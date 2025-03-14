Signs Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Are Becoming Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0

One of the many strange things about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's relationship is the fact that it shares lots of common ground with Donald Trump Jr.'s failed engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Initially, both couples tried their best to convince everybody that their respective relationships were going swimmingly. For Valentine's Day 2022, the former Fox News host wrote Don Jr., whom she had been dating since 2018 by then, a short and sweet Instagram tribute. "Falling in love with my fiancé more and more every day," Guilfoyle penned while simultaneously confirming their engagement. "You're my best friend, my support system and my forever guy."

Likewise, the Amazon founder and Sánchez also put on an equally loved-up display in the initial years of their romance. During a 2023 Wall Street Journal interview, Sánchez gushed, "We love to be together and we love to work together." She continued by proudly listing, "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time." Additionally, she shared that despite Bezos' demanding schedule, he still made her Betty Crocker pancakes every Sunday.

The tech billionaire popped the question in 2023, four years after they first made their relationship public. On the other side, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle weren't faring as well since they parted ways in late 2024, and he wasted no time finding love with socialite Bettina Anderson. Although these relationships seem quite different on paper, they actually share a lot of the same red flags that lead us to believe that Bezos and Sánchez's relationship might not last either.

