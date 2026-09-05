How Taylor Swift Learned To Cope With Fame Over The Years
When one thinks of defining moments in Taylor Swift's illustrious career, a few things come to mind. Her 58 Grammy nominations (of which she's won a whopping 14), her Eras Tour, her feud with record executive Scooter Braun, and, of course, her beef with Kanye West. The latter started way back in 2009 when he took the mic from her during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the VMAs with the now infamous phrase, "Imma let you finish," before he told everyone Beyoncé deserved the award more.
It might be safe to say that that was the first time the "You Belong With Me" songstress truly felt fame's burning sting. Sources told Rolling Stone that the songstress was "hysterically crying" in the aftermath of West's disrespectful actions. He was (rightfully) removed from the venue after, but what happened that night arguably has, in many ways, defined Swift's career and how she's handled the spotlight ever since. She admitted as much in her Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana." She explained that, because of the venue's acoustics, it sounded like the crowd was loudly booing her and agreeing with West's assertion (this was, in fact, not the case). But it was still a defining moment for the pop star. "For someone who's built their whole belief system on getting people to clap for you. The whole crowd booing is a pretty formative experience," she said in the doc (via Stylist).
The sordid incident only amplified the inner voice telling Swift that she wasn't good enough. It drove her to work harder, do better, prove them all wrong. It is, perhaps, the reason her career exploded like it did. "It was all fueled by not feeling like I belonged there," she admitted. She's found better ways to cope with fame since.
Taylor Swift turned the online hate she received into an iconic album
On the outside, it might have appeared like she brushed off the whole 2009 VMAs affair, but Taylor Swift's feud with Kanye West hurt her more than we ever knew. Plus, Kim Kardashian entered the chat in 2016 when West reignited his beef with Swift by releasing his track "Famous," which included the lyric, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous." He was seemingly referring to the VMAs incident, absolving himself from any blame because it only thrust Swift further into the spotlight.
Long story short: Swift (understandably) objected to the song, and said she didn't approve it beforehand. West and Kardashian claimed otherwise. Then the reality TV star released a recording on social media of West asking Swift's permission to use her name in the song. Swift gave it, but later claimed she never heard the entire song before its release, so she had no idea West would be referring to her in that manner. "You cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard," Swift said in a subsequent statement (via Fox News). Kardashian not-so-subtly referred to Swift as a snake on social media amid the brawl, and the songstress received a ton of online hate. #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty topped the trends on X, and Swift was left wondering if she could continue her career amid the humiliation and hatred. But she did, and she turned the hate into her iconic "Reputation" album, which teemed with serpent insignia.
Swift told fans during her "Reputation" tour that it's important not to give in to the bullies. "[It] doesn't have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead," she said (per Fox News).
She shifted her focus from the critics to her fans
After her very public fallout with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Taylor Swift underwent a stunning transformation and made a major comeback with her "Reputation" album. But she didn't just use music as a coping mechanism; she also made a conscious decision to turn her attention from the critics to her fans. She's been no stranger to people criticizing her and telling her she can't do certain things, but her motto has always been to stay true to herself, and make music that will resonate with her base.
In August 2026, Swift touched on this perspective during "The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective." "I'm making music because I'm playing for the fans," Swift said. "I'm putting this out for people who care about it and who look to music as a way to cope with their life in the way that I did." She explained that she'd learned that making music simply for the sake of having others sing your praises is not the right way to go about it. "If you're still doing it [regardless of validation], then you love it for the right reasons," she argued.
Experts at the University of Oregon argue that this approach is part of what has made Swift such a successful artist. Because of the effort to connect with her fans and speak to them through her music, the mega star appealed to millions who could relate to everything Swift said about heartbreak and everything in between. "The subjects of her songs are very relatable. I'm a 38-year-old male and I can listen to her songs, even those she wrote when she was 20, and connect with them,"Associate Professor of Music Theory Drew Nobile noted on the university's School of Music and Dance website.
Taylor Swift repeats a mantra to herself when things get tough
Fame might look glamorous from the outside, but that kind of lifestyle looks a lot different when you're actually living it. It certainly has its highs, but the lows can be brutal. Many former child stars have been honest about the downsides of fame at a young age, and Taylor Swift has experienced those herself. During her appearance on "The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective," the "Fate of Ophelia" songstress said she came up with a mantra to help her remember why she needs to push through the hard days.
"I go through several processes and coping mechanisms that I've gone through over the years," she explained. "And one of them is saying, 'You chose this. You chose this every day. You could have opted out of this any day before it got unmanageably big.' And I decided not to because I love it that much." This has seemingly been her mindset for years.
