Kari Lake Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Conservative media personality and Arizona gubernatorial runner up, Kari Lake has made quite the name for herself. Not one to avoid controversy, Lake has certainly made waves as she's switched political parties to gain a better foothold within President Donald Trump's inner circle. The strategy seems to have worked in that Lake was one of many cabinet picks Trump used to inflate his own ego. Typically holding herself with grace and poise, even when leaving chaos in her wake, Lake cements her presence with an impeccable sense of style. However, she has certainly slipped up from time to time.
Being in the public eye for as long as Lake has, she's somehow managed to avoid too many wardrobe mishaps. But there's definitely been times her outfits have missed the mark. In fact, most of her wonky 'fits have been in recent history, possibly suggesting her trip into MAGA land is influencing her fashion sense. From poorly colored pants to neon yellow dresses, here are five of the most questionable outfits Lake has worn.
Kari Lake tried to rock some bubble gum pants
As an Arizona native, Kari Lake took to Instagram to support and celebrate fellow conservative politician, Senator Tommy Tuberville. Seen posing next to the former football coach, both Lake and Tuberville exhibit some questionable fashion choices. Tuberville is mixing patterns and colors. His light blue pants, blue floral pattern button down, and plaid suit jacket are cohesive enough that they appear to work well at first glance. But after the eye settles, the outfit leaves more questions than answers.
Lake's outfit, unfortunately, is even more questionable. Part of Lake's transformation into conservative politics has included changes to her personality and her wardrobe. Instead of her classic country western inspired button down and denim, Lake here has opted for bubble gum-inspired pink pants in a hue similar to what Barbie would wear. The unfortunate pants were paired with a busy patterned silk top which wants to be chic but ends up looking just a bit cheap, especially when taken with the outfit as a whole.
Kari Lake didn't nail this sad green top
While on the campaign trail for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run, Kari Lake stumped hard all across the country. Seen here posing next to some local law enforcement for an Instagram post, Lake included in her caption her misgivings with some of the Executive Orders from Joe Biden's administration that changed policies around the amount of force police could use when making arrests. According to Lake, "On Day One, I will work with Trump to rescind that executive order." However, what Lake should have given more focus and thought to was the shirt she chose to wear for the event.
Where some of Lake's personal life has been full of tragedy, her sense of style has always been a shining light. This morbid green top and ill fitting pants she chose to pair with it, unfortunately, don't quite fit. Not only are the pants an odd fabric that doesn't drape well, the top is overly draped. The fit across the chest and down the arm seems uncanny instead of classy, and the tied waist line with extra fabric makes it feel closer to Renaissance Faire than presidential campaign.
Tennis ball yellow is a color Kari Lake should avoid
Taking to Instagram to celebrate Donald Trump's success on election night 2024, Kari Lake posted a throwback photo of her and Trump. Lake, of course, couldn't help but stir up controversy by claiming that "Donald Trump just won his THIRD Election! Congratulations, Mr. President!" Implying the 2020 election was stolen from Trump is certainly on brand for Lake, who has also insisted election fraud was part of why she's never won Arizona governor. However, it seems like much of this post was Lake trying to distance herself from rumors that her presence on the campaign trail was coming between Donald Trump and his wife Melania.
For her part, Lake certainly wore a loud outfit in this snap. If distraction was what she was going for, she did a good job. Not only is the neon yellow of the dress far too bright, there's also the mystery of the seam running down the middle of the garment, which makes it appear as if she was wearing the dress backwards. Either way, this is a dress Lake might do well to consider retiring.
Kari Lake wore pleather pants to CPAC
Promoting her appearance on stage for the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference, Kari Lake posted to Instagram, "It's a great speech. I hope you tune in," alongside a photo of her in a green top and some unfortunate pleather pants. For starters, the green top isn't quite the right hue for Lake, washing her out and adding some unsettling undertones to her usually glowing complexion. But it's really the pants doing Lake the dirtiest.
A fashion trend that should have firmly stayed in the past, leather pants — real or fake — are almost never the right look for any major event. Especially one in the political arena where erring on the side of business professionalism should be the name of the game. Whereas this look isn't as egregious as some of the outdated outfits Ivanka Trump has worn, it still comes with a visceral sensation. Even with a breathable mixture of fabric, these pants are still skin tight, making the whole look feel uncomfortable. Unfortunately for Lake, this wasn't the only outfit she wore to CPAC that missed the mark.
Kari Lake confuses CPAC for Easter Sunday
For her second appearance at CPAC 2025, Kari Lake posted her excitement for the current Donald Trump administration saying, "every day feels like Christmas, and every night feels like New Year's Eve." However, the dress she wore for the event felt more like Easter Sunday. In a more conservative cut than she's been seen wearing in recent years, the dress is a bit looser and the neckline covers up more than usual. The pattern of the dress is a questionable floral print interspersed with dark, blank space. However, the darker breaks in the pattern hit at awkward parts of the garment, like underneath the armpits and around the lower hips. All in all, it's a bit of a chaotic mess that makes Lake look like she's giving a Sunday sermon instead of speaking to peers and politicians.
Luckily for Lake, her closet appears to be full of many more amazing outfits than duds. Perhaps in between political appearances she could reach out to her daughter Ruby and ask for some style advice.