs discussed their philanthropic efforts and adoption story — the couple adopted Sylvie from Zimbabwe in 2013, but weren't able to bring her home immediately. Dave acknowledged that they weren't interested in HGTV at first, but in the end, "When things get chaotic, and we start to question why we're doing all of this, Jenny and I look at each other and say, 'Remember the why.'"
Christina Haack does her best to take care of herself
Christina Haack was married to Tarek El Moussa when they joined HGTV in 2013; they co-hosted "Flip or Flop" until 2022. Haack and El Moussa divorced in 2018; Haack has gotten married and divorced twice in the years since, to T.V. presenter Ant Anstead and realtor Joshua Hall. From these relationships, Haack has three children: Taylor (born September 2010), Brayden (born August 2015), and Hudson (born September 2019).
How does Haack manage to balance everything? Like most of the other mothers of HGTV, Haack makes sure to prioritize herself so that she can be available for everyone else. "I like to do a workout I enjoy. Right now that's Pilates," Haack told Fox News Digital in 2025. "I like going for walks. I eat super healthy... I love my job, so it doesn't feel like work. Of course, we all have mom guilt."
Haack told People around the same time that for everything to work, it was essential to be on good terms with her ex-husbands and their partners. "It takes all of us... and all of us want to get along. All of us work hard to make sure that we're all getting along," she said. "I think it's just a maturity level and us putting the kids first, and then the rest is kind of easy."
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa try to have a mature outlook
While Christina Haack jumped into another relationship with Ant Anstead, Tarek El Moussa fell in love with Heather Rae Young, a cast member on the Netflix reality show "Selling Sunset." After two years together, the couple tied the knot in 2021; Heather changed her last name upon marriage. The El Moussas have since starred in HGTV shows like "The Flip Off" and "The Flipping El Moussas." They have one child together, Tristan (born January 2023).
For Heather, there are two vital components to balancing work and family: self-care and a good schedule. "Water, sleep, exercise, skincare/self-care, and eating plant-based are all really important to me," she told Digital Journal in 2025. Heather added, "Planning ahead is key to juggling all the moving pieces!"
Haack and the El Moussas have discussed their secrets to co-parenting extensively. In 2025, they told HGTV, (via YouTube), that while they've been through their fair share of drama (especially with what Haack's exes have said about her), it's important to heal old wounds and look towards the future. "Sometimes you have to deal with things you don't want to deal with for the greater good of your children," Tarek said. "Communication is really important."
Drew and Jonathan Scott are always thinking of their families
Drew and Jonathan Scott, the resident twins of home renovation and design, joined HGTV in 2011 with their hit series "Property Brothers." The siblings (who actually have a third brother, J.D. Scott) are both in relationships: Drew has been married to Linda Phan since 2018; they have two kids, Parker (born May 2022) and Piper (born May 2024). Jonathan, on the other hand, has been in a relationship with actor Zooey Deschanel since 2019. They got engaged in 2023, with Jonathan acting as a father figure to Deschanel's two children.
In a 2026 Instagram post, Drew admitted he made sure his wife and kids came first. "For me, the balance with family is very important... Establish what your priorities are," he advised. "Even if you don't have kids, maybe it's nice to spend a bit more time with your parents, maybe it's nice to spend some time with your siblings, or your best friends."
Although Jonathan isn't the biological father of Deschanel's kids, he's echoed similar sentiments and balances his own personal relationships similarly. "I want to be home for dinner every single night. I want to take them to school when I can, and make the time to go to their events. And that can be challenging with our schedules," Jonathan explained to Drew & Jonathan. "My goal is making sure any time the kids look out into the audience that they can see my big head sitting there."
Mina Starsiak Hawk gets in quality time where she can
Mina Starsiak Hawk joined HGTV in 2016 as the co-host of "Good Bones," which ran for eight seasons through 2024. In 2026, Starsiak Hawk returned to the network to compete on the competitive renovation series "Rock the Block." She's been married to her husband, Steve Hawk, since 2016; they have two children, Jack (born August 2018) and Charlotte "Charlie" (born September 2020).
