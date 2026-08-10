Dating, Married, Or Done? Where All Of Hallmark's The Way Home Couples Stand Today
Romantic partnerships are all over the place on Hallmark's popular series "The Way Home," given the plethora of characters and the time travel elements. In fact, some characters even have dual romances, thanks to the multiple timelines. In real life, however, the cast of "The Way Home" live — and love — only in the present. Here we take a look at the partners of the some of the show's most prominent cast members.
Though "The Way Home" has a massive cast of recurring characters, many of the show's actors are surprisingly private when it comes to their personal lives. A good number of them share no information about their love lives online, and since main stars Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell are the only true household names, it's not like paparazzi are staking out waiting to catch a pic of their dinner dates. Thus, it remains unknown whether much of the cast — Alex Hook, Samora Smallwood, Jordan Doww, Julia Tomosone, and many others — are single or partnered, let alone who those partners may be.
Thankfully, we were able to scrounge up information on the romantic lives of nine of the show's dominant cast members, including its four series regulars. Some of them are dating, some are married, and a few are divorced and single (and in Andie MacDowell's case, very happily so!). Keep reading for a closer look at the real-life romantic status of "The Way Home" cast, starting with the three women who make up its beating heart.
Chyler Leigh ended her decades-long marriage to Nathan West in 2025
Despite being a known name for decades, thanks to her starring role in "Not Another Teen Movie" and her memorable television roles on "Supergirl" and "Grey's Anatomy," Chyler Leigh has traditionally kept a relatively low profile. Part of that may have to do with Leigh settling down young, which gave her little time to party it up around Tinseltown. Leigh married actor Nathan West in 2002, when she was only 20. The couple remained together until 2024, and amicably divorced the year after that.
Leigh and West — who first met at an audition in 1999 — have three children together: Noah, 22, Taelyn, 19, and Anniston, 17. After breaking up, they worked out a plan for custody for their sole minor child and split their assets including two properties in Tennessee. Leigh also pays West alimony but does not appear to harbor any resentment about it. "It's amicable and we're co-parenting, we're doing all the things that we can. But [we] just hit a point where it was like, 'OK, what you want and what I want aren't really lining up anymore," Leigh explained on the "Books That Changed My Life" podcast in May 2026 (via People). "And I'd rather us be on good terms and us not harbor the resentment and the anger."
The podcast marked Leigh's first interview about the divorce, which was not even public knowledge up until that point. If Leigh is dating again, she has kept characteristically quiet about it.
Evan Williams married performer Rotana Tarabzouni in 2024
Evan Williams has appeared in all 40 episodes of "The Way Home," where he plays the adult version of Elliot Augustine, Kat Landry's (Chyler Leigh) childhood best friend who becomes her romantic partner in Season 3 of the series. Offscreen, Williams is also happily taken, having married singer and actor Rotana Tarabzouni in 2024. The couple made their first — and thus far, only — joint public appearance at the Season 2 premiere of "The Way Home" in January 2024. They married six months later.
Though they themselves have not shared much about their romance online, photos of the big day still managed to make their way onto fan accounts after being uploaded by Williams' mom and others. In one, the couple can be seen sweetly touching their foreheads together while holding hands on a platform, surrounded by friends and family.
Like many Hallmark stars, Williams is a native Canadian (Hallmark productions mostly film in Canada), whereas Tarabzouni grew up in Saudi Arabia. Both moved to Los Angeles to further their careers, which is presumably where they met.
Sadie Laflamme-Snow's boyfriend Cameron Martin is a classical singer
Sadie Laflamme-Snow is an integral part of "The Way Home," which centers around three generations of related women. Laflamme-Snow plays Alice Dhawan, representing the youngest of these generations. But in true Hollywood fashion, Laflamme-Snow is significantly older than the teenager she plays on the show. At nearly 27, the star is roughly a decade older than her on-screen counterpart, and her relationship is not child's play. Laflamme-Snow has been dating Cameron Martin for years –- since at least mid-2023, when Martin began appearing on Laflamme-Snow's Instagram.
