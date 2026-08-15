10 Celebs Who Married Their Fans

It's a fairy tale as old as time. A teenager plasters their bedroom walls with pinup posters of the day's dreamiest pop star or young Hollywood heartthrob. In the real world, the chances of a teen meeting their celebrity crush are nearly nonexistent. But this is La La Land, and dreams come true every day. These fans not only got to meet their crush, but they also got to marry them.

Some of these lucky crushees are famous themselves, while others are regular civilians in the right place at the right time. Not every one of these couples is still together, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate their unions or the way they met.

Who tried to deny the level of their partner's fandom? Who knew right away that a band's frontman was going to be the father of her children? Who served as the president of her future husband's fan club? Who met their future spouse backstage at one of their concerts? Read on to learn about their lovelorn childhood and adult fantasies. Have a famous crush yourself? Remember, it's a small world after all. Your crush today could be your partner tomorrow.