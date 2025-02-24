What Celebs Have Said About Kissing Adam Sandler
When you think of the hunkiest, most handsome men in Hollywood, Adam Sandler may not come to mind. After all, he's not one of the best-dressed celebrities, as he's often seen wearing t-shirts, sweatpants, and gym shorts. Given his laid-back style, you might not realize he's Tinseltown royalty. But at least Sandler's daughters live a really lavish life on account of his success.
Where Sandler falls short in the fashion department, he more than makes up for with his sense of humor. The "Saturday Night Live" alum isn't afraid to slip into an elaborate costume or strum away on his ukulele for the sake of being silly. His jocular nature has made him a perfect candidate for the male lead in romantic comedies. But in between his wisecracks and jests, these roles usually require him to lock lips with his co-stars. So, are those lips as good as smooching as they are spewing jokes? While not all celebrities kiss and tell, some of Sandler's on-screen love interests — and even his wife — have shared their thoughts on kissing the "Billy Madison" star.
Drew Barrymore ranks Adam Sandler as her best movie kiss
Adam Sandler's deep friendship with Drew Barrymore has afforded them the opportunity to work together in multiple rom-coms. They played love interests in 1998 in "The Wedding Singer," again in 2004 in "50 First Dates," and once more in 2014 in "Blended." Three on-screen kisses is pretty impressive. That said, we can't help but wonder: Was Barrymore so swept away by Sandler's lips in "The Wedding Singer" that she made it her mission to star in more movies with him for a lip-lock reunion? Likely no, but when Andy Cohen asked Barrymore on a February 2025 "Watch What Happens Live" episode who her best on-screen kiss is, Sandler was the only name to slip from her lips. "I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic. We never dated, his wife Jackie is my dear friend," she said. "But I love being in films with him, because I think we're representing something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry. We're representing true admiration of another person."
That's quite the compliment for Sandler. After all, Barrymore has locked lips with Hugh Grant on (and off) screen, who in his prime, was considered the king of romantic comedies. Barrymore has also kissed Jimmy Fallon and Justin Long on-screen, but she might be hesitant to mention Long given that he's her ex — although she supports him and his wife and they are all friendly. Even Cohen seemingly wasn't expecting her to name Sandler, who had no comment on her praise for him. Instead, Cohen responded: "I love your 'Never Been Kissed' moment, I mean that was an iconic kiss," reminding Barrymore of her passionate smooch with Michael Vartan. But Barrymore seemed certain that Sandler was her No. 1 kiss.
Jennifer Aniston had a special request before kissing Adam Sandler
Drew Barrymore isn't the only actor who's kissed Sandler on screen multiple times. The stand-up comedian has also kissed his longtime friend Jennifer Aniston in three different productions. The pair first played tongue hockey in "Just Go with It" in 2011, then again in 2019 in "Murder Mystery," and for a third time in 2023 in "Murder Mystery 2." Apparently, Aniston would even text Sandler leading up to the big moment, suggesting that their kiss was on her mind. "She sends me texts, 'Nine days til kissing — here it comes,'" Sandler told the Associated Press (per People) in a 2019 interview about "Murder Mystery."
However, one of these texts came with an important ask. "I did have him learn to oil the beard up a little bit," Aniston shared during the same Associated Press interview. It's unclear if she asked this after previously kissing him and being uncomfortable, or if she was just being proactive. But Aniston indeed made Sandler soften up his whiskers, possibly as a way to protect her skin. Perhaps Aniston should add that to her tips for keeping your skin looking flawless.
Over time though, it seems that the excitement between the kissing friends has died down a little. When asked about their smooch scenes during a March 2023 interview about "Murder Mystery 2" with The Project, Aniston responded, "It's always a little weird." Sandler added that he always apologizes to Aniston multiple times. "'Hey, did you hear about tomorrow? We kiss,'" Sandler said. "And she's like, 'I know,' and I say, 'I'm sorry.'"
Jackie Sandler loves Adam's kisses, even when they're not for her
The celebrity Adam Sandler has kissed the most, though, is his wife Jackie Sandler, who also works as an actress and is in more of his movies than you might have thought. And according to Adam, she thinks he's quite skilled in the lip-locking department. "My wife thinks I'm good. She told me this morning. I gave her a nice kiss [and] she goes, 'Ooh!' So she gave me an 'ooh' this morning, so I do well at home," he told W Magazine in 2020.
While it might be awkward to send your husband off to work to kiss other actors, Jackie doesn't seem to mind. Adam explained that whenever he has a kissing scene coming up — which he admitted was "awkward" — his forever leading lady is actually the one giving him pep talks. "My wife is always saying, 'Just get in there. Do a good job. And be nice.' My wife loves the women I work with, so she's very like, 'Come on! Make sure you [do] the best you can. And give it up. And it looks crazy when you don't kiss good enough,'" he further told the outlet.
It also helps that Jackie is friends with some of Adam's on-screen love interests. "It's like, the best thing is that my wife loves Drew [Barrymore] so much," Adam said during a May 2014 "The Ellen Degeneres Show" appearance. Besides Barrymore, Jackie is also close with Adam's frequent collaborator and friend, Jennifer Aniston. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (via People), Adam said: "[Aniston] and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being," noting that the duo was encouraging him to improve his flexibility.
Jennifer Hudson claims Adam Sandler's kiss was on par
In 2017, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Hudson shared a kiss together in the comedy "Sandy Wexler." During a November 2023 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the former co-stars revisited their intimate moment, and Hudson finally shared what she thought about Adam's lip game. "It's very movie-appropriate," she said of their on-screen kiss. While that might not sound like the most exciting feedback, Adam explained during the episode that his teenage daughters had seemingly gotten the ick from watching him kiss other women on screen. "My wife is always telling them, 'It's OK. It's part of the job. Let daddy kiss,'" Adam said, noting that his youngest daughter, Sunny, in particular, took issue with her mom having to see that.
While we've already noted that Adam's wife, Jackie Sandler, is on board with his scripted intimacy, Adam still wanted to make right by his daughter and started to re-strategize his movie kisses to make them less intense. "I go a little tight-mouth. I don't open up too wide," he said, to which Hudson agreed made their kiss feel just right.
Adam does seem to take that rule seriously. While filming the "Murder Mystery" sequel with Aniston, he told USA Today in March 2023 that he had to ask her to lessen her gape during their kiss. "It was so wide! Every time, she'd come with a big, wide mouth, and I'd be like, 'Whoa-ho-ho-ho-ho, whoa! What are we doing?'" he said.