Hollywood Hunks From The '80s Who Turned Their Co-Star Into Their Real-Life Wife

Sylvester Stallone is pretty famous for his performance as Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky" and "Creed" series. However, Stallone's personal life is filled with a streak of failed relationships. His union with ex-wife Brigitte Nielsen had an unusual start. As a Danish actor in her 20s, Nielsen had to network her way into the industry, so in 1985, she slid a handwritten note with her number on it under Stallone's hotel door. The (oddly) bold move intrigued Stallone, and the two dated on the set of "Rocky IV" while their characters were on opposing sides. While Stallone portrayed the Italian Stallion, Nielsen portrayed Ludmilla Drago, the wife of Rocky's opponent.

The on-screen foes were engaged before they finished filming, and they married in December 1985, less than a month after "Rocky IV" premiered. Nielson told the HuffPost that she was initially hesitant about marrying a man she knew for a short time. She said, "I remember thinking, 'This is too early. This is not right.' At the same time, everybody was going, 'Who wouldn't want to marry Rocky?'"

The marriage fizzled out pretty quickly and ended in divorce in 1987. Despite the tension between the former spouses, Stallone scolded the press for spreading rumors about Nielsen having an affair with a female secretary. When they reprised their roles in "Creed II," Nielsen said she and her ex-husband kept things professional, and she was happy to see other Rocky castmates.