What Celebs Have Said About Kissing Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler's deep friendship with Drew Barrymore has afforded them the opportunity to work together in multiple rom-coms. They played love interests in 1998 in "The Wedding Singer," again in 2004 in "50 First Dates," and once more in 2014 in "Blended." Three on-screen kisses is pretty impressive. That said, we can't help but wonder: Was Barrymore so swept away by Sandler's lips in "The Wedding Singer" that she made it her mission to star in more movies with him for a lip-lock reunion? Likely no, but when Andy Cohen asked Barrymore on a February 2025 "Watch What Happens Live" episode who her best on-screen kiss is, Sandler was the only name to slip from her lips. "I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic. We never dated, his wife Jackie is my dear friend," she said. "But I love being in films with him, because I think we're representing something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry. We're representing true admiration of another person."

That's quite the compliment for Sandler. After all, Barrymore has locked lips with Hugh Grant on (and off) screen, who in his prime, was considered the king of romantic comedies. Barrymore has also kissed Jimmy Fallon and Justin Long on-screen, but she might be hesitant to mention Long given that he's her ex — although she supports him and his wife and they are all friendly. Even Cohen seemingly wasn't expecting her to name Sandler, who had no comment on her praise for him. Instead, Cohen responded: "I love your 'Never Been Kissed' moment, I mean that was an iconic kiss," reminding Barrymore of her passionate smooch with Michael Vartan. But Barrymore seemed certain that Sandler was her No. 1 kiss.