Like pretty much every other "The Way Home" star, Laflamme-Snow is not especially forthcoming with details about her personal life. Still, her love of Instagram works in our favor, because it has revealed tidbits about Martin and the life the two share. For instance, the pair love to travel and have visited everywhere from Costa Rica to Rome, Italy.
Though Martin's own profile is private, it links to an April 2022 YouTube video from the University of Toronto, showcasing a voice recital. Martin is a classical singer who earned his degree from the school in 2022. He now works for the institution as a development assistant, per his LinkedIn.
After multiple marriages, Andie MacDowell is very happy being on her own
If there is one thing to know about Andie MacDowell, it's that she is very happy being single. MacDowell — who stars as Del Landry, mother of Kat Landry and grandmother of Alice Dhawan, on "The Way Home" — has made it clear that she is in no rush to find a life partner and does not even date anymore. "I want to say, I got really tired. People finally gave up, because everybody would say, 'So, is there a man?' ... Now, nobody asks anymore," she said in an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show." MacDowell, one of the celebs who have embraced going gray, praised her friends and expressed an ease with single life that not every uncoupled person possesses.
MacDowell has tried the romantic love thing, of course. The "Four Weddings and a Funeral" star has been married twice, to Paul Qualley and Rhett Hartzog. MacDowell and Qualley met while shooting a Gap ad in 1985 and were married from 1986 to 1999. They share three children, including Margaret Qualley, who has had a stunning transformation, and is known for her work in the film "The Substance" and the miniseries "Maid." MacDowell started dating businessman (and former high school classmate) Hartzog shortly after her divorce, and the pair married in late 2001. After their divorce three years later, MacDowell settled into independent living. In 2018, she told the Huffington Post, "I'm not dating ... I don't want to play that role anymore."
Jefferson Brown has been married to lawyer Debbie Jorgensen since 2008
Jefferson Brown was a series regular in Seasons 1 and 2 of "The Way Home," and he has continued to appear in later seasons on a more sporadic basis. Brown's character, Colton Landry, died in a car accident in 2000, so all of his appearances have occurred in the past — which, conveniently, is easily accessible for the Landry family, because they have a magical pond on their farm that operates as a time portal.
While Colton's love affair may have been tragically cut short, his portrayer's marriage is alive and well. Brown is married to Debbie Jorgensen, a Toronto-based lawyer. Together they share two children, whose names are not publicly known. In March 2015, Brown documented the birth of one of his children on social media. "I don't always make babies, but when I do they're all like, 'thanks dad,' and I'm all like, 'no, thank you' #blessed," he wrote on X, alongside an adorable photo of the newborn.
It is unclear when Brown's other child was born, but there is a chance the actor was already on Hallmark at the time. Brown is, after all, a longtime staple of the channel. In addition to "The Way Home," Brown appeared in 22 episodes of popular series "When Hope Calls," in addition to half a dozen Hallmark films dating back to 2014's "The Christmas Parade."
Spencer Macpherson married swimwear designer Paige Exell in 2024
On "The Way Home," Spencer Macpherson portrays Jacob Landry, main character Kat Landry's presumed-dead brother. Though Jacob disappeared as a child, Kat's ability to time travel via the family's pond allows her to track him down in an alternate timeline. She then finds out that Jacob traveled back in time himself after falling into the pond as a kid. Macpherson has therefore appeared on the show regularly since his introduction in mid-Season 2, both in the 1814 and present timelines.
Because the character straddles dual timelines, Jacob's love life is quite messy, with a romantic interest in both the distant past and in the present day. Macpherson's own love life is far less complex. The actor is married to swimwear designer Paige Macpherson (née Exell), who owns and operates the brand Patti Jane Swim. The couple first announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2023, after at least three years of dating. They wed in October 2024, in a waterfront ceremony at a Mississauga, Ontario estate. For a look at the couple's gorgeous outdoor ceremony and the lavish reception that followed, take a peek at this Instagram reel, where the actor documented the whole day.
