10 Celebs Who Married Their Fans
It's a fairy tale as old as time. A teenager plasters their bedroom walls with pinup posters of the day's dreamiest pop star or young Hollywood heartthrob. In the real world, the chances of a teen meeting their celebrity crush are nearly nonexistent. But this is La La Land, and dreams come true every day. These fans not only got to meet their crush, but they also got to marry them.
Some of these lucky crushees are famous themselves, while others are regular civilians in the right place at the right time. Not every one of these couples is still together, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate their unions or the way they met.
Who tried to deny the level of their partner's fandom? Who knew right away that a band's frontman was going to be the father of her children? Who served as the president of her future husband's fan club? Who met their future spouse backstage at one of their concerts? Read on to learn about their lovelorn childhood and adult fantasies. Have a famous crush yourself? Remember, it's a small world after all. Your crush today could be your partner tomorrow.
Billie Joe Armstrong and Adrienne Armstrong met at a Green Day concert
In 1989, Green Day released their debut album, "39/Smooth." The album did not make instant rock stars out of the band; however, they were able to establish a loyal following of fans in the California punk scene. It also gave them the opportunity to tour the country. One of those fans was Adrienne Armstrong (née Nesser), who met Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong at a show in Minneapolis in 1990. The pair became fast friends and tried to make a long-distance relationship work. But due to Armstrong's touring schedule, things did not initially work out. Eventually, they found their way to each other and married in 1994.
Decades later, the couple is still going strong. They have two sons, Joey and Jakob. "We started out as kids — now here we are spending our middle age together," Armstrong told People. "It's a beautiful thing. We've been through so much in our life, and we've always been able to come out stronger. I'll take all of the good and the bad; I wouldn't change a thing."
If you're wondering whether the songwriter has penned any love songs about his wife, the answer is yes. Adrienne has served as Armstrong's muse for three Green Day tunes, "2,000 Light Years Away," "80," and "Westbound Sign." The punk rock band is also still going strong, having sold 103 million albums worldwide. In 2015, Green Day was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Katie Holmes dreamed of marrying Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise, with his million-dollar smile, incredible acting talent, and natural charisma, became the biggest movie star in Hollywood after the release of 1986's "Top Gun." Katie Holmes was just 7 years old in 1986, so it's definitely true that Tom Cruise has a bigger age gap with ex-wife Katie Holmes than we realized.
Cruise and Holmes met in 2005, and the "Rain Man" actor fell instantly in love. "I knew I wanted to marry Kate when I met her," Cruise told The New York Times Style Magazine (via "Today"). The pair embarked on a fairy-tale romance, and the media called them TomKat. Eight weeks after going public with their romance, the "Jerry Maguire" star asked Holmes to marry him. For Holmes, it truly was the stuff of girlhood dreams. The "Dawson's Creek" actor admitted to having posters of Cruise on her bedroom walls when she lived in Toledo, Ohio. "I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise," she admitted (via Vogue).
The couple went on to have one daughter, Suri, who was born in 2006. Unfortunately, TomKat was not built to last. Holmes filed for divorce in 2012. If we take a look inside Tom Cruise's relationship with Katie Holmes, it appears that Scientology may have driven the couple apart. The "Batman Begins" star was granted sole custody of Suri, and Cruise and his daughter are reportedly estranged. In 2026, People reported that Suri legally changed her last name to Noelle, which is her mother's middle name.
Gwyneth Paltrow was a fan of Coldplay before meeting Chris Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow first heard a Coldplay tune in 2000 and immediately became a fan of the British band. She went to one of their shows, and the romance-hungry media fueled false rumors that the Oscar winner and frontman Chris Martin were dating.
Paltrow's father, Bruce Paltrow, died in the fall of 2002. A few weeks later, the grief-stricken daughter attended a Coldplay show in hopes that it would lighten her mood. That's when she met Martin for the first serendipitous time. "[H]e was just so sweet," she said in an interview on "Call Her Daddy." "I met him when he was, like, 25, and I had just turned 30 ... I really didn't even think we would go out."
