Prince William's Behavior Prior To Kate Middleton's Sad Health News Make So Much Sense Now

Although the royals have a history of not speaking out about press rumors, be they true or false, Kate Middleton's social media video also makes it clear why Prince William never released an official statement about his wife amid all the speculation. It seems he was more than likely waiting until his wife felt comfortable speaking out.

Something William continued to do following Kate's diagnosis is make a handful of public appearances, but those who saw him before the news was made public have shared how he stayed quiet about Kate. Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of the Diana Award (which honors William and Harry, Duke of Sussex's mom, Princess Diana), interacted with William at the annual Diana Award event on March 14, 2024, and shared how his behavior made a lot more sense in the wake of Kate's video.

"He said that it was refreshing to hear all the amazing things the young people were doing. In the context now, knowing he was dealing with so much and that he was in a place where there was such positivity, it was refreshing," Ojo told People, noting William didn't speak to him about Kate. "When you're dealing with such bad news, you need hope and positivity, and the event was all about that." Now we know William wasn't keeping schtum about Kate for suspicious reasons — he was simply waiting for her to address the world.