During a 2014 interview with Esquire, Swift admitted that, while she loves making music, she doesn't always enjoy everything that comes with it. "That's what I don't like about celebrity culture and the obsession with it, and the takedown culture that we seem to be in. You have celebrities who are pushed to the brink of a public meltdown," she explained, adding that the tabloids have everyone believing that all celebs are fake with multiple skeletons trying to break out of their closets. She resolved that she would not give the public that satisfaction. "I'm not gonna let them make me have a meltdown," Swift promised. She's made good on that since.
She admitted that she sometimes likes to clap back at the critics
Taylor Swift got very candid about some of the tragic details of her life during "The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective, but she also shared how she hasn't been afraid to confront the things (and people) that have hurt her. Swifties know this all too well (no pun intended). Not only has Swift sported multiple revenge dresses that completely stole the spotlight, she's also penned many songs about her enemies.
"Sometimes it fuels it. Sometimes when people are mocking me, it's really fun to mock them back," the "Bad Blood" singer said during "The Icon Sessions." And as it turns out, she does put a lot of thought into those songs, and sometimes deliberately tries to confuse the very people that inspired the track in the first place. "Sometimes I like to just use words that they have to look up in order to talk s**t about," she quipped. That's certainly one healthy way to cope with the weight of fame and other people's unsolicited opinions — and one particular song comes to mind: "Blank Space," from Swift's record-breaking "1989" record.
In 2013, before releasing the pop LP, Swift shared with Vanity Fair how she thought the way the media's obsession with her dating life was "frankly a little sexist." She lamented how the tabloids had turned her into the caricature of a desperate woman who is a "clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend." She added, "It's why I have to avoid the tabloid part of our culture, because they turn you into a fictional character." She made that "fictional character" real in the lyrics and music video for "Blank Space," portraying the person the media had made her out to be.
Taylor Swift has relied on her friends to help her cope with fame
When the world gets you down, you call your girlfriends and weather that bedlam together. At least, that's what Taylor Swift does when fame's weight gets to her. In fact, this is the real reason Swift crafted her girls-only squad.
Chatting with Harper's Bazaar back in 2017, the "Fortnight" songstress shared that her friends are her grounding force when the fame maelstrom becomes too much. She specifically named model and TV personality Gigi Hadid, noting, "As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people." She added that Hadid has a sound ethos when it comes to her work ethic. "Gigi's [No. 1] rule is to treat people the way she'd want to be treated, so she's on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are and actually listens to their response," Swift explained.
In a 2015 interview with Vogue, the "Out of the Woods" songstress admitted that her circle of friends acts as a buffer against the onslaught of press about her love life, and that she built her girl squad because of "the way people were overreacting to my life." She added, "I was really irritated by the whole serial-dater play that people tried to make about me."
She focused on 'carving out a human life within a public life'
While having a candid chat with Sir Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone in 2020, Taylor Swift talked about how she had managed to keep her public and private life mostly separate. She told McCartney that she took a page from his book because she admired how he'd gone about "carving out a human life within a public life." She added that personal relationships, especially romantic ones, can be really hard to start and maintain when you're a famous superstar. Swift confessed that it's nerve-wracking "when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."
That someone for her was British actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated from 2017 to 2023. The couple kept their relationship very private. Swift mentioned that it was a challenge. "I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow," she remarked. Her solution was to start focusing on making her private life more meaningful, which made the tabloid headlines sting a little less because, in the end, they really didn't know anything substantial. In her "Miss Americana" documentary, Swift shared how having this secure relationship helped her navigate some of the toughest public fiascos in her career.
During "The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective," Swift reiterated that, while her songs certainly chronicle her real-life experiences, she doesn't use it as an escape. It's more of a reckoning. "I never turned to music to forget my human experience," she clarified. "I turned to music to remember it."
Taylor Swift appointed a security detail to feel safe
When you're as famous as Taylor Swift, security isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. But the star didn't initially want to have her own security detail because she didn't necessarily want to feel that she was as famous as she was. "I fought the idea of having security for a very long time, because I really value normalcy. I really do," she told Esquire in 2014. "I like to be able to take a drive by myself. Haven't done that in six years," she admitted. Why? Because of all the men who have threatened her over the years, which means going out in public without somebody to protect her from these individuals would be incredibly ill-advised.
Swift has dealt with numerous stalkers; some have even tried to break into her house, with one doing so successfully (twice) while she was away. "Police found him napping in the bed of her NYC apartment. He just showered in her private bathroom and was as fresh as a demented little daisy. He was waiting for her," Jake Brennan shared on his true-crime podcast, "Disgraceland" (via New York Post). Security checks at the songstress' concerts are also very thorough, with facial recognition being implemented to ensure none of her known stalkers enter the arena.
Swift admitted to Esquire that this is a very scary reality of her life. "This is the strange and sad part of my life that I try not to think about," she conceded. "I try to be lighthearted about it, because I don't ever want to be scared. I don't want to be walking down the street scared. And when I have security, I don't have to be scared."