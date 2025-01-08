4 Red Flags In Zendaya & Tom Holland's Relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the internet's sweetheart couple, winning fans over with their scandal-free relationship, endearing chemistry, and overall good vibes. We certainly felt the butterflies when the couple subtly announced their engagement with Zendaya showing up to the Golden Globes with a stunning engagement ring. This was especially satisfying because we'd clocked all the signs that Tom Holland and Zendaya were headed for marriage ages ago. That said, even the internet's favorite couple isn't without a few red flags that could potentially break all our hearts.

For starters, the couple officially publicized their relationship in 2021, years after sparking rumors when they starred together in 2016's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. This was yet another instance of the actors who played Spider-Man and his love interest ending up in a real-life romance. For context, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, who portrayed the iconic characters in the trilogy that started with 2002's "Spider-Man," also dated. Similarly, in 2012, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, dated until their breakup in 2015.

It certainly seems like "Spider-Man" sets are breeding grounds for love, but none of these relationships have stood the test of time. We sure hope Zendaya and Holland can break the trend — but are the odds really in their favor?

