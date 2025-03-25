Rampant Rumors About Karoline Leavitt We Can't Ignore

It appears that there may be a new rivalry growing in Washington D.C., and it might be Karoline Leavitt versus Kaitlan Collins. Collins is CNN's chief White House Correspondent and can usually be found in the press pool whenever Leavitt gives a briefing. But the two women have butted heads enough times to make us wonder if Leavitt has a special grudge against Collins. There was the time on CNN when Leavitt adopted a chastising tone when Collins asked, "How is the administration deciding which laws to follow and which ones to ignore?" The question was in regard to Trump suddenly firing a number of investigator generals, and Leavitt used the question to offer a knowledge check to Collins as she took on a snappy tone to redirect her to check out a Supreme Court case for the answer to her question.

Advertisement

Another time Collins went to bat for fellow news organization the Associated Press after they were barred from the Oval Office. When Collins asked Leavitt who made that decision, Leavitt fired back with a pithy response that seemed to be a pointed reminder directed at Collins by saying, "Well first of all, let me set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this White House." (via YouTube) And then there was the time Leavitt simply cut Collins off. After asking National Security Advisor Mike Waltz a question, Collins attempted a follow-up question only for Leavitt to ice her out entirely, silencing Collins as she turned to another reporter and simply said, "Go ahead." (via Mediaite) Maybe it's just Leavitt doing her job, but we can't help but feel like she knows exactly what she's doing with Collins.

Advertisement