Paltrow attended another Coldplay concert in Ireland, and that's when the "Seven" star knew. "[T]here are certain things that kind of have felt preordained in my life," she added. "My children feel to me like the whole reason I'm on this Earth. And so when I met him, there was a very deep thing there ... I knew he was going to be the father of my kids." The pop star and the movie star started dating and were married the following year. They have two children together. However, the pair decided to "consciously uncouple" in 2014. "Family structure can be reinvented, and divorce doesn't have to be devastating," Paltrow told the Evening Standard.
Nick Cannon had pictures of Mariah Carey on his wall growing up
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's full relationship timeline reveals a whirlwind romance that nobody saw coming. Sparks first flew in 2008 on the set of Carey's music video for her song "Bye Bye," in which Cannon played the pop star's love interest. They dated for just a few weeks before getting married in the Bahamas. "We really do feel we are soulmates," Carey told People in 2008. "I never felt a love like this was in the cards for me."
Cannon and Carey welcomed twin babies, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011. However, the pop singer and the "America's Got Talent" host would not last, and they separated in 2014. How do Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon really get along since their divorce? Their relationship has reportedly gotten stronger. Cannon continues to speak highly of his ex-wife. For him, marrying Carey was truly a boyhood dream come true. "I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife," Cannon told "The Shade Room" (via YouTube) in 2023. "And the fact that she's the coolest person I ever met. She's just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what's happening in life. I'm like, 'Wow, a person can really operate like that and don't allow negative energy into they space.' When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She's a gift from God."
Hailey Bieber is more of a Belieber than she originally let on
At the end of the 2010s, teenage Justin Bieber became an international pop idol. Tween and teen millennials and Gen Z girls bought into the Canadian's mix of sheer musical talent, cute pinup looks, and a fashion-forward swoop haircut. His loyal legion of fans became known as Beliebers.
There is a now-famous 2009 video of the "One Time" singer meeting his future wife, then 15-year-old Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), with her dad, Stephen Baldwin, backstage at the "Today" show. Despite the kismet meeting, Hailey denied her fandom. "I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone," she told Vogue in 2019. "It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap."
But the internet is forever. Various publications, like Cosmopolitan and Billboard, dug up old social media quotes showing Hailey's Belieber fandom. She even shipped Justin and Selena Gomez in a 2011 tweet (via Instagram). "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word." And here's a retweet (via Billboard) from 2011: "@justinbieber: I love you soo much— hmmmm I wonder...?" The couple started dating around 2014 and got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024.
Josh Duhamel called Fergie 'the crush of a lifetime'
The Black Eyed Peas were among the biggest bands of the early aughts. The hip-hop dance group appeared in a Season 2 episode of the hit series "Las Vegas" in 2004. During rehearsal, Josh Duhamel, who co-starred on the drama, approached the band's lead singer, Fergie. "After they finished rehearsing, I was walking out, and all of a sudden, she was walking toward me," Duhamel told Best Life (via People). "I was like, 'Oh boy.' She stopped. And this is so sad, but I said, in this desperate voice, 'You're hot!' The crush of a lifetime, and that was my line!"
Despite the near-disaster, the TV star and the pop singer started dating and tied the knot in 2009. They have one son together named Axl Jack. The couple announced their separation in 2017 and divorced two years later. "We're just very different," explained Duhamel on an episode of "The Skinny Confidential" podcast. "[W]e just have different views of the world, and that's okay."
Duhamel remarried and has opted to give up the LA scene for a much quieter environment. The "Ransom Canyon" star told Parade in 2025, "Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it's removed from everything. The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other — making memories, spending time with family and friends."
Susan Benedetto served as the president of Tony Bennett's fan club
Tony Bennett had already been married twice when he met 19-year-old Susan Benedetto (née Crow) backstage at one of his concerts in 1985. Benedetto had grown up listening to the crooner and served as president of his fan club. Despite their nearly 40-year age gap, the pair hit it off. "It tickled me that someone of her age was so devoted to my music," Bennett wrote in his 2016 book "Just Getting Started" (via Us Weekly). "I not only agreed to say hello to her backstage but asked her to be my date for the evening, and that's how it all really began."