While Starsiak Hawk may be best remembered for all the drama with her mother, Karen Laine, she's tried hard to balance motherhood with being on TV. In 2019, Starsiak Hawk told TV Insider, "We have really awesome regular sitters that take care of Jack throughout the week... unless he is hungry or tired... he is very manageable to try to get work done with." She added that her child (now children) was frequently brought to set, as well.
Based on Starsiak Hawk's social media activity, she also makes sure to prioritize family time, whether at home, on vacation, or at an on-the-job location. In 2025, she shared an adorable set of photos of her kids on Instagram with the caption, "Quick 15 minute photo shoot before we head back to Indy. I'll work until I'm 100 if I need [to] be able to make these memories! #WorthTheHustle."
Grace Mitchell does her best with what she's got
Grace Mitchell, one of HGTV's more under-discussed stars, made her debut in 2019 with the renovation series "One of a Kind." Before Grace became a T.V. star, she gained attention as a writer and interior designer in Fort Worth, Texas. Grace has been married to her husband, Kent Mitchell, since 2005; they live in a 100-year-old house with their four children: Ellis, Tate, GloryEvelyn, and Karis.
Grace, who was a part of the aforementioned TV Insider interview in 2019, explained that her secret to balancing family and fame was right there in her name. "It's difficult to manage everything, but I think something that's really been helpful for me... it's taken me a long, long time to really have [is] to give myself grace," she said. "You know, you're doing the best that you can."
Grace provided more insight into her personal life, professional endeavors, and how she makes everything work in a 2021 interview with DFW Child. "I would work until 3 or 4 in the morning. I would sleep two or three hours, and then I'd wake up and do the full day with the kids," Grace admitted. She continued, "Something that Kent and I are really passionate about is just being a student of our kids... I can provide for them the best way when I'm really observing who they are."
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler work together in all aspects
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have been staples on HGTV for almost two decades. Bryan first appeared on "Disaster DIY" in Canada from 2007 to 2011; Sarah joined Bryan on "House of Bryan" from 2010 to 2015 and the two have worked closely together since. The Baeumlers have four children and have been married since 2004: Quintyn (born January 2005), Charlotte (born April 2007), Lincoln (born November 2010), and Josephine (born November 2012).
When it comes to family and fame, the Baeumlers' "secret" is one that other working parents have heard. "Bryan and I are both very hard workers, but we always make sure that nothing takes priority over our relationship and our family," Sarah told Streets of Toronto in 2022. "Family first and everything else second. We love what we do, and we work hard so we can enjoy time with our family and watch the kids grow up."
Like most of HGTV's popular stars, the Baeumlers are seasoned travelers. Whether they're working on a project or staying on an out-of-town set, the couple gets everything done with a hefty amount of delegation and communication. "People often ask how Bryan and I manage projects in different countries at the same time. The truth? We divide and conquer," Sarah wrote in a Facebook post. She added, "There is something more that is happening... and that is our children taking ownership. Not because they have to be, but because they generally want to."
Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus make sure to stay present
Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus joined HGTV in 2021 with "The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project," a renovation series; although it hasn't been officially canceled yet, new episodes haven't dropped since 2023. Brent — who joined Netflix's "Queer Eye" in 2024 — and Berkus, who regularly appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," tied the knot in 2014. They have two children: Poppy (born March 2015) and Oskar (born March 2018).
What's their secret to balancing parenthood with the constant stresses of their respective jobs? In 2024, Brent told House Beautiful that in a battle between the two, fatherhood always comes out on top. "I make sure I'm there for dinner every night. I cook breakfast for everybody. I walk them to school. I don't miss anything, and I never sacrifice being a parent," he said. "That gives me a balance that I'm not sure I would be able to provide myself without 'em."
As for Berkus, he explained in an interview with Cityline, (via YouTube), that communication and genuine respect are two of the biggest attributes to maintain a strong marriage. "We come at our relationship from a place of admiration... we fight about everything but design. That's a safe zone for it."