Marnie McPhail-Diamond has been married to actor Reed Diamond for over 20 years
Marnie McPhail-Diamond plays matriarch Del Landry's best friend Rita Richards on "'The Way Home," appearing in a recurring capacity. She first met actor Reed Diamond in 2002, when they were both shooting the film "Scared Silent." The couple wed in 2004 in Ireland, and things are still going strong decades later. In fact, McPhail-Diamond earns the title for longest marriage amongst the cast of "The Way Home." And though that is not exactly a hard title to earn given that the cast skews younger, it is still impressive that McPhail-Diamond has been wed for more than two decades, which is no small feat in Hollywood. McPhail-Diamond and her husband were even in a rock band called Chuck Valiant together at one point, so they clearly enjoy each other's company. The couple has one daughter, who graduated high school in June 2026.
Perhaps the key to their success, McPhail-Diamond and her hubby no longer live in Hollywood and have not for quite some time. They first left Los Angeles for Los Olivos, located two hours north in Wine Country, in pursuit of a quieter life. Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they relocated their family again, this time to Toronto, Canada. "We wanted to give our kid a little city life," Diamond said to Illuminate Magazine. "I'd grown up in New York and my wife had grown up here, and she's a dual citizen and my daughter was a dual citizen. We thought, 'Oh, let's give Toronto a try.'"
Stuart Hughes has one daughter with actor wife Michelle Monteith
Similar to co-star Marnie McPhail-Diamond, Stuart Hughes is an actor married to an actor. Hughes' current wife, Michelle Monteith, is active in the Canadian theater scene, much like he is. Interestingly, Hughes' first wife, Megan Follows, is also a Canadian stage actor who floats in the same circles. Hughes and Follows were married from 1996 to 2010. A year after their divorce, Hughes wed Monteith.
Hughes and Monteith share one child, a daughter born in 2013. Two years after that, they appeared together in a well-reviewed production of "Eurydice," staged by the Soulpepper Theatre Company in Toronto, Canada (Hughes is one of twelve founding members of Soulpepper). Though the spouses clearly adore the theater, both of them pair their stage work with screen appearances. Monteith has guest-starred on a bunch of television shows, many of them Canadian, such as "Nurses" and "Murdoch Mysteries." Hughes' has a much longer list of screen credits than his wife but has also appeared mostly in Canadian projects and mainly on TV. He was, however, in the buzzy 2024 film "The Apprentice," so his resume is not entirely TV movies and lesser-known series.
"The Way Home" is one of Hughes' most high-profile roles, and the actor has appeared in 11 episodes since making his debut in Season 2 in 2024. He portrays Elijah Landry, a farmer and the main family's ancestor, who founded the town of Port Haven in which the show is set.
Jill Frappier is on her second marriage, but timelines are unclear
Veteran actor Jill Frappier has accumulated over 100 screen credits over the course of the last five decades. Half of the star's television and film credits have been in projects between 2016 and the present, and a handful of Hallmark projects are on the list — although it is worth noting that Frappier has worked with Hallmark's competitor, Great American Family, too. In addition to Hallmark films such as "Christmas in Angel Falls" and "Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver," Frappier has appeared in 11 episodes of "The Way Home." She plays Fern Landry on the series, a woman born in 1896 who eventually comes into contact with her great-granddaughter Kat Landry via the aforementioned pond time portal.
While a lot more is known about Frappier's onscreen life than her offscreen one, there are enough tidbits out there to piece together her basic romantic history. She married director and producer Roger Frappier in 1968, but it is not known when the pair divorced. Though the dates remain mysterious, it is known that Jill married John Devlin at some point after divorcing Roger. She and Devlin share one child, son Jamie Haydon-Devlin (Haydon is Jill's maiden name). Haydon-Devlin dabbled in acting in his youth, but now works in forestry, according to a 2026 joint podcast interview he and his mum gave.