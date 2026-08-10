Dating, Married, Or Done? Where All Of Hallmark's The Way Home Couples Stand Today

Romantic partnerships are all over the place on Hallmark's popular series "The Way Home," given the plethora of characters and the time travel elements. In fact, some characters even have dual romances, thanks to the multiple timelines. In real life, however, the cast of "The Way Home" live — and love — only in the present. Here we take a look at the partners of the some of the show's most prominent cast members.

Though "The Way Home" has a massive cast of recurring characters, many of the show's actors are surprisingly private when it comes to their personal lives. A good number of them share no information about their love lives online, and since main stars Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell are the only true household names, it's not like paparazzi are staking out waiting to catch a pic of their dinner dates. Thus, it remains unknown whether much of the cast — Alex Hook, Samora Smallwood, Jordan Doww, Julia Tomosone, and many others — are single or partnered, let alone who those partners may be.

Thankfully, we were able to scrounge up information on the romantic lives of nine of the show's dominant cast members, including its four series regulars. Some of them are dating, some are married, and a few are divorced and single (and in Andie MacDowell's case, very happily so!). Keep reading for a closer look at the real-life romantic status of "The Way Home" cast, starting with the three women who make up its beating heart.