Kavan Smith: Enchanting Facts About The Hallmark Hunk

The following article mentions mental health.

Most Hallmark fans likely saw Kavan Smith for the first time in 2010, when he starred alongside Shannen Doherty in the channel's original movie "Growing the Big One." The film, which was about pumpkin farming, would eventually grow into a fruitful partnership that made Smith one of the network's biggest stars ... but at the time, he had no idea it would lead to a long-term relationship with the channel. "I didn't consider myself a Hallmark actor as I'm not that classic Hollywood beauty for a guy," he later told MediaVillage, though we're sure legions of "When Calls The Heart" fans would disagree. He added, "The great thing about Hallmark is the throwback to the old Hollywood studio system. If they like you, and you work hard, you are rewarded with more work."

The Hallmark hunk's time on the network isn't his only foray into television stardom, however. The Hallmark-heavy half of Smith's filmography is actually his second act as an actor; he had a whole separate claim to fame for his first few decades in the industry. Read on for some enchanting facts about Smith's entire career, from his early days on Canadian sci-fi to his time behind the camera as part of Hallmark's writing team.