All Of The Holiday Movies You Can Expect To See Soap Stars Pop Up In This Year

Across the various cable networks, 2023 looks to be a banner year for soap stars appearing in holiday films. Hallmark Channel, Great American Family (GAC), Netflix, and BET all have an incredible amount of movies premiering in late 2023, all of which promise to spread holiday cheer. Mainstays such as Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan, "General Hospital") and Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa Donovan, "Days of Our Lives) among others will grace our screens for more Christmas fun.

Hallmark has already led the pack with its 2023 Christmas in July slate, whetting our appetites for soap stars in Christmas-themed films with "All My Children" alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca Montgomery) in "Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up," the sequel to 2022's well-received, "Haul Out the Holly." The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes didn't wipe out the network's Christmas movie season, as they had mostly been filmed earlier in the year. It seems that many of the other networks also had similar foresight, as numerous films have been announced.

Let's take a look at the cavalcade of holiday movies premiering this season.