Hollywood Hunks From The '80s Who Turned Their Co-Star Into Their Real-Life Wife
Hollywood actors tend to form close bonds with their castmates, and sometimes, those connections become epic celebrity romances. The 1980s seemed like the heyday for actors in their 20s and 30s to date their attractive co-stars and tie the knot within a couple of years.
From the way the actors met to how long their marriages lasted, not every co-star love story looks the same. Some people paired up with their on-screen love interests while others felt a spark with someone different on set. Other actors weren't on the market when they met their future spouse, but they took a chance once they were single and recognized their attraction. Male actors like Tom Hanks and Michael J. Fox hit the jackpot when it came to finding their life partner and building their families. Hollywood hunks like Dennis Quaid and Sylvester Stallone didn't stick with their co-stars for life, but they were passionate and cemented their icon status through those relationships. Here's a glimpse into four Hollywood couples from the '80s who were co-stars before saying "I do."
Sylvester Stallone had eyes for Brigitte Nielsen on Rocky IV
Sylvester Stallone is pretty famous for his performance as Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky" and "Creed" series. However, Stallone's personal life is filled with a streak of failed relationships. His union with ex-wife Brigitte Nielsen had an unusual start. As a Danish actor in her 20s, Nielsen had to network her way into the industry, so in 1985, she slid a handwritten note with her number on it under Stallone's hotel door. The (oddly) bold move intrigued Stallone, and the two dated on the set of "Rocky IV" while their characters were on opposing sides. While Stallone portrayed the Italian Stallion, Nielsen portrayed Ludmilla Drago, the wife of Rocky's opponent.
The on-screen foes were engaged before they finished filming, and they married in December 1985, less than a month after "Rocky IV" premiered. Nielson told the HuffPost that she was initially hesitant about marrying a man she knew for a short time. She said, "I remember thinking, 'This is too early. This is not right.' At the same time, everybody was going, 'Who wouldn't want to marry Rocky?'"
The marriage fizzled out pretty quickly and ended in divorce in 1987. Despite the tension between the former spouses, Stallone scolded the press for spreading rumors about Nielsen having an affair with a female secretary. When they reprised their roles in "Creed II," Nielsen said she and her ex-husband kept things professional, and she was happy to see other Rocky castmates.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson fell in love while filming abroad
Tom Hanks met his wife Rita Wilson pretty early in his acting career. In the early '80s, Hanks starred on the sitcom "Bosom Buddies," which follows a pair of guys who dress as women to live in an affordable, women-only apartment. Wilson guest starred on an episode and struck a friendship with Hanks, who was married to Samantha Lewes at the time. He had two children with Lewes. On a 2020 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Wilson told Kelly Clarkson about how they instantly connected. "First of all, I love a good storyteller, so anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that," she said. "And my family was very vocal growing up."
Hanks and Wilson reconnected on camera for the 1985 film "Volunteers," and the "Forrest Gump" actor said that they started falling for each other on set. "We're deep in the jungles of Mexico ... It was a magical setting to fall in love and very reflective of our love ever since," Hanks recalled in a 2006 Esquire interview. He was separated from Lewes during filming, which allowed him and Wilson to date and make red carpet appearances as a couple. After his divorce in 1987, Hanks married Wilson in 1988 in Los Angeles and later had two sons, Chet and Truman. The actors became one of the most iconic Hollywood couples of the '80s, thanks to their long-lasting love.
Dennis Quaid hit it off with Meg Ryan after their second movie
Almost a decade after Dennis Quaid became famous, he met his second wife, Meg Ryan, on the set of "Innerspace." The actors played an estranged couple in the 1987 sci-fi film, and Ryan admitted feeling attracted to Quaid in a 1995 Vanity Fair interview. "We were making 'Innerspace,' and he had to do a scene in which he didn't have on any clothes," she said. "All of us were there staring at his abs and going, 'Is there a sound those things make?'"
However, they didn't hit it off until they co-starred in the 1988 thriller "D.O.A.," and they married a few years later on Valentine's Day in 1991. The following year, Quaid and Ryan had their son Jack Quaid, who found his own fame as an actor. The joy in the beginning of their union didn't erase any problems, though. Quaid said that his ex-wife's fame surpassing his intimidated him on "Megyn Kelly Today" in 2018. "We'd go out on the streets of New York, and it would be like, 'Meg! Meg!' And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared," he recalled (via People). The "Parent Trap" actor also battled a cocaine addiction in the '80s and anorexia in the '90s. Ryan supported him through those struggles, but their marriage dissolved due to infidelity in 2001. The "When Harry Met Sally" actor told InStyle, "Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I found out more about that once I was divorced" (via InStyle).
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's platonic bond slowly became love
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan built their real-life romance after acting in a sitcom. Pollan auditioned to play Fox's on-screen love interest in "Family Ties," and the "Back to the Future" star advocated for her to land the role. Both of them were dating other actors when they met in 1985, so they were friends for a while before Fox started falling for her.
In "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," he recalled knowing his co-star was the one when he teased her about what she ate before filming. "The moment she said her first line, I detected a hint of garlic and sensed an opportunity to have a little fun at her expense," Fox said. "At first she said nothing ... But looking me dead in the eyes she said slowly, 'That was mean, and rude, and you're a complete and total f–king a–hole,'" (via Entertainment Tonight). Fox loved that Pollan was comfortable sticking up for herself and admitted he wasn't the nicest guy at the time.
They started dating in 1987 while they filmed "Bright Lights, Big City." Fox told People in 1989 that he asked where the phone was after learning they were both single. They were together for less than a year before Fox popped the question, and the actors married in the summer of 1988. Over three decades later, Fox and Pollan have faced many life changes and challenges as a married couple, including the "Back to the Future" star's early Parkinson's diagnosis.