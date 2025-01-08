4 Red Flags In Zendaya & Tom Holland's Relationship
Zendaya and Tom Holland are the internet's sweetheart couple, winning fans over with their scandal-free relationship, endearing chemistry, and overall good vibes. We certainly felt the butterflies when the couple subtly announced their engagement with Zendaya showing up to the Golden Globes with a stunning engagement ring. This was especially satisfying because we'd clocked all the signs that Tom Holland and Zendaya were headed for marriage ages ago. That said, even the internet's favorite couple isn't without a few red flags that could potentially break all our hearts.
For starters, the couple officially publicized their relationship in 2021, years after sparking rumors when they starred together in 2016's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. This was yet another instance of the actors who played Spider-Man and his love interest ending up in a real-life romance. For context, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, who portrayed the iconic characters in the trilogy that started with 2002's "Spider-Man," also dated. Similarly, in 2012, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, dated until their breakup in 2015.
It certainly seems like "Spider-Man" sets are breeding grounds for love, but none of these relationships have stood the test of time. We sure hope Zendaya and Holland can break the trend — but are the odds really in their favor?
Tom Holland seems more vocal about his love
It's not uncommon for one partner to be more expressive than the other, and in many situations, this dynamic can create a healthy balance. However, in some cases, it can lead to resentment. From the beginning, Tom Holland has been far more expressive about his love than Zendaya. For instance, he posted a photo of her on Instagram as early as July 2016, but she didn't return the favor until that November.
Additionally, the way they talk about each other in interviews is clearly different. Tom never misses an opportunity to gush about both her personality and skills. However, when Zendaya shares how she really feels about working alongside Tom Holland, it's less romantic. Her comments tend to focus on his work. When InStyle asked Zendaya her favorite things about him, she had endless praise for his acting but seemed less forthcoming about their personal relationship. "He's a fun time ... can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat," she said. Her most romantic statement about the "Spider-Man" star was probably when she said he had the most rizz of anyone she knew.
By contrast, Holland has gone viral multiple times for the way he gushes about Zendaya. Most recently, on "Dish Podcast," he called her the "best thing that's ever happened to me" (via YouTube). Even his comments about working with her were romantic. "Studios love it, one hotel room," he quipped.
She's more famous than he is
Another potential red flag is that Zendaya has become the bigger name. While Tom Holland is primarily known for "Spider-Man," Zendaya has gained fame for "Euphoria," "Challengers," and many other projects. Now, this isn't a red flag due to misogyny, but according to experts, it could raise concerns for other reasons.
Dr. Rachel Glik, a licensed professional counselor with a doctorate in counseling, explains that when partners pursue similar careers, the less successful one may feel inadequate. They often cope by building a "protective wall," which can damage intimacy. Dr. Glik also notes this can be harder when the woman earns more: "Men can struggle to find their place when their earnings do not make up the main source of providing. ... I've seen this suck the wind out of many classic alpha males, causing them to look elsewhere to affirm they have something to give that is needed and valued."
To Holland's credit, he has admitted to not always liking Hollywood and is diversifying his career. He recently launched a nonalcoholic beer, Bero. He also doesn't seem preoccupied with the traditional "alpha male" image. He once posted on Instagram joking about how Zendaya's name was larger than his on a "Spider-Man" promo banner. Hopefully, this can mitigate any competitiveness. Interestingly, a 2010 study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology found that couples in the same industry who overcome these challenges experience greater satisfaction than couples in different fields.
Hollywood couples often don't make it
One of the major concerns about Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship is the reality that nearly every Hollywood marriage seems to come with an expiry date. Some marriages break down quickly — like Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters, who separated after just 12 days of marriage in 2020 — while others last longer but still end in divorce, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, who were married for 25 years before separating in 2011.
While there are enduring Hollywood marriages, like Denzel and Pauletta Washington or Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, the ones that end in divorce tend to dominate the headlines. The good news is that zillennials like Zendaya and Tom Holland share many traits with millennials. And according to 2021 data from the Office of National Statistics, millennials have been divorcing far less frequently than previous generations (via Women's Health Mag). Hopefully, some of that good fortune rubs off on Zendaya and Tom Holland.