How Taylor Swift Learned To Cope With Fame Over The Years

When one thinks of defining moments in Taylor Swift's illustrious career, a few things come to mind. Her 58 Grammy nominations (of which she's won a whopping 14), her Eras Tour, her feud with record executive Scooter Braun, and, of course, her beef with Kanye West. The latter started way back in 2009 when he took the mic from her during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the VMAs with the now infamous phrase, "Imma let you finish," before he told everyone Beyoncé deserved the award more.

It might be safe to say that that was the first time the "You Belong With Me" songstress truly felt fame's burning sting. Sources told Rolling Stone that the songstress was "hysterically crying" in the aftermath of West's disrespectful actions. He was (rightfully) removed from the venue after, but what happened that night arguably has, in many ways, defined Swift's career and how she's handled the spotlight ever since. She admitted as much in her Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana." She explained that, because of the venue's acoustics, it sounded like the crowd was loudly booing her and agreeing with West's assertion (this was, in fact, not the case). But it was still a defining moment for the pop star. "For someone who's built their whole belief system on getting people to clap for you. The whole crowd booing is a pretty formative experience," she said in the doc (via Stylist).

The sordid incident only amplified the inner voice telling Swift that she wasn't good enough. It drove her to work harder, do better, prove them all wrong. It is, perhaps, the reason her career exploded like it did. "It was all fueled by not feeling like I belonged there," she admitted. She's found better ways to cope with fame since.