The May-December couple started dating. However, they did not get married until over 20 years later, in 2007. Bennett penned an Instagram post celebrating their wedding anniversary in 2020, writing, "Susan inspired the lyrics I wrote for 'All For You,' and I once again dedicate this song to her today."
The couple became heavily involved with philanthropy and together founded the nonprofit Exploring the Arts, which supports art programs around the United States. They were together until Bennett's death in 2023. Even though the singer had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, he still told his wife he loved her. "He would wake up every day and still say that," Benedetto told "Today." "He woke up happy every day. ... That was the only blessing. He woke up happy. And he's just like, 'Susan. You're the best thing that ever happened to me.'
Jason Momoa fell for Lisa Bonet when he was 8 years old
In the 1980s, Lisa Bonet appeared on one of the most popular sitcoms in the world, "The Cosby Show." The instant pinup star started acting on the show in 1984 when she was 16 years old. Out on the plains of Iowa, Jason Momoa developed a crush on Bonet. "I was 8 years old and I saw her on the TV and I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,'" he joked on James Corden's "The Late Late Show" in 2017 (via ET Online). "I was like, 'I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I'm going to get you.' I'm a full-fledged stalker."
Momoa and Bonet met at a jazz club in 2005. The "Game of Thrones" star felt an instant attraction. "F***ing fireworks going off inside me," he recalled. Momoa was able to pull it together, and the couple started dating. They went on to have two kids. However, the pair opted to wait until 2017 to walk down the aisle. Unfortunately, they turned out to be one of those celeb couples who seemed like a perfect pairing but weren't meant to be. The "Aquaman" star and the "High Fidelity" actor split in 2022. Did long distance really sever Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's marriage? It's possible because many of Momoa's acting projects take him around the world. By public accounts, however, the former couple parted on good terms and remain friendly co-parents.
Jodie Turner-Smith was Team Pacey all the way
In the late 1990s, the teen drama "Dawson's Creek" produced a rabid fan base intent on choosing whether to romantically side with Dawson Leery or his childhood best friend/romantic rival Pacey Witter. In 2020, Jodie Turner-Smith revealed to W Magazine (via E! Online) the identity of her first-ever crush. "It was Pacey from 'Dawson's Creek,'" she said. "I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple." Her crush shows that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's age gap is bigger than we thought.
Jackson and Turner-Smith met at Usher's birthday party in 2018 and started secretly dating. Jackson told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" about the couple's role-reversal proposal. "[W]e were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic," he said (via Us Weekly). "And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes." The "Fringe" star added that he told Turner-Smith that he would like to properly ask her father and stepdad for her hand in marriage. After getting their approval, Jackson proposed the more traditional way on bended knee. They got married in 2019.
The couple welcomed a daughter in 2020. Everything seemed to be going well for the lovebirds. The "Queen & Slim" star told Net-a-Porter in 2020, "I'm really in love with my husband ... I'm doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to." Despite the pair's many public declarations of love, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in 2023.
Naomi Odenkirk knew that she was going to marry Bob Odenkirk before she met him
Naomi Odenkirk (née Yomtov) is a talent manager and producer. Her credits include "No Hard Feelings" and "Lucky Hank." She developed a crush on writer/producer/comedian/actor Bob Odenkirk but was hesitant to meet him. In a 2014 issue of Playboy, Naomi talked about her reservations. "People would offer to introduce me to him, but I didn't want to force it. I would say, 'No, no, no,'" she explained (via People). "A week later I was driving around doing errands, and I thought, that's the man I'm going to marry. It popped into my head just like that."
Naomi and Bob finally met face to face and began dating. "Right from the start it had been awesome, and I was having such a great time with her and three weeks in, she goes, 'Okay, let me tell you a story," Odenkirk told The Wall Street Journal. "A year and a half before we went out on a date, I saw you and I had this flash of insight that we're going to get married, and I told my roommate and I told my mother.'"
The "Better Call Saul" star did not get spooked by her confession. They married in 1997 and share two children. Naomi currently serves as her husband's manager through her co-owned management company, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. OPE Partners produced Bob's films "Normal" and "Nobody." Her impressive client list includes Jenna Fischer and Ayo Edebiri.