5 Rumors We Can't Ignore About HGTV Star David Bromstad

David Bromstad's been subject to some wild rumors since he achieved HGTV stardom. On one hand, there are some aspects of Bromstad's life that seem almost too serendipitous to be believable. His childhood ambition to work for Disney was the first step on a career path that led him to TV fame. After Bromstad majored in illustration at the Ringling College of Art & Design, he went on to create artistic installations for Disney theme parks. Unfortunately, the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks caused him to lose his job. Bromstad stumbled into design to avoid bankruptcy, parlaying his whimsical style into designing kids' rooms. As a lark, a friend encouraged him to try out for HGTV's "Design Star." Bromstad was not only cast — he won the competition. "I'm completely shocked and surprised that I won the challenge over all these amazing designers and architects," Bromstad recalled to Entertainment Weekly six years after his win.

Despite how unbelievable some of the real facts of his life are, Bromstad still faces many rumors surrounding his family, his love life, and his off-camera habits. In many ways, it's surprising this conjecture endures since Bromstad's on-camera persona is super candid. "I'm not an actor, so whatever you see on TV is pretty much how I am," Bromstad explained to Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. Let's take a deeper dive and separate the truth from the fiction.