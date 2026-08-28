Side-By-Side Pics Of The Biggest Western Heartthrobs In Their Heyday And Decades Later

During the Golden Age of Hollywood, the Western dominated the box office. They could be made on the cheap at sprawling California ranches that served as reusable movie sets, and they came with built-in conflict that tapped into questions of national identity. The Sid Richardson Museum, which houses paintings of the American West, wrote, "The cowboys, outlaws, frontier families, and vast open landscapes feel instantly recognizable. But these images do more than tell stories. They shape how generations imagine American history."

The Western was a solid box-office draw for another reason, too: audiences liked seeing swoon-worthy heroes on screen, galloping across picturesque landscapes in an attempt to tame their wild loves. It was such a popular genre, in fact, that many of the biggest heartthrobs of the day dabbled in stories about cowboys, cementing the idea of a Western hero as an all-American man worth not only rooting for, but falling in love with.

Not every Western star was a "heartthrob," of course; you wouldn't find anyone describing the gruff, uber-manly John Wayne that way. There were plenty of other types of Western stars, though, plenty of famous faces that offered a softer, dreamier vision. As they aged — and as the Western itself evolved over the years — some of the biggest Western heartthrobs hung up their spurs and focused on other types of movies. Others made Westerns their enduring legacies, their faces connected forever to the way we think about American history on screen. Read on to get a peek at the biggest Western heartthrobs in their heyday, alongside photos of them several decades later.