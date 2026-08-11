8 Celebrity Kids Who Are Crushing It At College

Celebrity parents are pretty much the same as any other. Sure, they may not have to worry about the cost of food, clothes, or family trips, but money and fame aren't worth a ton when you have a colicky baby, a defiant preschooler, or a hormonal teen. Most parents, regardless of status, hope these difficulties pass and that their children can follow their own dreams, which in many cases requires a good education first and foremost. There, too, stardom only gets you so far, so any celebrity kid who crushes it in college has definitely made their parents proud.

A little clout and a wad of money can help ease the way through college for a celeb's child, though the college admissions scandal involving Lori Laughlin put that practice under the microscope. After that, though, it's up to the student to decide whether to hit the books hard, spend their time partying, or change courses midway and pursue a different field of interest — or none entirely.

As of this writing, a number of celebrity children are getting ready for campus life, either for the first time or as returning students with some seniority. We've highlighted some standouts among them whose talents and dedication hint at a bright post-grad future; a couple of them have already surpassed their parents by attending college in the first place. Read on and have some hope that the next generation of at least some celeb kids has made good use of their silver spoons and might help make the world a better place.