Inside Joe Jonas' Star-Studded Relationship History
Singer-songwriter and former Disney Channel star Joe Jonas has had his fair share of relationships over the years. From high school romances to summer flings to being married with children, the middle Jonas brother has seemingly done and seen it all in the world of dating. On top of that, many of his exes are just as, if not more, famous than he is.
Jonas first found love during his teenage years. Remember the Jonas Brothers' 2005 debut single "Mandy"? Well, it's actually about Joe's very first girlfriend, Mandy Van Duyne. "Mandy is our childhood friend that has always been a part of our lives. She dated Joe at one point. Although they are no longer together, they will be best friends forever," the brotherly trio said in an old AOL interview (via Songfacts).
By 2006, Joe Jonas had found himself dating a fellow musician and Disney Channel star. He went out with AJ Michalka of Aly & AJ, who were touring with the Jonas Brothers at the time. That relationship only lasted a year, but it came with an important milestone nonetheless. In a 2016 interview with MTV, Michalka revealed that Jonas was her very first kiss. (She seems convinced it was his first kiss, too.) But as Jonas' star continued to rise, his relationships started to become even more high-profile. This begs the question of just how many A-listers he's been involved with.
Joe Jonas is on Taylor Swift's list of exes
During the summer of 2008, Jonas began dating an up-and-coming Taylor Swift. The two got together around the time Swift started making guest appearances at Jonas Brothers concerts in July and August. But the thing about summer flings is that they usually have an autumn expiration date. In November 2008, Swift confirmed they had broken up — and that the way Jonas ended things off was similarly brief.
On an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Swift described Jonas as "the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18. ... I looked at the call log — it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record" (via MTV News). The breakup inspired Swift to write the song "Forever & Always," which was released that same month. Swift told People the song is about "watching somebody completely fade away in a relationship and wondering what you did wrong."
Jonas seemed fairly unbothered by the song, telling Seventeen magazine in 2009 that he found it "flattering. It's always nice to hear their side of the story." Nevertheless, Joe and the Jonas Brothers fired back that same year with their song "Much Better." In the track's opening line, Joe declares, "I get a rep for breakin' hearts. Now I'm done with superstars." But was he, really?
Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato brought Camp Rock to life
In his earlier days, Joe Jonas had a habit of briefly dating women he had performed with. Around the time Taylor Swift dropped "Forever & Always" in November 2008, Jonas started seeing fellow actor Camilla Belle after the pair met on the set of a Jonas Brothers music video. By July 2009, Belle's rep confirmed to People that the pair had split but would remain friends.
However, more people are likely to remember when Jonas began dating fellow Disney star Demi Lovato the following year. In the 2008 Disney Channel original movie "Camp Rock," Jonas and Lovato's characters fell in love. By 2010, life had imitated art. Lovato confirmed the two were dating that March. "He is my best friend, and he is incredible," Lovato told Access Hollywood's Billy Bush. She called Jonas a "complete gentleman" who would "[treat] me to the most amazing places."
But just like summer camp, this romance was over before they knew it. In May 2010, it was confirmed that Jonas and Lovato had split. But despite calling things off with Joe, Lovato still joined the Jonas Brothers on their world tour just a few months later. They've seemingly remained on good terms ever since and have been seen together as recently as 2021.
Joe Jonas dated three more celebrities from 2010 to 2015
Joe Jonas went on something of a dating spree during the first half of the 2010s. He got together with "Twilight" star Ashley Greene in the summer of 2010 — shortly after he and Lovato called it quits. This relationship would mark another romantic milestone for Jonas. In a 2016 Reddit AMA, the pop star revealed that he actually lost his virginity to Greene. However, this kissing and telling did prompt an apparent clapback from Greene on Instagram. In any case, reps for Jonas and Greene confirmed they had split by March 2011.
Jonas apparently stayed single for a time before linking up with model Blanda Eggenschwiler in November 2012. The couple dated for about a year and nine months. In August 2014, Jonas' rep confirmed that the pair had ended things. This appears to have been Jonas' longest public relationship up until that point.
But Jonas had a return to form in 2015. That summer, he started dating fashion model Gigi Hadid. They were first spotted together that June, and even went on a double date with Taylor Swift and then-boyfriend Calvin Harris — proving there was no "Bad Blood" between Swift and Jonas. Jonas and Hadid ended up splitting after only five months, but there aren't any hard feelings there, either. According to a source familiar with the situation, it all came down to their work schedules.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married and divorced
In 2016, Joe Jonas started dating the woman who would become his wife. News broke that Jonas had been spotted cuddling up to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner that November. Less than a year later, the pair announced on Instagram that they had gotten engaged. Jonas and Turner had not one but two weddings, first tying the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019. They then had a second ceremony in Paris the following month.
Jonas and Turner welcomed their first child in July 2020. They had a second baby girl in July 2022. But then, in September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce, calling his marriage to Turner "irretrievably broken." Things got a bit ugly shortly after when Turner — a UK native — sued Jonas, alleging that he was wrongfully keeping their children in the States. Jonas and Turner diffused the situation the following month by reaching a new custody agreement. Turner later told Vogue that Jonas was a "great father" and that they would do their best to figure out co-parenting.
The divorce was finalized in September 2024. With the legal issues out of the way, Turner recently opened up about her marriage to Jonas, telling Harper's Bazaar that their relationship was "beautiful" but "hard." She cites being homesick for England as part of the reason why things didn't work out.
Joe Jonas' first post-divorce romance was short lived
A few months after filing for divorce from Turner, Jonas began seeing model Stormi Bree. The pair were first spotted together in January 2024 (a couple months after Turner started dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson). Jonas and Bree continually engaged in PDA throughout the first half of the year, though they never officially announced their relationship.
Then, in early June, Us Weekly broke the news that Jonas and Bree had decided to pump the brakes after only five months of dating. One anonymous insider told the outlet that the reason for the split came down to Jonas having a lot on his plate. "Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now," they explained. Page Six corroborated this report, with a separate source adding that Joe had been "busy working on his solo album."
Us Weekly's source also noted that Jonas "doesn't feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody. If it happens, it happens. But he's really happy with where things are at right now."