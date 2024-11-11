Inside Joe Jonas' Star-Studded Relationship History

Singer-songwriter and former Disney Channel star Joe Jonas has had his fair share of relationships over the years. From high school romances to summer flings to being married with children, the middle Jonas brother has seemingly done and seen it all in the world of dating. On top of that, many of his exes are just as, if not more, famous than he is.

Advertisement

Jonas first found love during his teenage years. Remember the Jonas Brothers' 2005 debut single "Mandy"? Well, it's actually about Joe's very first girlfriend, Mandy Van Duyne. "Mandy is our childhood friend that has always been a part of our lives. She dated Joe at one point. Although they are no longer together, they will be best friends forever," the brotherly trio said in an old AOL interview (via Songfacts).

By 2006, Joe Jonas had found himself dating a fellow musician and Disney Channel star. He went out with AJ Michalka of Aly & AJ, who were touring with the Jonas Brothers at the time. That relationship only lasted a year, but it came with an important milestone nonetheless. In a 2016 interview with MTV, Michalka revealed that Jonas was her very first kiss. (She seems convinced it was his first kiss, too.) But as Jonas' star continued to rise, his relationships started to become even more high-profile. This begs the question of just how many A-listers he's been involved with.

Advertisement